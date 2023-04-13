Highlights Jordan Pickford is England's number one goalkeeper at the moment but that could change in the future.

There are a few options in the right right-back position but one man stands out as the favourite for Euro 2028.

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka showcase immense talent for and look certain to play a key role for the Three Lions in the coming years.

The England national team might have one eye on this year's Euros in Germany, but other people are already looking four years ahead. The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland’s joint bid for Euro 2028 was announced as being successful back in October 2023, meaning there's yet another chance for football to come home.

Having come so close to glory at Wembley in 2021, the Three Lions will be desperate to make amends for that heartbreaking defeat against Italy. The question is, who will get the opportunity to do so and will it be at Euro 2024, or could it take another four years from then?

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at what the future holds for the Three Lions. While nothing is certain, we have attempted to predict a starting XI for England when the tournament kicks off in four years' time.

Goalkeeper

James Trafford

Right now, James Trafford is going through the toughest spell of his young career. Having recently been dropped by Vincent Kompany at Burnley, the young shot-stopper is going through a steep learning curve. However, as one of the most talented young Englishmen right now, we are predicting he will overcome this wobble to become his country's number one.

His main rival for this would likely be Aaron Ramsdale, who would still only be 29. The Arsenal keeper will need to find first-team football, but even that might not be enough. If Southgate is still in charge, then Ramsdale will need to overcome the England boss who rarely gives goalkeepers a second chance. This could shut the door on the Sheffield United man, but open one up for Trafford.

Right Back

Trent Alexander-Arnold

For all we know, Trent Alexander-Arnold may have transitioned into a midfielder by 2028. After all, he's already represented his country there before. In this team, though, we are sticking with the Liverpool man in his natural position on the right.

The battle will likely be between the 25-year-old and Reece James. If the current coaching staff is still in place, then it's been shown that they have more faith in the Chelsea captain. That doesn't change his injury record though, which is sketchy at best. Instead, they will have to give Alexander-Arnold the nod. Which, realistically, is a pretty good option to have available.

Centre Back

Jarrad Branthwaite

This spot should be reserved for Ben White if truth be told. The Arsenal man is more than worthy of a spot in the national squad, but his relationship with the England camp is at an all-time low, and it's impossible to say if it will ever improve.

With his absence, Jarrad Branthwaite has been rewarded for his brilliant Everton form with his first call-up ahead of the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. At just 21 years old, Branthwaite has all the tools necessary to stamp his authority and make a place in the team his own for years to come.

A cool and composed figure on and off the ball, the Toffees star seems like the heir to the John Stones throne.

Centre Back

Levi Colwill

Having impressed for both Brighton and Chelsea in recent years, the future is bright for Levi Colwill. His versatility (able to play centrally or at left-back) means that he is a must-have in the future, but his strongest position remains in the middle of the defence.

A top-class left-sided centre-back is something that is lacking in this current England team. As of now, it's Harry Maguire who has taken up that spot. In Colwill, the Three Lions will have someone who is more comfortable with the ball on that side of the pitch. By then, at the age of 25, he should have become more mature in his defensive play, making him someone you can build your entire back four around.

Left Back

Rico Lewis

Lewis is part of a very elite group of people. Teenagers who have played for England. Having impressed under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the full-back made his international debut the day before his 19th birthday.

As is normal of someone at his age, Lewis' game time has been carefully managed in order to prevent him from peaking too soon. Under the tutelage of one of the world's greatest coaches, the sky truly is the ceiling for the Bury-born defender. With Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell's injury problems, there's a chance Lewis gets a call for the 2024 Euros, let alone the 2028 competition.

Defensive Midfield

Declan Rice

This man has future England captain written all over him. Declan Rice had already established himself in the England team before he made the move to Arsenal last summer. Since then, he has gone on to prove he is one of the best talents this country has got.

Often labelled as someone who was good defensively but lacked the ability on the ball, the former West Ham skipper has shown that is far from the truth, adding a genuine threat with his improved creativity and ability in front of goal. He is sure to be the country's anchorman in midfield come 2028. That is barring any major injury that could derail his career.

Central Midfield

Jude Bellingham

England's first Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen? You wouldn't put it past Jude Bellingham. When he wants something, he is often unstoppable.

The way that the former Birmingham City star has turned the Bernabeu into his playground is astonishing. He has the aura of a man who is been the dominant force at Madrid for a decade. The scary thing is, by 2028, he might not have even reached his peak yet.

There is not a footballer in this country who, all things being well, is guaranteed to be wearing the famous white jersey as much as Bellingham is. Long may that continue.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to appear for England in a major tournament (17 years, 349 days).

Central Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo

Speaking of midfielders that show maturity beyond their years, enter Kobbie Mainoo. At 18, the Manchester United man has bypassed the under-21's and has been thrown straight into the deep end after less than 15 Premier League games. You can hardly blame Southgate, as some of Mainoo's performances have been outstanding.

The engine room has been an area United have struggled in for many years. In the teenager, they now have someone who can both defend and attack and the best academy product in this area of the pitch since Paul Scholes. Unlike the Old Trafford legend, we hope Mainoo doesn't call time on his international career so early.

Right Wing

Bukayo Saka

He's Arsenal's main man for a reason. Since the infamous 2021 final, Bukayo Saka has transformed into one of the most reliable talents this country has to offer. Liked by all teammates and in possession of the perfect attitude, the winger has been going from strength to strength, showing no signs of stopping.

There are so many exciting options England will have at their disposal going forward. Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Elliot. As good as these players are, they just don't hold a candle to what Saka offers England. Both now and in the future.

Striker

Harry Kane

He might be approaching 35 by this point, but we can't find anyone who will be ready to replace Harry Kane in four years time. Folarin Balogun was perhaps one option, but he grew tired of waiting and chose to represent the United States instead, while the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney will be well into their 30s at this stage anyway.

In Kane, England have the best number nine who isn't called Erling Haaland. So long as he's fit, there might be no need to replace him. The question is, how many more goals could he score by then? He currently stands on 62. Is it out of the realm of possibility he hits the magic 100? If he's still starting at Euro 2028, you wouldn't put it past him.

Left Wing

Phil Foden

It was never going to be anyone else. Yes, Marcus Rashford would still be an option in the prime of his career. That doesn't mean he will be the better choice over another potential future Ballon d'Or winner.

Football fans in this country have watched Foden grow from a boy to a man. Not just that, but a leading man for the best team on the planet. His game time in England tournaments thus far has been lacking, but now is the time to make him one of the first names on the teamsheet. By 2028, he should be more than irreplaceable.