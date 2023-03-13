England will be announcing their first squad for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers soon and we can reveal when Gareth Southgate will tell the country who will be in his Three Lions squad.

As always, it is expected that England makes it through the qualifiers to the finals, and there is an expectation that they should do this flawlessly; however, their qualifying group is not easy.

With the Three Lions making the final in 2021, there will be some annoyance from the England fans that they have to face the country who beat them in the final and lifted the trophy - Italy.

As well as the current Euro holders, England also have Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta, so they need to claim top place and make sure they beat Italy when they play them.

Read More: UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Groups, dates, schedule, England fixtures, and more

When will Gareth Southgate announce the upcoming England Squad?

England are due to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March 2023. They will play two matches in this upcoming international break. The first is away to Italy, whilst the second is at home to Ukraine. The first match of this qualifying campaign is arguably the toughest and the England squad that Gareth Southgate selects needs to start this tournament well.

Gareth Southgate will be announcing his upcoming England squad on Thursday 16th March 2023. For now, we do not know a time, but it will most likely be around 2 PM GMT as that is the time the England squad typically gets announced when Southgate has done it in the past.

Gareth Southgate celebrates as England Manager

This is the first time the England squad will meet up since the 2022 World Cup, which saw them knocked out by finalists France. Not only is this a chance for those given a chance in Qatar to continue to impress and keep their place, but it is also a chance for Southgate to name some new players should he choose to do so to see if they deserve a Three Lions spot over others.

With England coming a lot closer to lifting their first trophy since 1966, there is hope that the 2024 Euros will finally be the time in which Southgate can go all the way. He has definitely improved the mentality of the squad and the harmony between the fans and the players is much better; however, many feel like he might leave his role as manager of England if he cannot succeed at this upcoming tournament in Germany.