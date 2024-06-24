Highlights Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the only change Gareth Southgate will make to England's starting XI, according to a leaked line-up.

Calls had been made for fresh faces to be introduced after uninspiring performances against Serbia and Denmark.

England must win to secure top spot in Group C and could potentially finish second or third if results go against them.

Gareth Southgate is set to make one change ahead of England's crunch match against Slovenia on Tuesday night, with the starting 11 leaked by the Daily Mail. The Three Lions go into their final group game of Euro 2024 knowing that only a win will guarantee top spot and an easier fixture in the round of 16.

After disappointing performances in the 1-0 win over Serbia and a drab draw against Denmark, the likes of Paul Scholes have called for the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer among others, be given an opportunity. It appears that Southgate has resisted calls to make wholesale changes to his starting XI, with just one name set to be dropped to the bench.

Conor Gallagher to Start Against Slovenia

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make way

According to the Mail, England's sole change for Tuesday's all-important clash will see Chelsea vice-captain Conor Gallagher come in for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. The natural defender had started in the opening two ties alongside Declan Rice in midfield, but was withdrawn against Denmark within 54 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold created more chances than any other player during England's 1-1 draw against Denmark.

After the match, Southgate admitted that playing Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park was an experiment. The 53-year-old also bemoaned his inability to find a replacement for Kalvin Phillips despite having an array of midfield talent at his disposal.

Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton were the two names most of the Barmy Army had called to see introduced from the start, with the fresh faces having the potential to energise a thus far dejected looking side. However, Southgate has opted to go for the more experienced Gallagher in a game that has massive ramifications on the remainder of England's tournament.

Elsewhere, Phil Foden is expected to keep his place on the left-hand side having failed to make an impact in his previous two outings. It was suggested that Anthony Gordon could provide a greater threat in-behind, but the England manager plans to continue with a front-three of the Manchester City star, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Kieran Trippier has also shaken off a suspected calf injury to keep his place at left-back.

How Group C Could Finish

England have to win to secure top spot

Victory is imperative for England in their final group game of the tournament. Failure to do so could result in a second or even a third-placed finish. Should Southgate's men dispatch Slovenia, they will finish top regardless of who wins out of Denmark and Serbia.

However, in the bizarre scenario that England draw 1-1 and Denmark win 1-0, both teams will end up on five points and hold the exact same record. In this instance, the group would be decided by which team has the better disciplinary record. If England were to lose to Slovenia and one of Serbia and Denmark picked up three points, then the 2021 finalists would fall all the way down to third in the group.