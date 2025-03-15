Summary Only 5 of the 11 England players predicted to play in the 2026 World Cup back in 2021 were picked by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Young talents like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Lewis Hall could emerge in the left-back position due to injuries impacting Ryan Sessegnon.

Mason Mount's big-money move to Manchester United has led to a bit-part role, while Mason Greenwood has had off-field troubles, impacting their international inclusion.

Football never stops, with players coming and going faster than tourists at Gatwick Airport. Predicting where a team will be in a year - let alone five - is nearly impossible. Yet, that’s exactly what FourFourTwo attempted back in 2021 when they forecasted England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

At the time, Gareth Southgate’s tenure was in full swing, fresh off England’s heartbreaking loss to Italy in the delayed Euro 2020 final. Kalvin Phillips was a national treasure, the population was clamouring for then-Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to see more minutes, and Cole Palmer had yet to make his professional debut.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape looks starkly different. England have since endured a World Cup quarter-final exit and another European Championship final heartbreak. And now, the Three Lions are set to embark on a new journey under their second-ever non-English manager, Thomas Tuchel. With that in mind, how accurate was FourFourTwo's 2021 prediction of England’s squad five years down the line? Hint: only five of the 11 were picked in the new manager's first squad announcement.

Related Thomas Tuchel's Predicted England Starting 11 vs Albania The starting line-up Thomas Tuchel is likely to go with in his first game in charge of England against Albania.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Dean Henderson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Marc Guehi, Ryan Sessegnon