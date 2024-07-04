Highlights England face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Dusseldorf looking for back-to-back semi-final appearances at the Euros.

Gareth Southgate's side edged past Slovakia in the round of 16 in extra time.

England are favourites to win at 5/4, with a draw at 21/10 and Switzerland's victory at 35/12.

Lata drama purveyors England look to put their heart-in-mouth performance against Slovakia firmly behind them as they face an exciting Switzerland side that put defending champions Italy to the sword to reach the quarter-finals. The Three Lions' roar has yet to really register on the decibel charts under Gareth Southgate in this tournament, while the Swiss have been quite the opposite - with remarkable fluidity and cohesion on display.

Despite contrasting performances so far in Germany, both England and Switzerland arrive in Dusseldorf with the same mission, reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals. The sides last faced each other in a major competition at Euro 2004 when a young Wayne Rooney became the youngest scorer in the competition's history at the time in a 3-0 drubbing in Portugal. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT chart the odds and predictions ahead of this quarter-final clash.

Related Italy 0-2 Switzerland: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The defending champions are OUT of Euro 2024 after a wonderful performance from Switzerland.

England vs Switzerland: Match Information Date 06/07/2024 Kick-off 17:00 BST Stadium Merkur Spiel-Arena City Dusseldorf, Germany TV coverage BBC One and iPlayer

England vs Switzerland - Form Guide

Slow starters England are overshadowed by Swiss contenders

The group stage was bleak for England and the fans especially. A 1-0 victory over Serbia came courtesy of a Jude Bellingham header. The next two games were draws, 1-1 against Denmark, and then 0-0 against a determined Slovenia side. To be fair to Southgate's side, this teased the performance against Slovakia in the last 16.

Things barely improved. After falling a goal down in the first half, England struggled to break down an organised Slovakian side for the remainder of the 90 minutes in a performance that sparked serious discontent from the travelling crowd. However, in the 95th minute, a long throw-in from Kyle Walker was flicked on by Marc Guehi before finding its way to Jude Bellingham who pulled out a ridiculous bicycle kick to draw the Three Lions level. A Harry Kane header early in extra-time won the game for England but serious questions still remain.

Switzerland's campaign kicked off with a fine 3-1 win over Hungary. Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer and Breel Embolo helped the Swiss to an impressive opening result. Then, there was a slightly less impressive 1-1 draw with Scotland, yet this was forgotten as another draw came against the hosts Germany. The Swiss led for more than an hour through Dan Ndoye, yet Die Mannschaft weren't to be beaten as Niklas Fullkrug salvaged a late point.

In the round of 16, Switzerland cruised to a 2-0 win over Italy, with goals coming from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas. Murat Yakin's side were fluid, effective and easy on the eye as they outclassed a seriously subdued Azzurri in almost every aspect of the game.

England vs Switzerland Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Result

As per Footy Accumulators, it seems England have the strength to overcome the Swiss. However, while they predict England 1-0 Switzerland, it may be the other way round. Especially if Southgate's lack of tactical dexterity continues, despite a solid record against Saturday's opposition.

Via Oddschecker, the win market reflects: England 5/4 to win, a Draw is 21/10, while a Switzerland victory is at 35/12. England are 4/7 to qualify, while Switzerland's odds sit at 6/4.

Related Gareth Southgate Urged to Make Formation Change for England vs Switzerland Former Germany boss Jurgen Klinsmann has suggested a huge change to Southgate's usual tactical set-up ahead of England's Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Head-to-head history and results

England and Switzerland have met before on 27 occasions, with the Three Lions having not lost to the Swiss since all the way back in 1981. Before that defeat, they had not been beaten by them since back-to-back losses in 1938 and 1947.

England have won 10 of the last 13 meetings, including a 2-1 friendly victory at Wembley in March 2022 after goals from Harry Kane and Luke Shaw saw the hosts come from behind to win. England also beat Switzerland 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw in the third-place play-off at the inaugural Nations League Finals in Portugal in 2019.

England wins: 19

Switzerland wins: 3

Draws: 5

Over/Under

In terms of over and under bets, the stats from the group stages, as well as the Round of 16, for each side can reflect trends. The table below shows the corners, fouls, cards, and match goals, among other stats.

Over/Under England Switzerland Stat vs Serbia vs Denmark vs Slovenia vs Slovakia vs Hungary vs Scotland vs Germany vs Italy Match goals 1 2 0 3 (AET) 4 2 2 2 Shots 5 12 12 16 15 11 4 16 Shots on target 3 4 4 2 7 4 3 4 Team fouls 8 5 11 12 13 11 14 9 Cards 0 1 3 3 2 2 3 0 Corners 1 2 6 9 6 8 2 4

Related 3 Ways England Could Line Up vs Switzerland Without Jude Bellingham Jude Bellingham is facing a possible suspension for his goal celebration against Slovakia.

Player bets

When making player bets, it's worth considering the recent injury news as much as form.

England will be without the services of one of their more solid performers in this tournament, Marc Guehi, who is unavailable through suspension after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Slovakia. Ezri Konsa is the leading candidate to replace him.

Kieran Trippier is a doubt after leaving the pitch injured in the round of 16, so if he's deemed unfit to start, then his replacement will be a tough one to call. Luke Shaw is fit, but probably not fit enough to start, so Joe Gomez seems like the logical choice to step in. There is a slight chance that Konsa starts at left-back with Lewis Dunk filling in for Guehi next to Stones. Kobbie Mainoo should keep his place alongside Declan Rice after impressing against Slovakia. However, it remains to be seen if Southgate will make any further changes against Switzerland after leaving it so late to finally swap things around in the last 16, once more attracting the ire of fans and pundits alike.

Related 11 Greatest England Players in Football History [Ranked] The likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have left their mark on the national team over the years.

Influential skipper Granit Xhaka has been passed fit for the game after undergoing scans on a possible adductor problem. The Swiss will also have Silvan Widmer available for selection once again after he served a one-match suspension in the round of 16 tie against Italy, and he's expected to be recalled to the line-up. Head coach Murat Yakin has a decision on his hands over who will drop out for his regular starter. A reshuffle involving Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder, who played wing-back against Italy, could mean Dan Ndoye or goalscorer Vargas may miss out.

Oddschecker highlights these players in the first-scorer conversation: Harry Kane (24/5), Ivan Toney (11/2), No Goalscorer (6/1), Ollie Watkins (13/2), Jarrod Bowen (9/1), Cole Palmer (9/1), Bukayo Saka (9/1), Zeki Amdouni (9/1), Jude Bellingham (9/1), Breel-Donald Embolo (10/1), Phil Foden (10/1), Kwadwo Duah (10/1),Noah Okafor (10/1), Xherdan Shaqiri (11/1), Anthony Gordon (11/1)

Once again, via Oddschecker, the win market reflects: England 5/4 to win, a Draw is 21/10, while a Switzerland victory is at 35/12. England are 4/7 to qualify, while Switzerland's odds sit at 6/4.

Stats courtesy of Fotmob, Oddschecker, Footy Accumulators - accurate as of 03/07/24