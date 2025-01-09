Kane Francis, England’s Strongest Man, was rushed to hospital recently after suffering a nasty leg injury while lifting 172kg. Francis suffered a tear to one of the tendons in his leg during training for his participation in a log press event later this year.

The 32-year-old Weymouth-native described how he heard a “pop” while pressing a weight and was then rushed to a nearby hospital. In a video of the incident that was posted to Francis’ Instagram account, he can be seen lifting the weight above his head, before immediately being hit with pain, dropping the weight to the floor and sitting back down.

“The Hurricane” was told that he had severed his abductor's tendon and would need surgery within three weeks in order to have any chance of fully recovering and salvaging his Strongman career. Francis’ participation at this year’s Britain’s Strongest Man event is over, however, with the current titleholder posting a statement on his Instagram account beside the video of the incident, saying: “Unfortunately, I will not be competing at Britain's Strongest Man this year, after sustaining what is suspected to be a full rupture of my proximal adductor tendon in my right leg. I’ve had the MRI scan done today, so the results are pending to confirm what damage is done and how I will be moving forward. I’m absolutely gutted to say the least, but I can confirm I will still be attending Britains to show my support to the athletes and say hi."

Kane Francis Describes Moment he Got Injured

He was also told he'd have to go private due to backlog of NHS appointments

Francis described the incident in an interview, saying: “I was training the log press, and I lifted 172kg – and as I pressed it over my head, I extended my leg and hips forward and felt this huge pop in my leg. I instantly knew that something bad had happened, because there was no pain. That made me instantly think it was a tendon, so I went to the hospital."