Summary England's first senior game at the new Wembley Stadium took place on June 1, 2007.

Midfield trio of Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard all surpassed 100 caps and had successful careers following the 1-1 draw.

Steve McClaren's side was fronted by Alan Smith and Michael Owen, while Wes Brown and Peter Crouch were among the used substitutes.

England's first senior game at the new Wembley Stadium - which saw the iconic twin towers replaced by the famous arch - was against Brazil in a friendly in June 2007, which ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Diego in front of 88,745 spectators after John Terry had initially opened the scoring - it was the biggest crowd to watch the three Lions since 1987.

The Under-21s had previously played a game in March against Italy. Since then, they have played 96 senior matches at the national stadium, including European Qualifiers, World Cup Qualifiers, Nations League matches, and a recent curtain-raiser for the Thomas Tuchel era. So, to suggest a lot of time has passed since Steve McClaren snipped the red tape on the modernised version of the home of football would be an understatement.

But what became of McClaren’s men from that historic first day at the new office? How many went on to enjoy success under the arch? And are any of them still lacing up their boots in 2025? Below is the starting XI of the first-ever England senior team at the new Wembley. Let's take a closer look at how they have fared since.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Paul Robinson; Jamie Carragher, Ledley King, John Terry, Nicky Shorey