Highlights Gareth Southgate faces tough decisions to narrow down his 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024 to just 26.

Jordan Pickford is the undisputed number-one goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale as his deputy and Dean Henderson in contention for the third spot.

The outfield positions pose more of a conundrum for the Three Lions' boss, with many players performing well at club level.

We're edging ever closer to Euro 2024 and England boss Gareth Southgate is currently in the process of finalising his 26-man squad. Some high-profile names missed out on a place in the provisional 33-man squad, including Reece James, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson. Seven more players won't be on the plane to Germany.

James Maddison was the first player in the provisional squad to be informed that he won't be included in the final 26, while Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are also expected to miss out, according to talkSPORT. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford isn't likely to be on the plane to Germany, either. Of the three remaining players to be cut, we expect West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Brighton's Lewis Dunk and Brentford's Ivan Toney are the players most in danger of being left at home.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale

While Jordan Pickford might have his moments of madness - although to be fair they have become few and far between in the past couple of years - he's remained Southgate's undisputed number one bar none.

The Everton goalkeeper is an absolute lock-in for that starting spot come the summer unless he suffers a major injury, while Aaron Ramsdale should be in as his deputy despite losing his starting place at Arsenal. The third goalkeeping spot is certainly up for grabs though.

The third choice would usually come down to Nick Pope or Sam Johnstone. However, both men were excluded from the provisional squad as they have struggled with injury issues. Johnstone's Crystal Palace teammate, Dean Henderson, is the stronger candidate to be the third-choice shot-stopper in Germany after James Trafford's poor form in the 2023/24 campaign at club level.

England Goalkeepers' Statistics Player Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Jordan Pickford Everton 61 45 29 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 4 5 2 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 1

Defenders

John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker, Ezri Konsa, Kieran Trippier, Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez

There are so many options at the back for England, but a man who would have previously been seen as a controversial inclusion - Harry Maguire - should now be among the first names on Southgate's list. Injuries at Manchester United have allowed the 31-year-old to get back on the pitch regularly during the 2023/24 season, and with that game time has come confidence.

If ever there was a position that England didn't need about four quality options, then right-back would be it. It's a headache that has already caused Southgate some problems, although injuries at different times have arguably made the decision for him.

Reece James is unfortunate to have had yet another injury-ravaged season, and the Chelsea captain has missed out on the 33-man squad completely. Manchester City star Kyle Walker is set to be a guarantee, with his years of experience and recovery pace still very much relied upon at international level.

In terms of the rest of the defence, John Stones is now arguably the first-choice centre-back option for Southgate when fit. Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi are backed to be the substitute centre-back options after the pair have become dependable Premier League players in recent times.

England Defenders' Statistics Player Club Appearances Goals Assists John Stones Manchester City 71 3 3 Harry Maguire Manchester United 63 7 2 Luke Shaw Manchester United 31 3 9 Kyle Walker Manchester City 82 1 10 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 3 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 47 1 5 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 1 0 0 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 10 0 0 Joe Gomez Liverpool 14 0 0

Ben White's mysterious exit mid-way into the World Cup in 2022 is still yet to be cleared up, but the Gunners' defender is said to have snubbed an international call-up ahead of the Euros. The Arsenal ace won't be on the plane and, instead, both Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez should be named as the more adaptable and versatile options in the backline.

Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw are the likely left-back options in the squad, although the latter has been battling several injury issues in recent months. According to GOAL, the Manchester United ace has stepped up his recovery, meaning he's likely to make his way into Southgate's final plans after featuring heavily in the previous tournament.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Eberechi Eze

Two players nailed on to start for England in the summer are Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The two secured big-money moves to Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively, and could lay a claim to forming one of the best midfield duos in international football.

Adam Wharton could be a back-up plan in the engine room after the Crystal Palace youngster's rise to prominence since his move to London in early 2024. A wildcard inclusion that could be named among the Three Lions squad is Wharton's club colleague Eberechi Eze. The attacking midfielder came into some wonderful form in the closing weeks of the 2023-24 Premier League season, and it would now feel harsh for him to miss out due to the beautiful displays he's put on for the Eagles.

England Midfielders' Statistics Player Club Appearances Goals Assists Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 29 3 5 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 2 0 0 Declan Rice Arsenal 50 3 0 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 3 0 0 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 24 3 5 Conor Gallagher Chelsea 13 0 1

Now, what do you do with a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold? Southgate has had his reservations over the Liverpool star, particularly his defending, but you cannot question what the right-back brings to the table in terms of everything else. His deliveries from out wide are second-to-none, and given this new inverted role at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp seemed to bring the best out of him during the 2023-24 season.

Southgate has embraced that in recent internationals, although the boss has given the Reds' full-back a starting berth in midfield. This then leaves what would've been the conundrum of an emerging Kobbie Mainoo and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. With the additional squad size, though, there's room to include both of them. It is still unlikely that they will play on the pitch at the same time and if the recent friendlies are anything to go by, it's the teenager who seems to have his nose in front in the pecking order.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon

While Harry Kane's position in the team is undisputed, the players who could provide back-up to him were initially up for debate with both Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins genuine contenders. Three central strikers may be a little overkill, meaning Watkins sneaks into this projected squad after starring in Aston Villa's incredible run to secure Champions League football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is England's all-time top goalscorer with 63 goals in the Three Lions kit.

Out wide, Bukayo Saka - the most valuable player in this entire England squad should be a lock-in after winning England's Player of the Year award for the second year in a row in 2023.

England Forwards' Statistics Player Club Appearances Goals Assists Bukayo Saka Arsenal 32 11 8 Phil Foden Manchester City 33 4 8 Jack Grealish Manchester City 36 2 8 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 12 3 0 Cole Palmer Chelsea 3 1 0 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 90 63 19 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 2 0 0

Jack Grealish became an extremely effective part of the successful Man City team in the previous 12 months, but will now be fighting for his place in Southgate's plans due to his underwhelming 2023/24 campaign, which has been hampered by injury. It's also a well-deserved call-up for Cole Palmer, who has become one of the most gifted Premier League players over the last season.

Phil Foden has been listed as a forward and will definitely be on the plane after being named the Premier League Player of the Season in his fifth title-winning campaign for Man City. Anthony Gordon has been one of the breakout stars of the previous 12 months in English football as the Newcastle winger has grown into an electric presence on the left wing. The former Everton man certainly deserves a place in the squad as a more direct option.

All statistics in this article are via Transfermarkt (Correct as of 06/06/2024)