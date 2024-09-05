Key Takeaways Jack Grealish faces pressure to make a bigger impact for England after his high-profile move to Man City.

He has a chance to impress in upcoming Nations League matches due to players' absences.

At nearly 29, Grealish needs to show significant improvement in goal contributions to secure his England spot.

Jack Grealish is the second most expensive Englishman of all time. His £100m move from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 is only beaten by Declan Rice joining Arsenal two years later for £105m.

For that sort of money, one might have expected the winger to have contributed a little more in an England shirt. Rice, for instance, has been a mainstay in the team which reached the finals of both Euro 2021 and Euro 2024. Grealish on the other hand, started just once at the earlier tournament and didn't even make the squad for Germany this past summer.

On a £300,00 per week contract, and with his £100m price tag, there can be no doubting the Man City man is one of the nation's biggest stars when it comes to the financial side of the game. But in terms of backing it up on the pitch, he does quite deliver the same numbers.

With that in mind, if he now finds himself potentially at the last-chance saloon for the Three Lions. If he can't deliver during this intentional break, he may as well kiss his intentional career goodbye.

Chance to Make Good First Impression vs Ireland & Finland

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins all absent

The good news for Grealish is that interim boss Lee Carsley seems to like him. Maybe it's because both have an English-Irish connection or maybe that's just a coincidence. Either way, the new coach was full of praise for the wide man when announcing his squad, saying:

“Really excited to work with Jack. Obviously, I’ve known of Jack for a while. Never worked with him before but seen his talents, seen the ability that he’s got."

And this has actually worked out quite nicely for Grealish. Indeed, with England set to take on Ireland and then Finland in this month's Nations League fixtures, a few key players have pulled out.

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins are all attacking players – ahead of the Man City forward in the pecking order (they went to Euros after all) – but won't be available for the Three Lions this September. This should allow the 28-year-old a shot at regular game time.

With Euro 2024 ending in defeat to Spain and Gareth Southgate consequently leaving, England are at the dawn of a new era. First impressions are key and with some of his competitors absent, Grealish must take his chance.

If he can shine for Carsley, the interim boss could get the job on a permanent basis. Should the experienced winger play a role in that promotion by impressing in the upcoming Nations League games, Grealish's contributions will surely not be forgotten.

While Bukayo Saka is likely to get plenty of minutes on the right flank, Grealish is the most experienced option on the left out of the remaining forwards Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze. He could also be asked to play in a more central attacking midfield role, depending on how Carsley lines up – either way, he should play at some point.

The Man City man looked really bright against West Ham United in the last Premier League game before the break too, and he will hope to carry that good form into these international fixtures. If he can't, he likely won't get the same chance as a much game time in the feature – not least with the likes of Palmer, Foden and Watkins to return.

Jack Grealish vs West Ham Minutes played 71 Key Passes 3 Accurate passes 36/39 (92%) Long Balls 1 (1) Dribble attempts (succ.) 2 (1) Ground duels (won) 6 (4) Total tackles 2

Grealish's Age is Against Him

Turns 29 Same Day as England Play Finland

Now 28, Grealish has 36 caps to his name, but has contributed to just 10 goals in that time, with eight assists and only two strikes of his own. His true worth on the football pitch has never been measured entirely in goal contributions but he does need to improve in this sense.

Saka, for instance, has 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games. Marcus Rashford, who also plays the same role as Grealish on the left but hasn't made the squad, has 17 and six in 60 outings. England will be expected to win against Ireland and Finland and this game should give the Man City winger the perfect platform to add to his international tally.

If he can't impress, he will be in big trouble. As evidenced by Carsley's squad selection, there is an emphasis on youth. Of the forwards named in the current squad, Grealish is the oldest and turns 29 on the same day England play Finland. He will be in his 30s by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around.

Playing for the reigning Premier League champions will always keep the winger in the frame for international opportunities, but now approaching 30, you can't help but wonder if it will ever truly happen for him in an England shirt. One good display in the current break could keep him in Carsley's mind going forward. Failure to impress, however, may see the door on his Three Lions career suddenly slam shut.

