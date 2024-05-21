Highlights Gareth Southgate named a 33-man training squad that included a number of new faces, with five uncapped players called up.

Southgate has until June 8 to make a decision on the 26-man squad he will take to the European Championship in Germany.

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were the surprise omissions from the squad.

Gareth Southgate sprung a few surprises with his preliminary 33-man European Championship squad, omitting Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson and including several uncapped youngsters, including Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Explaining his decision to leave Rashford out, Southgate said he felt other forwards had better seasons than the Manchester United forward, while the Three Lions manager did not feel as though Henderson rediscovered his best form after suffering a muscular injury that kept him out for Ajax throughout April. Southgate will finalise his 26-man squad for the tournament in June.

The seven players England should drop from final Euro 2024 squad James Trafford Luke Shaw Lewis Dunk Ezri Konsa Curtis Jones Jack Grealish Ivan Toney

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo was not born the last time Jordan Henderson was not named in an England squad for a European Championship (2004).

James Trafford

Burnley

Southgate will certainly trim his group of goalkeepers from four down to three, and barring injuries to Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale or Dean Henderson, one would suspect Burnley youngster James Trafford will be the fall guy.

The former Manchester City stopper is the only uncapped 'keeper in the training squad and is coming off the back of a torrid season at Turf Moor, during which he lost his place in Vincent Kompany's team to Aro Muric. Trafford may have a bright future ahead of him and feature in future tournaments but he is unlikely to be going to Germany this summer.

Luke Shaw

Manchester United

Luke Shaw is England's best left-back when fit but he spends a lot of time on the treatment table and has not figured for Manchester United since February. Ben Chilwell was also left out of the squad, meaning Shaw is the only natural left-back selected.

Kieran Trippier can play at left-back but some fans have voiced their frustration that Tyrick Mitchell is not in the 33 after an encouraging season for Crystal Palace. Southgate admitted Shaw is unlikely to make the final squad, saying: "He’s up against it. He has missed a lot of football. The fact he has been our first choice in that position means we are probably giving him a bit longer than we might have done... I'd have to say, he's a long shot."

Lewis Dunk

Brighton

Southgate has named a lot of centre-backs in his training squad and one or two of them will surely be culled when the squad is trimmed at the beginning of June. Lewis Dunk was culpable for one of Belgium's goals in the 2-2 draw at Wembley in June and he is yet to take the quality he regularly shows at Brighton onto the international stage.

Southgate has put an emphasis on youth with his training squad, with Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah all under 21. England have enough experience in defence with Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, and Dunk would feel like an illogical selection.

Jarell Quansah

Liverpool

Jarell Quansah finished the season as a regular for Liverpool but there are still a few central defenders ahead of him in the Three Lions' pecking order. Maguire and Stones will likely start alongside each other if everybody is fit, while Jarrad Branthwaite is coming off a brilliant season for Everton, in which the Toffees conceded fewer goals than every team outside the top three.

Ezri Konsa was a mainstay in the Aston Villa side that secured Champions League qualification, while Marc Guehi recovered from a knee problem in time to feature in Crystal Palace's final few league games of the season. Joe Gomez's versatility should see him get the nod in the final 26.

Curtis Jones

Liverpool

Curtis Jones made more appearances for Liverpool this season than he had in any previous campaign, but the reality is there are better central midfielders in the training squad than him. Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, are shoo-ins for the starting line-up, while Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton had breakout campaigns for Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was listed as a midfielder in England's announcement, with Southgate in the process of repurposing the Liverpool right-back, while Conor Gallagher was one of Chelsea's standout players over the course of the season.

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Jack Grealish would have been eyeing a spot in the starting line-up had the tournament been 12 months ago, but after the season the former Aston Villa man had he must be sweating over his place on the plane.

Goals and assists aren't everything, but the man Grealish is used to challenging for a spot on England's left wing, Marcus Rashford, has been left out after tallying eight goals and five assists for Manchester United. Grealish registered just three goals and three assists for City this term, starting just 10 Premier League games - with only three of those starts coming since the turn of the year.

Ivan Toney

Brentford

Ivan Toney is a fantastic footballer but he can count himself lucky to be in the training squad ahead of Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, who excelled for Bournemouth. Cole Palmer was the only English player to score more goals than Solanke in the top flight this season.

Toney scored four times in five games after returning from his gambling suspension in January but his last goal for Brentford came on February 17. Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins both had better seasons than the Bees forward, who should drop out when the final squad is announced a week before the tournament gets under way.