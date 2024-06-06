Highlights England's 26-man squad for the European Championship has been confirmed.

Gareth Southgate has made some bold decisions, naming several inexperienced players in his squad.

England's squad numbers for the tournament in Germany will soon be confirmed and GIVEMESPORT has predicted what they will be.

Shirt numbers make up a vital part of a spectator's experience. Without knowing who is wearing which number, how could someone possibly buy a shirt with the name of their favourite player printed on the back? Well, given that Gareth Southgate has now confirmed his 26-man squad ahead of the European Championship, it shouldn't be too long until we discover the Three Lions' squad numbers for the tournament.

It's usually a good bet that the players who end up with squad numbers between 1 and 11 will be the players who are most involved in the tournament. There are some easy predictions to be made, like Kyle Walker getting the number two jersey and Jude Bellingham being handed the number 10, but what about the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who might usually end up with a classic defender's number but is being moulded into a midfielder for his country?

England's predicted squad numbers for Euro 2024 Number Player 1. Jordan Pickford 2. Kyle Walker 3. Luke Shaw 4. Declan Rice 5. John Stones 6. Marc Guehi 7. Phil Foden 8. Trent Alexander-Arnold 9. Harry Kane 10. Jude Bellingham 11. Bukayo Saka 12. Kieran Trippier 13. Aaron Ramsdale 14. Ezri Konsa 15. Lewis Dunk 16. Conor Gallagher 17. Ivan Toney 18. Cole Palmer 19. Ollie Watkins 20. Eberechi Eze 21. Anthony Gordon 22. Dean Henderson 23. Jarrod Bowen 24. Joe Gomez 25. Kobbie Mainoo 26. Adam Wharton

Goalkeepers

Pickford takes No.1

In each England squad announcement, there are names that are nailed down as certainties. Jordan Pickford is one of them. The Everton shot-stopper has been an regular in Southgate's line-ups since 2017, and that is set to continue in Germany as he enters his fourth major tournament in a row as England's first-choice goalkeeper.

As is typically the case with his deputies to the starting position, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson's shirt numbers are in the double digits, and GIVEMESPORT is predicting the pair to take numbers 12 and 22 respectively. Neither man will expect to see much game time in Germany.

Defenders

Choice for No.6 could be telling as to who will partner Stones

Maguire's shoes are pretty big ones to fill this summer. But after impressing for Crystal Palace this season, and again in England's recent outing against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marc Guehi could be the man to replace the former Manchester United captain next to John Stones, with the duo wearing the six and five shirts in the heart of defence.

Elsewhere, there shouldn't be any qualms over Kyle Walker getting the usual number two shirt typical for a first-choice right-back, and the same can be said about Luke Shaw with number three. Kieran Trippier seems to suit 12, while Ezri Konsa pulls rank at 14, with Lewis Dunk taking 15, and Joe Gomez taking 24.

Midfielders

Alexander-Arnold could get 8

While often found playing as an inverted full-back for Liverpool, Southgate has preferred Alexander-Arnold's services in midfield. As he looks set to feature alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham as the Three Lions' primary trio in the middle of the park, the sight of him wearing number eight against Bosnia was fitting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 24 England caps for England, Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored three goals and registered five assists.

Rice's club number of four also feels right and Bellingham as a 10 is beyond doubt, while it makes sense that the two youngest and least experienced players - Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton - take up the final two numbers in the squad of 25 and 26. Meanwhile, as Palmer tries to wriggle his way into a more regular first-team spot, 18 is what he's left with, as Chelsea teammate Conor Gallagher takes 16, and Eberechi Eze takes 20.

Attackers

Foden with the No.7

Phil Foden is yet to produce his best form for England but there were glimpses in his last outing for his country against Belgium in March, and he will hope to have a big impact this summer while wearing the No.7. Elsewhere, Harry Kane is obviously number nine, and Bukayo Saka wasn't ever going to be anything other than Southgate's trusted number 11.

Kane's deputies - Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins - are predicted to be 17 and 19; Anthony Gordon will want to impress with the number 21 on his back, and West Ham fans might want to cash in on the 23 shirt, with Jarrod Bowen likely being handed that number.