With the return of the international break this week, Gareth Southgate recently revealed the latest group of players he'd called up to the national team for this next round of games. Naturally, there was a lot of discussion online about whether he got the call right and which players should feel hard done by after missing out. We can't change the squad now, though, so let's focus on who he has included and look at which players should be in the starting lineup.

Taking to Transfermarkt, we've identified the most valuable England XI that could be put together using the current crop of players that are at Southgate's disposal. It's an eye-watering side, and it's easy to see why the Three Lions are one of the favourites for next year's Euro 2024 tournament. Without further ado, here is the most valuable England XI from the current squad, according to Transfermarkt.

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (£34m)

We're only one player into the team and things have already gotten interesting. Despite Aaron Ramsdale having the highest value of any goalkeeper in the Three Lions team, the first-choice spot is currently held by Jordan Pickford. The Everton star is valued significantly less at £18m, but his track record for his country has ensured he's continued to keep his place over the years.

Ramsdale has done more than enough to prove he's well worthy of the number-one spot throughout his heroics at Arsenal in the Premier League, and his value reflects as such, but he remains on the outside looking in right now.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (£55m)

Right-back has regularly been one of the deepest positions for England in recent years and there are two clear front-runners in terms of the most valuable. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reeces James are both valued at £55m, which isn't too surprising considering how closely the two seem to be rated. Kieran Tripper and Kyle Walker are both valued significantly less than the duo.

With James' current injury, though, we went with Alexander-Arnold in the side here. Question marks asked about his defensive ability have led to him being deployed in midfield in the past, though, so only time will tell whether he'll actually be the starting right-back for the team.

CB - Fikayo Tomori (£34m)

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

A lot has been made of Fikayo Tomori's recall to the England side and for good reason. The centre-back has been in fine form for AC Milan since his move to the club in 2021 and fans have been calling for him to be included in the Three Lions set-up for a while. Well, it seems Southgate has heard their calls.

Due to his excellent form, there are no centre-backs in the country with a higher value than Tomori, and he should be one of the first names on the team sheet for the Three Lions during this round of fixtures. We wouldn't be surprised if he somehow missed out again, though.

CB - John Stones (34m)

Tied with Tomori's value is John Stones who has actually had a bit of a resurgence at Manchester City lately. The former Everton man has been incredible for Pep Guardiola's side over the last 12 months and his status as one of the Three Lions' most valuable defenders has been cemented as a result.

His current injury has prevented him from appearing yet this season for the Cityzens and forced Southgate to leave him out of the current squad, but once he's healthy again, there's no doubt he'll be back at the heart of the defence.

LB - Luke Shaw (£36m)

Another star not included in the current side due to injury is Luke Shaw, who has been on the sidelines for the entire season so far. He is still England's most valuable left-back, though at £36m. He beats out Ben Chilwell who is currently valued at £30m, but will likely be the man starting in the position while the Manchester United man is unavailable.

After a strong season last year under Erik ten Hag, the former Southampton man saw his value rise and his fine form means he'll likely take his spot back in the England team when he's fit and ready.

CM - Declan Rice (£77m)

After several incredible seasons at West Ham United, Declan Rice earned a big-money move to Arsenal this summer, and it's seen his value rise significantly. The midfielder's game has only gotten better now that he's moved to an elite side as well. He's hit the ground running at the Gunners and has been a standout player for the club early this season.

With his performances only improving and his value rising, his place in the England side feels very secure, and we'll be shocked if he's not among the lineup over the next two games. Regardless of whether he is or not, he remains one of the most valuable midfielders in the side, bettered only by one star whose profile in the sport has significantly risen this summer.

CM - Jude Bellingham (£103m)

Jude Bellingham was always an impressive talent and his future always looked bright, but a move to Real Madrid this summer has pushed him to a level that even his biggest fans couldn't have anticipated this soon. The former Borussia Dortmund star has been incredible for Los Blancos already and looks to be one of the best signings of the season.

His impact on the club's midfield has already been massive, and his value is rising with every single game it seems. In a team filled with top-notch talent, Bellingham is undeniably the star with the most potential and at just 20 years old, there's no telling just how good he'll be in the future. There's no one in England with a value higher than the midfielder and if Southgate is smart, he'll be one of the Three Lions' mainstays for years to come, starting this week.

RW - Bukayo Saka (£103m)

Having recently won the England Men's Player of the Year award for the second straight season, it's no surprise to see Bukayo Saka is the most valuable right-winger in the England squad right now. In fact, he's tied with Bellingham for the most valuable player for the country and for good reason.

Saka has been fantastic for Arsenal over the years and is one of the most exciting young forwards in the entire world. There are few teams that he wouldn't stroll right into, so there's no chance anyone other than the 22-year-old should be starting on the right flank for the Three Lions over this round of international fixtures and for the foreseeable future.

AM - Phil Foden (£94m)

Sure, Phil Foden may be deployed on the wing more often than not while he's playing for Pep Guardiola's City side, but considering he's always been more natural in the middle of the park playing in the number 10 role, that's where we're including him. The talismanic forward has been one of the brightest attackers in England for several years now and has been developed into a world-class talent under Guardiola.

Only Saka and Bellingham are valued higher than Foden and if England are to stand any chance of achieving any level of success in the future, it will be with the 23-year-old firmly entrenched among the side. A midfield spine of Rice, Bellingham and Foden is surely destined for great things, and hopefully, we'll see them in action together during the international week.

LW - Marcus Rashford (£68m)

Despite being snubbed for a Ballon d'Or nomination, Marcus Rashford is still one of the most valuable players in the England team and deserves a spot in the starting lineup. The decision to leave it so late before bringing him on against France in the World Cup last winter is one that many fans think played a part in the Three Lions' exit.

If Southgate has learned anything from that disappointment, he'll ensure Rashford is one of the key figures in his side going forward and will make that position on the left flank his own. As he continues to be one of United's best players, there's no reason he can't replicate that level of success with his national team.

ST - Harry Kane (£77m)

Considering his status as England's top scorer ever, and his constant presence in the team, it's hard to imagine Harry Kane's position as the nation's starting striker will be under threat anytime soon. The star's constant knack for scoring goals both at club level for Tottenham Hotspur and now Bayern Munich, as well as for his country, means the 30-year-old is easily the most valuable forward in the entire squad.

Despite being 30 now, there aren't many strikers in the world more valuable than Kane, who has popped up time and time again with important goals whenever his country needed it. While his move to Bayern and the Bundesliga this summer means he likely won't be beating Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record anytime soon, he can still add plenty more to his tally as England's top scorer and that should continue starting this week. The second most valuable striker in the England squad is Eddie Nketiah who is valued at £21m, so it's not even close either.