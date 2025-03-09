Terry Butcher enjoyed a successful playing career, winning the UEFA Cup for Ipswich Town and securing five trophies at Rangers, including the Scottish league title on three occasions. The Englishman grew up in Suffolk and joined Ipswich in 1976, before spending 10 years at the Tractor Boys, making 345 appearances.

Butcher's performances for Ipswich earned him a call-up to the England senior squad in 1980. He made 77 appearances for the Three Lions, including three World Cups. The English centre-back retired in 1994 and, during an appearance on Sky Sports' The Fantasy Football Club, he revealed his greatest XI consisted of former teammates domestically and internationally.

Related Why England Play at Wembley Stadium (Explained) England are one of the oldest international footballing teams in the world, but why do they play at Wembley, one of the most historic grounds ever?

Peter Shilton

Goalkeeper

First up, Butcher selected Peter Shilton as the best goalkeeper he ever played with. Despite it being a close call with Chris Wood, he opted for the shot-stopper with England's all-time appearance record. The pair played alongside each other in the 1986 World Cup campaign, which saw them infamously knocked out by Diego Maradona's Argentina, thanks to the 'Hand of God'. Butcher said:

"Chris Woods comes very, very close but Peter Shilton is the one for me because he saved my bacon on a few occasions. Peter talked to me all the time, shouted at me and kept me on my toes."

George Burley

Right-back

At right-back, Shilton selected George Burley, who he played alongside at Ipswich between 1980 and 1985. They won the UEFA Cup in 1981 together, keeping a clean sheet in the first leg of the final against AZ Alkmaar.

Burley went on to play for the likes of Sunderland, Gillingham and Motherwell before returning for a second spell at Ipswich at the end of his career. Butcher noted:

"George was an exceptional attacking full-back. What he’d be worth now, I’d have no idea. But he was also a very good defender. He used to work on one-on-ones all the time, after training every day. He could get forward and deliver balls into the box. He was one of Ipswich’s greatest players and a good player for Scotland as well."

Des Walker

Centre-back

Des Walker was selected as one of Butcher's two centre-backs. Butcher and Walker played alongside each other at England. The pace of the former Nottingham Forest defender complimented Butcher's lack of pace and, alongside Mark Wright in a back three, they helped England reach the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup where they eventually lost to West Germany on penalties. Butcher revealed:

"The right-sided centre back is Des Walker. He was a marvellous player for me – he helped me prolong my England career for four or five years. People used to say to me, ‘You haven’t got pace, Butcher’ and I’d say, ‘Well, I’ve got Des Walker’. That was enough. I’d go and attack the ball and Des would mop up behind me. He was so cultured and so gifted."

Kevin Beattie

Centre-back

Beattie played over 200 matches for Ipswich and is one of the club's best-ever players. As a fan of the club growing up, Butcher described Beattie as his "idol". He suffered a number of injuries during his playing career, though, meaning he only played nine times for England between 1975 and 1977. Describing Beattie, Butcher said:

"He was my idol when I was an Ipswich Town supporter. He would have played more times for Ipswich and England if he hadn’t had to have a lot of knee operations. He was a phenomenal player. His tackles were extraordinary but fair. He was lightning quick but daft, up there with the daftest people I know, but also up there with the loveliest people I know."

Stuart Pearce

Left-back

Finally, Stuart Pearce was the last man to be named in Butcher's defence. The former left-back made his debut for England during a friendly against Brazil on 19th May 1987. He went on to play 78 times for his country, but Butcher remembered being particularly impressed by Pearce on his debut:

"In his first game for England, making his debut alongside me at Wembley, after a few minutes I heard this voice behind me and he said ‘Oi, Butcher, any chance of you marking someone?’ I looked around and right there was a man I should have marked. I thought, ‘blimey I’ve played 30 or 40 games and he’s not played one yet and he’s telling me what to do’."

Frans Thijssen

Right midfield

Butcher picked Frans Thijssen as the right midfielder. The Dutchman played for Ipswich between 1979 and 1983, scoring in both legs of the 1981 UEFA Cup final against AZ Alkmaar. He went on to score 16 goals and register 15 assists for the Tractor Boys before signing for Forest in 1983. During his time at Ipswich, he became a popular figure in the dressing room, as highlighted by Butcher:

"A Dutchman from Ipswich Town. He’d take it out to the wing, wriggle past people, cross the ball and score. He also liked a drink after the game and introduced us to some nice Dutch larger whenever we went away during pre-season. He’s cost us some money old Franz but he’d be in my team."

Bryan Robson

Centre midfield

Bryan Robson was selected as one of two central midfielders. He played 90 times for England between 1980 and 1991, captaining the Three Lions 65 times. Domestically, he enjoyed a lot of success at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. He captained the Red Devils to two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one League Cup. Butcher said:

"He sat in front of the back four, won headers, stopped the opponents from attacking and pass the ball out to the full back - and then the next moment he’s in the box scoring. He’s captain of my football team, captain of my drinking team – he was a right good character."

John Wark

Centre midfield

Johnny Wark played alongside Butcher at Ipswich between 1980 and 1984. The Scottish midfielder was known for his versatility and played for his country at the 1982 World Cup, where he scored two goals against New Zealand.

Wark joined Liverpool in 1984, spending four years at Anfield and winning two league titles before returning to Ipswich. After a short stint at Middlesbrough, he enjoyed a third and final spell at the Tractor Boys in the 1990s, before retiring in 1997. Butcher said:

"Johnny Wark. He’s a centre half playing in midfield but he was phenomenally skilled. Any goal he did score, he’d never blast it but strike it nicely. I’ve seen him score some phenomenal goals, even headers from the edge of the box, which was extraordinary."

Chris Waddle

Left midfield

Finally, Chris Waddle was picked as the left midfielder. The former Newcastle United player was one of the best wingers in English football history, making 62 appearances for his country and winning three French league titles for Marseille. These three trophies were the only pieces of silverware he picked up during his career. Butcher praised the midfielder:

"He was a phenomenal player. He might have been mainly right-footed but he could come inside, go outside, cross good balls, hit shots, great on free-kicks and delivery into the box, but he’d work up and down as well. He knows the game very well and he’s a great character."

Paul Gascoigne

Striker

Paul Gascoigne was selected as one of the two strikers in Butcher's greatest XI. 'Gazza' remains one of the most talented players England has ever produced, making 57 caps for the Three Lions and scoring 10 goals. He was an integral part of the team that reached the 1990 World Cup semi-final - a game that saw him booked against West Germany, which would have ruled him out of the final. Domestically, he won five major trophies, including the FA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur in 1991. Butcher said:

"He’s one of the best footballers I’ve ever played with. He had the lot, could score goals, he would work hard and have a laugh with Chris Waddle. I remember a night at Wembley, the band used to play and they’d be either side knocking the ball over them. You could see the man with the bugle looking where the balls were going. Unfortunately Gazza pinged one and it went straight through the middle and caught the bugler right in the mouth and cut his lip, so he had to go into the treatment room and have it stitched. Gazza came in and said to him ‘Who did that?’ He said, ‘I don’t know’. And Gazza said, ‘I’ll find out for you’. Unbelievable character."

Paul Mariner

Striker

Finally, Paul Mariner was selected as the other striker in Butcher's team. Mariner enjoyed a successful 20-year playing career, plying his trade for the likes of Ipswich, Arsenal and Portsmouth. He won two trophies for the Tractor Boys, including the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, which saw him score in the home leg at Portman Road. Butcher said: