Highlights Gareth Southgate is expected to stick to his new formation ahead of England's Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Three Lions are set to face Ronald Koeman's Netherlands team for a place in the final against Spain.

Luke Shaw is still set to miss out on a place in the side despite making his long-anticipated return to action in the quarter-final.

England are gearing up to face the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final tie with a place against Spain in the final at stake. Gareth Southgate's team selection has been under intense scrutiny throughout the competition and the final four tie has been no different, with the Daily Mail leaking his line-up for the match hours before kick-off.

Southgate has largely stuck to his guns with the majority of his teams, although a change of system was put in place for the quarter-final clash against Switzerland. Southgate switched from a back four to instead play with three central defenders and two wing-backs as England defeated the Swiss in a penalty shootout.

Despite lacklustre performances by star men Harry Kane and Phil Foden, the manager has shown faith in his trusted starters, resisting public pressure to make wholesale changes to his team. With the biggest game yet on the horizon, will the ex-Middlesbrough boss continue to hold firm in his beliefs?

Southgate to Stick With New Formation

The improved display against Switzerland has convinced the boss

According to the Daily Mail, the improved performance in the last round was enough to convince Southgate that sticking with his new system is the way forward. That would mean Jordan Pickford is set to be protected by Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Marc Guehi - who will return to the line-up after serving a one-game suspension - while Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka remain in the wing-back roles.

This new set-up allows both Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to operate in the spaces behind Harry Kane, who is expected to continue leading the line despite Ivan Toney's impressive cameos in previous matches. Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice are the most settled midfield partnership the Three Lions have had all tournament and the duo are expected to play from the start for the third successive game.

The only change in personnel is set to be Guehi's inclusion at the expense of Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa. The latter put in a solid display against Switzerland, but Crystal Palace ace Guehi has been one of the standout defenders in the competition.

Luke Shaw Still Absent From Starting XI

The left-back returned to action in the quarter-finals

England supporters will have no doubt been excited to finally get a glimpse of the man who scored in the Euro 2020 final, Luke Shaw. The Manchester United left-back has had a horrendous year with injuries, but he was able to make a brief appearance in the quarter-final during extra-time.

Many would have hoped Shaw would be fit enough to step into the starting XI ahead of Trippier as a more natural option on the left-hand side of the team. However, if the 'leaked' line-up is to be believed, it will be yet another match on the bench for the 28-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has only played 42 minutes of England's Euro 2024 campaign so far.

Even if he doesn't get the nod from the first whistle, it's likely Shaw will be required at some point during proceedings with the possibility of England going through extra-time for a third game running. Southgate has plenty of options to bring on to change a game, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Ivan Toney. All three scored penalties in the last game, but none are expected to have earned a place in the starting XI.