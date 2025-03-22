While all eyes, in an English sense, were on Thomas Tuchel's first game as England manager in the 2-0 win over Albania, another interesting game was taking place.

Indeed, the England Under-21s took on France U21s in a friendly youth match. The game turned out to be an instant classic with the home team winning 5-3.

Manchester City youngster James McAtee opened the scoring after just two minutes, but it took only two more minutes before Quentin Merlin equalised. Hugo Etikete had then made it 3-1 by the 35th minute.

Harvey Elliott pulled one back shortly after but Etikete would complete his hat-trick before goals from Liam Delap and Rayan Cherki – and a late red card for Omari Hutchinson – saw things end 5-3.

The star of the show appears to have been 21-year-old Lyon ace Cherki. Having previously been dubbed a 'future Ballon d'Or winner' by European football expert Alex Barker, it is perhaps no surprise that he looked so good.

Cherki Dominates England Under-21s

Cherki was superb on the day. It was his pinpoint assist that helped France's Merlin equalise, he then lofted a gorgeous ball over the top for Etikete to put his side in front just a matter of minutes later.

He posed a constant threat throughout the encounter, either by getting on the ball and threading passes into dangerous areas or when popping up closer to the penalty box to shoot himself. He eventually got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute as he cut inside and fizzed a deflected effort into the England net.

Cherki's stats highlight his eye-catching display as he finished the game with three key passes, two big chances created, plus his goal, two assists and an 8.9 match rating – only beaten by hat-trick hero Etikete.

With all that in mind, it's little wonder so many Premier League clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old. Everton have been tipped to make a £20.8m bid this summer with the player heading into the final 12 months of his contract in June. Manchester United are also in the hunt for the youngster, who has been described as ‘one of the most skilful players on Earth’. While Tottenham Hotspur are in the mix too.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand Liverpool are also keen on Cherki, who currently leads both Ligue 1 (9) and the Europa League (8) in assists and has registered nine goal contributions in his last seven French top-flight matches. With the Reds potentially losing Mohamed Salah in the summer, they would be wise to move for the left-footer but must act fast if they want to win the race for his signature. His versatility to play in midfield or attack would make him a perfect signing for Arne Slot.

Related 10 Best International U21s Players in 2025 [Ranked] There are a number of brilliant players now playing for their country's under-21s sides, but which 10 in the world are the absolute best?

Fans Blown Away by Cherki

"Hazard type of talent"

After footage emerged of his performance vs England U21s, fans online could not help but dish out lavish praise. One wrote: "Why on earth is he playing u21 football."

A second said: "Hazard type of talent." Before another added:

"France should play him in the first team immediately. He gives them their perfect successor for Griezmann."

More agreed with the sentiment: "A talent of this calibre should not go to waste." With another supporter stating: "Why on earth is he in the U21? This guy is the most entertaining footballer about."

It will be interesting to see what becomes of Cherki in the coming years.

SofaScore