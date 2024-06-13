Highlights England struggles going into Euro 2024 after poor recent form and first loss in a final group game since 1968.

The Three Lions logo has a rich history dating back to 1100, symbolizing bravery and strength with a royal origin.

The song 'Three Lions' from Euro 1996, synonymous with England football, originated the iconic phrase 'It's coming home'.

The football national team logo for England famously features three lions. As referenced by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ famous Euro 96 song 'Three Lions on a Shirt' is still commonly sung by fans nearly thirty years later.

It is also the country's nickname and has been used to reflect the national characteristics. While domestic clubs tend to range from 'The Reds', 'The Blues' and even to being named after birds such as 'The Magpies', England stand in a unique part of football with a specific plural reference to a trio of famous large cats native to Africa and India, where once upon a time the United Kingdom had a lot of control over before independence.

The famous emblem on the kit has a lot of history and has changed multiple times since it was introduced in the late 1800s, with iconic players such as Bobby Moore, Peter Shilton, Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney proudly wearing the badge on their chests.

In this article, you will learn a lot about how England came to sport the three lions on their shirts, as well as a brief history lesson about the logo changes and iconic songs that have been written about them.

Origins of the Logo

The Three Lions has become synonymous with the nation, now being used as the nickname for the team, but its origin on the football shirts comes from it being the logo of the English Football Association from its foundation in 1863, as the FA felt that the emblem for the nation’s football team should feature a sense of national pride. The iconic logo features the three lions on top of each other vertically with roses in amongst the gaps.

The FA logo was used on the shirts from England’s first-ever international game, against neighbours Scotland in 1872, and has been used ever since, with only small alterations around the lions made in the intervening years, including the removal of the crown from the original logo in 1949 so to differentiate from that of the English cricket team, who continue to use the crown, and the addition of a star above the shield in 2004 (since removed in 2009) to commemorate the famous 1966 World Cup win.

The lions have a far longer history though, as they were adopted by the FA back then as they feature as part of the country’s coat of arms, and have done so since roughly 1200, albeit in a red and yellow colour scheme as opposed to the football team’s white and blue colours, which now makes up two sections of the United Kingdom coat of arms. Due to this, the Football Association had to seek permission to use the three lions emblem as its logo, as it is the property of the Royal Family.

England's Football Team Logo History Timeline Date Event 1879 First England national team logo, featuring three lions on top of each other, and a red crown above the shield. 1949 Removal of the crown from the logo to distinguish it from the English national cricket team, and the addition of the ten Tudor roses 1993 Addition of the word 'England' below the shield, and a slightly brighter shade of blue for the lions 1999 Return to a darker shade of blue for the lions, and moved the word "England" to above the badge in a separate bar. 2003 Shield colour changed to a brighter shade of blue once more 2004 Integration of the star above the badge to commemorate England's 1966 World Cup win. Also returns to the darker shade of blue yet again 2006 One-off gold border around the shield's edges for the 2006 World Cup 2009 Removal of the England name from the badge, in addition to the star's removal, leaving simply the crest 2012 The blue from the logo is briefly replaced by red but returns to its previous edition in 2013 2014 The star returns to the badge for the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 but disappears after the latter

The lions originally came from Henry I’s induction as King in 1100, who was known as the lion of England, and henceforth had the animal on his standard. Upon his marriage to Adeliza, he added a second one as a mark to her family shield, and then subsequently a third was added after Henry II’s marriage to Eleanor of Aquitaine in 1154 as her family crest also sported a lion.

Richard the Lionheart, who ruled in the late 12th century, then used the three lions as his own personal symbol, referencing his bravery and strength which has been adopted by the nation’s football team. Since then, every monarch has had three lions on their Royal Arms.

The lions on the crest, which are positioned to be facing left but facing towards the viewer, known as 'passant guardant,' are accompanied by ten small red Tudor roses, which are a nod to the Wars of the Roses from 1955 to 1987, between the Houses of York and Lancaster, and the number is believed to represent the number of football divisions in English football at the time of their introduction to the badge in 1949, however, this is disputed.

The lions themselves have also been disputed, as they have sometimes been seen as leopards by some, including the French who historically referred to them as 'leopard passant guardant' rather than 'lion passant guardant', due to their pose.

The FA introduced a new logo in 2021 intended to connect the grassroots and elite levels of football in England, which features a lion, a lioness and a lion cub in red, to symbolise a push for greater inclusivity in the game, however this has not been used on the national team kit for either the men’s or women’s teams.

Three Lions On a Shirt

English fans will be very familiar with the 1996 song ‘Three Lions’ as it has become one of the most sung chants by supporters and has become an anthem of the national team, and one of the most famous football-related songs of all time, along with ‘World in Motion’ and ‘Vindaloo’, all of which are deep-rooted in England football fans minds.

The music was written by the rock band The Lightning Seeds, while the lyrics were provided by English comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, and performed by all three upon request from the Football Association ahead of the home tournament Euro 1996, and often appear in the UK charts around tournaments, especially if England perform well in the tournament, as the song reached number one at both World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020. Baddiel and Skinner were chosen as vocalists as they hosted the TV show Fantasy Football, which was very popular at the time.

Interestingly, despite the song being released to coincide with England’s Euro 1996 campaign, the song contains references to the World Cup, including the lyric ‘Jules Rimet’s still gleaming’, a reference to the trophy of the competition, which was named after Rimet, FIFA’s longest-serving president from 1921 to 1954, whose time in charge incorporated the inauguration of the tournament in 1930.

England’s Euro 1996 campaign ended with a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany, with now-manager Gareth Southgate missing the crucial spot kick, an all-too-familiar story both then and now, nearly thirty years on, as England were beaten on penalties in the Euro 2020 final by Italy, so many of the song’s self-deprecating and misery-inducing lyrics are still relevant, which is part of what has made it an iconic football anthem.

The song’s lyrics are also the origin of the now-famous phrase ‘It’s coming home’, which is often said by England fans who believe – realistically or not – that the men’s national team will win its first trophy since 1966. Indeed, when the Lionesses won Euro 2022, Baddiel said in an X (formerly Twitter) post that it had ‘come home’.

The meaning of the phrase, however, was initially intended to refer to the fact that England was hosting its first major football tournament since 1966 but has since become adopted by fans as a way of saying that they believe their country will win. As such, it has often been misunderstood by opposition fans as arrogance and entitlement, shown by Luka Modric suggesting that the song gave the Croatian national team extra motivation following their semi-final victory over the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup, however, this was dismissed by English fans and Southgate alike, with the England manager simply labelling the song as English sense of humour, and not for opposition nations to read too much into.

The song also features references to memorable moments in England’s football history, with lyrics such as ‘that tackle by Moore’ about England legend Bobby Moore’s famous tackles on Brazil’s Jairzinho and Pele, ‘when Lineker scored’ referring to his World Cup 1990 goal against West Germany, ‘Bobby belting the ball’ about Bobby Charlton’s goal against Mexico in the group stage of the 1966 World Cup, and ‘Nobby dancing’ referencing Nobby Stiles dancing with the World Cup trophy following the Three Lions’ World Cup victory of ’66, whilst holding his false teeth in his other hand. Such references are part of what has made the song so loved, and while some of them are now dated, they still have strong meaning to England fans of a certain generation. The song has also been re-released on various occasions but with less success and notoriety than the original 1996 version.

