Highlights Key players will be missing for England when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

According to Gareth Southgate, the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are out injured.

The manager still has a very talented squad to choose from.

England prepare for the European Championships with a pair of friendlies this week. The first match, against Bosnia and Herzegovina, takes place on Monday night and presents an opportunity for the Three Lions to get some minutes together before the international tournament kicks off later this month.

These matches are vital as they allow the players to gel together and build that all-important cohesion after spending the club campaign facing off against one another. Some of the nation's most important players won't be available against Bosnia, though. In a press conference ahead of the match, Gareth Southgate revealed that Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon, John Stones and Bukayo Saka were all going to be unavailable for the game.

With several of those names considered key figures for England, they'd have almost certainly been involved in the starting lineup if they were healthy. As a result, the XI will be considerably different to usual, but here's how we think things will shape out as the Three Lions take to the pitch.

England's predicted starting XI against Bosnia GK Jordan Pickford RB Kyle Walker CB Jarrad Branthwaite CB Lewis Dunk LB Kieran Trippier CM Kobbie Mainoo CM Declan Rice AM Phil Foden RW Cole Palmer LW Jack Grealish ST Harry Kane

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk & Kieran Trippier

With several key personnel missing due to injury, England's backline is going to be pretty unrecognisable when they take on Bosnia. With the only actual left-back in the side in Shaw missing, Kieran Trippier – named as captain for the game – will likely fill the role. The Newcastle man has proven in the past that he can put in a shift on the left side, so Southgate will likely turn to him again.

Kyle Walker has had a solid season for Manchester City as they retained their Premier League title for a record-breaking fourth straight season. Despite the fact he's now well into his 30s, the former Tottenham Hotspur man is showing no signs of slowing down and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, he'll be in the lineup. Jordan Pickford has been England's number-one for several years now, and that hasn't changed, so he'll be in between the sticks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford had the second most clean sheets in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season

The centre-back pairing is where things get sticky. With Maguire and Stones both out, Southgate will need to experiment. Considering the breakout campaign that Jarrad Branthwaite has had at Everton, don't be surprised to see him get the nod alongside Lewis Dunk, who Southgate has used in the past.

Midfield

Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo & Phil Foden

The midfield will almost certainly feature Declan Rice and Phil Foden. The two were some of the best players in the Premier League throughout the 2023/24 season and Rice has more than made the central midfield role his own since he was brought into the fold. Next to him, there are a number of options that Southgate could look to.

Considering how impressive he looked last week in the FA Cup final, though, it feels like a safe bet to assume that Kobbie Mainoo will be given a shot next to Rice. The Manchester United prospect has consistently churned out some very strong performances all year round and has more than proven that he can compete under the bright lights.

With Jude Bellingham winning the Champions League just two days before the match against Bosnia, it's hard to imagine he'll be available for England, so Foden will more than likely play in the number 10 role rather than out on the left as he has before.

Forwards

Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish & Harry Kane

With Saka and Gordon both out, England will be missing two viable options in their front line. The Arsenal man would have been a shoo-in to start on the right, but with him unavailable, Cole Palmer will likely get the chance to fill in. The Chelsea ace has been incredible for the Blues this year, and while he primarily plays in the middle, he's also proven he can make an impact on the right flank, so he's a solid replacement for Saka.

Jack Grealish hasn't had the best of campaigns with Manchester City, but with the injuries to several figures in the squad, and his proven track record with the Three Lions in the past, the former Aston Villa man is someone that Southgate can rely on. There are no prizes for guessing who will be playing up front, with Harry Kane having an exceptional season with Bayern Munich.

Related Harry Kane Picks his Favourite All-Time England 11 David Beckham and Wayne Rooney both make Harry Kane's XI of his favourite England players ever.

The former Spurs talisman is England's all-time leading goalscorer and there's no one better suited to leading the lines for the nation. Ollie Watkins has had a superb year for Aston Villa himself, but it's hard to imagine Southgate will overlook his captain and prolific scorer.