Typically, a place in the England national team is reserved for the best performing players from this side of the pond. Impressive form is usually rewarded with inclusion when the Three Lions take to the stage. With Thomas Tuchel set to take charge of the nation soon, he'll be tasked with selecting his own squads going forward.

To do so, he might want to look at which England players have had the best 2024/25 campaigns so far. Specifically looking at every player that's been included in the latest Three Lions squad, here is how good they've all been this season, according to their average WhoScored match ratings.

Every player from latest England squad ranked from worst to best via WhoScored ratings Rank Player Club WhoScored rating 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 7.62 2 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 7.32 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 7.31 4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 7.21 5 Jack Grealish Manchester City 7.06 6 Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur 7.06 7 Declan Rice Arsenal 7.03 8 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 6.94 9 Noni Madueke Chelsea 6.92 10 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 6.89 11 Lewis Hall Newcastle United 6.89 12 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 6.84 13 Phil Foden Manchester City 6.81 14 Curtis Jones Liverpool 6.79 15 Rico Lewis Manchester City 6.77 16 Levi Colwill Chelsea 6.74 17 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 6.71 18 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 6.69 19 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 6.66 20 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 6.60 21 Jordan Pickford Everton 6.60 22 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 6.59 23 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 6.48 24 Angel Gomes Lille 6.48 25 Conor Gallagher Atletico Madrid 6.45 26 Kyle Walker Manchester City 6.43

Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson has been the best goalkeeper

For years now, Jordan Pickford has been England's number-one goalkeeper. The Everton man has done more than enough in a Three Lions shirt to hold onto his spot. He's come up big for his country on more than one occasion and will likely remain the nation's first choice shot-stopper once Tuchel takes charge.

With that said, he hasn't been the best performing goalkeeper so far this season and has even been outperformed by someone who was also included in the most recent England squad. Crystal Palace might have had a really poor start to the season, but things may have been even worse if Dean Henderson wasn't in between the sticks for the Eagles.

With an average WhoScored rating of 6.69, the former Manchester United keeper is currently having a better season than both Pickford (6.60) and Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale (6.48).

Every goalkeeper from latest England squad ranked from worst to best via WhoScored ratings Rank Player Club WhoScored rating Team rank 1 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 6.69 18 2 Jordan Pickford Everton 6.60 21 3 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 6.48 23

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the best defender

While he's no stranger to criticism, Trent Alexander-Arnold has actually been the best performing defender from England's most recent squad according to WhoScored. The Liverpool man has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Arne Slot as his side sit top of the Premier League and his average rating of 6.94 reflects that.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi aren't too far behind Alexander-Arnold, with average ratings of 6.89 and 6.84 respectively. Manchester City may have fallen apart recently, with four straight losses for the first time since 2006, but Rico Lewis is still one of the best performing defenders from the team with an average rating of 6.77. He's closely followed by Chelsea's Levi Colwill at 6.74.

The worst performing defenders this season from England's latest squad are Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who's in a relegation battle with Southampton, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and City's Kyle Walker with the former averaging a score of 6.66, while the latter two average 6.60 and 6.43 respectively.

Every defender from latest England squad ranked from worst to best via WhoScored ratings Rank Player Club WhoScored rating Team rank 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 6.94 8 2 Lewis Hall Newcastle 6.89 11 3 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 6.84 12 4 Rico Lewis Manchester City 6.77 15 5 Levi Colwill Chelsea 6.74 16 6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 6.66 19 7 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 6.60 20 8 Kyle Walker Manchester City 6.43 26

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham has been one of the best midfielders

Bukayo Saka has picked up where he left off last season and in terms of the midfielders included in England's latest squad, he's been the best performer so far this campaign with a rating of 7.32. He narrowly beats one of the best players in the world in Jude Bellingham who averages a rating of 7.31, despite what many deem to have been a disappointing start.

Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice are all also averaging a score of over 7.00 too, while on the flip side, Lille's Angel Gomes and Atletico Madrid new boy Conor Gallagher have struggled so far. The former Chelsea man has the lowest average rating (6.45) in terms of the midfielders included in England's latest team.

Every midfielder from latest England squad ranked from worst to best via WhoScored ratings Rank Player Club WhoScored rating Team rank 1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 7.32 2 2 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 7.31 3 3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 7.21 4 4 Jack Grealish Manchester City 7.06 5 5 Declan Rice Arsenal 7.03 7 6 Noni Madueke Chelsea 6.92 9 7 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 6.89 10 8 Phil Foden Manchester City 6.81 13 9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 6.79 14 10 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 6.71 17 11 Angel Gomes Lille 6.48 24 12 Conor Gallagher Atletico Madrid 6.45 25

Strikers

Harry Kane has the highest rating in the entire team

While he hasn't won any trophies with Bayern Munich yet, Harry Kane has been incredible since his move to Germany and has had the best season of anyone included in the latest England squad. His rating of 7.62 trumps everyone in the side, not just in his position. Kane has 24 goal contributions in 16 games so far this campaign and there's no doubt about his status as the Three Lions' leading striker.

Dominic Solanke is having a solid season with Tottenham Hotspur. The former Bournemouth man has eight goal contributions witb his new club and has earned an average score of 7.06 as a result. In stark contrast, Ollie Watkins has taken a significant step back in comparison to last season and has an average rating of just 6.59. That's the worst of any striker in the most recent England team and 22nd in terms of the whole squad.

Every striker from latest England squad ranked from worst to best via WhoScored ratings Rank Player Club WhoScored rating Team rank 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 7.62 1 2 Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur 7.06 6 3 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 6.59 22

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and accurate as of 11/11/2024