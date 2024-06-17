Highlights The England squad in 1996 faced criticism after a reckless late-night outing in Hong Kong that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Teddy Sheringham and Paul Gascoigne were at the forefront of the incident.

Terry Venables protected the players, giving them a unity going into Euro 96 that may have helped get the team to the semi-finals.

Football fans around the world are preparing to watch Euro 2024 and there are sure to be shocks and surprises on the pitch throughout the tournament. England go into the competition among the favourites to win the whole thing and looking to make up for the disappointment of losing the final of Euro 2020 almost three years ago.

Back in 1996, another impressive England squad, featuring some of the best English players of the 1990s, went all the way to the semi-finals of Euro '96. That side, managed by the late, great Terry Venables, ultimately lost on penalties to eventual winners, Germany. Current England manager, Gareth Southgate, missed the decisive spot-kick at the time.

A lot has changed since then. England has seen a golden generation achieve very little at many frustrating tournaments, but the current crop of players have given the nation hope again. And Southgate, now regarded as one of the best international managers in the game, has a chance to truly redeem himself for that heartache almost 30 years ago.

The sport itself was very different back then, though, and the England squad in 1996 were able to cut loose a little more freely than any player would be allowed to do now. Teddy Sheringham was part of that iconic Three Lions side, and he spoke to The Sun about the infamous pre-tournament trip to Hong Kong that made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Just a Bit of Fun

Sheringham has no regrets about the night out

Given one night of freedom by Venables, players like Sheringham, Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer and more embraced the hedonistic nightlife of Hong Kong. The resulting photographs, dubbed the 'Dentist Chair' incident, caused an uproar, as the media slammed England's players for being so reckless just four weeks before a major tournament.

However, Sheringham recalled the night out with fondness, saying:

"It was a great night out, yes. Great fun. I mean, you’re with 20 of your mates. You know you have four weeks of staying in and are allowed this one night out. They are not great pictures. But you know you want to enjoy yourself for that one night — and we certainly did."

But, as much as the media criticised the players, the whole situation quite possibly worked in their favour. And, that's all down to Venables and the way he reacted to the issue at hand.

England's Euro 1996 Build-up Results May 18th England 3-0 Hungary Wembley, London May 23rd China 0-3 England Workers Stadium, Beijing

Venables Won the Dressing Room

Protecting the players brought the squad closer together

Sheringham explained how Venables' decision to come out to the press and take the blame for letting the players out earned him the respect and adoration of the England players heading into the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite taking England to a semi-final, Terry Venables' win rate of 47.8% is one of the worst of any England manager (to take charge of more than ten matches). Only Graham Taylor (47.4%) and Kevin Keegan (38.9%) fared worse.

"We know it didn’t look very good to the public. Terry wasn’t best pleased about it, and he let us know in no uncertain terms," Sheringham said. "But what he did afterwards with the press was pure genius. He said, 'Look, I allowed them out; it’s on my shoulders.' And he protected the players. He defended us and we loved him for it."

"I think that is exactly how it brought us together," Sheringham added. "When you’re in each other’s company, you get to know people. And then, when someone defends you like that, it gives you a sturdiness in your group and a unity that perhaps you wouldn’t have got if we had stayed at home."

Venables was obviously faced with a PR nightmare, but he did the best thing possible at the time, which was to back the players and take the heat off them. Hopefully, Gareth Southgate has the same kind of harmony and respect within the current England camp going into Euro 2024, ideally without the booze and partying.