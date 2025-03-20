Thomas Tuchel takes charge of the England national team for the first time when they host Albania in their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Friday night (UK time).

The ex- Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager has impressed players and fans alike in the build-up to the game, and is now looking to make a winning start as the Three Lions begin their journey towards what they hope will be a successful summer at the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline England 1.16 16/100 -625 The Draw 9.0 8/1 +800 Albania 23.00 22/1 +2200

Given the obvious difference in quality between the two sets of players that will take to the pitch in front of 90,000 sell-out crowd, it is little surprise to find that England are clear favourites to claim all three points.

As our odds table above shows, the hosts are 1.16 (16/100) to triumph, while Albania are 23.00 (22/1), and the Draw is 9.0 (8/1).

While it may be difficult to argue with England’s clear favouritism, Albania should pose a threat at certain times in the match. As clear underdogs, they head into the game under virtually no pressure, and their recent big-tournament experience ought to benefit them, too.

Albania may have been eliminated in the first round of Euro 2024 last summer, but they gave a good account of themselves during the tournament in Germany.

Their 2-2 draw against Croatia was sandwiched in between narrow defeats versus much bigger nations: they lost 2-1 to Italy in their opening match, having taken a first-minute lead through Nedim Bajrami, and lost their final group match 1-0 to eventual champions Spain.

Of more concern for the visitors will be what has happened since: their record in six autumnal Nations League fixtures was a disappointing W2-D1-L3. They won 2-1 (neutral venue) vs Ukraine and 1-0 in Georgia, but lost at home to Ukraine (2-1) and Georgia (1-0), as well as suffering a 2-0 defeat in the Czech Republic (their home fixture vs Czech Republic ended in a 0-0 draw).

The historical stats are a concern for Albania, too: they have lost all six of their previous meetings against England (two games in each of 1989, 2001, and 2021), scoring just once in those fixtures. And they have lost 17 of their 19 competitive fixtures (W0-D2-L17) against sides that, like England, are in the top 10 in Fifa’s rankings.

Best bet

Given the difference in potential and quality between the two teams, it is impossible to make a logical case for anything other than an England win here.

Given how short the odds are on a home victory, however, we believe there are better selections available on this game.

Make England your Handicap Pick

If, like us, you expect England to win the game, but are looking for bigger odds on the hosts, the Asian Handicap could be the selection for you.

With an Asian Handicap selection, you give the team of your choosing a handicap – which can be a negative or a positive – before the game starts. You then add the handicap that you chose before kick-off to the scoreline at the end of the game to see if you have a winning selection.

England Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) -1.5 1.5 (1/2) -1.75 1.65 (11/17) -2.0 1.89 (9/10) -2.25 2.12 (11/10) -2.5 2.40 (7/5) -2.75 2.80 (9/5) -3.0 3.65 (13/5)

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, England with a -2.0 Asian Handicap start can be backed at 1.89 (9/10). With this selection, your stakes will be refunded if England win by exactly two goals, because the handicap would have been equalled. If England win by three or more goals, you will have a winning selection. If England lose, draw, or win by only one goal, your selection loses.

We are happy to back England with a -2.0-goal start. The players will be fired-up to show what they can do in their first outing under Tuchel, and the mood and focus within the camp in the build-up to the game appears to be very good.

With in-form Harry Kane expected to lead the attack, and supporting roles possible for the likes of Anthony Gordon, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, we believe there is a good chance that England will win by more than one goal. Yes, Albania should have their moments during the game, but the gulf in quality between the sides should eventually tell.

Top selection – England -2.0 Asian Handicap (1.89)

Back Kane to Hit the Target

In the player specials market, there are two selections that stand out to us. Both are in the Shots on Target markets.

Bellingham Over 0.5 Shots on Target is available at 1.8 (4/5), while Kane Over 1.5 Shots on Target is 2.05 (21/20). This market is as straightforward as it sounds: a player needs to have more than the stated number of shots on target for the selection to be successful.

Best bet

Bellingham and Kane have frequently been match-winners or decisive for England in recent years. Both, as usual, as expected to start (NB: in any case, in this market, if they do not, then your stakes will be refunded).

Given their roles and influence within the team, we are surprised to find that the odds on the pair having one shot on target (in Bellingham's case) and two shots on target (Kane's) are so big.

In a game where England are likely to enjoy far more possession than the visitors, and do the lion’s share of the attacking, Bellingham and Kane ought to frequently find themselves in possession in scoring positions.

And, remember: in this market, you do not need the players in question to score; you just need their attempts on goal to be on target.

Top selection – Jude Bellingham Over 0.5 Shots on Target (1.8)

Top selection – Harry Kane Over 1.5 Shots on Target (2.05)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 20/03/2025