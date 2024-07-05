Highlights England will switch to a back-three formation with Gareth Southgate's line-up to face Switzerland leaked hours before kick-off.

Marc Guehi's suspension means that a new line-up in the heart of defence will be needed.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are expected to play as two number 10s behind Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate has decided to switch to a back-three formation for England's quarter-final clash with Switzerland. The 53-year-old has been reluctant to make wholesale changes at Euro 2024, citing the negative impact and disruption it could have on the squad.

Ten of the 26-player squad have started each of the four games in this tournament so far. However, Southgate's hand has been forced following the suspension of Marc Guehi. Rather than sticking with the 4-2-3-1 formation like pundits such as Gary Neville have suggested, the Three Lions boss has instead opted to completely change his tactics, with England expected to undergo a radical makeover on Saturday evening.

England to Switch to Back-Three

Kyle Walker is set to move to centre-back

In a move harking back to the 2018 World Cup, Southgate has decided to return to a back-three with Kyle Walker moving over to the right-side of a defensive three. He will be joined by Manchester City teammate John Stones and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, who will make his tournament debut in place of the suspended Guehi.

Kieran Trippier has struggled at left-back this summer, but retains the faith of his manager who intends to select him at right-wing back over the seemingly obvious choice of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite it being confirmed that Luke Shaw was fit to start against Switzerland, Southgate has instead followed the advice of Ian Wright and moved Bukayo Saka over to left-wing back. The Gunner broke into the first team at the Emirates on the left-side of defence, but has since transitioned into a devastating right-winger.

Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice retain their place in the middle of the park, but will this time be anchoring two number 10s, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden moving into central roles to give the wing-backs enough space to attack. That leaves captain Harry Kane as the sole striker, as he has been for the majority of the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have scored for England at Euro 2024.

Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon Miss Out

There have been calls for the exciting pair to be given an opportunity

Despite the major changes to the formation that the Euro 2020 finalists will be operating in, the only change of personnel sees Konsa come into defence. This means that calls for the likes of Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer to be given an opportunity from the start falls on deaf ears.

Both men have only made sporadic appearances this tournament, with the Chelsea man coming off the bench in the last two of England's fixtures. As for his compatriot, Gordon has only been the recipient of three minutes this tournament during the 0-0 draw against Slovenia. Following this, the 23-year-old revealed his frustrations regarding his game time, stating: