England take on Australia in their last match currently scheduled before the Women’s World Cup.

The encounter, held at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, is just days after the Lionesses became Women's Finalissima champions by defeating Brazil on penalties at Wembley.

England currently boast an unbeaten streak of 30 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman, but a game against World Cup hosts Australia will be a real challenge.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Lyon’s Ellie Carpenter and Manchester City’s Hayley Raso and Mary Fowler are among the stars in the Matildas squad.

The match is dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society International, raising vital funds and awareness for the charity which supports those who have been devastated by dementia.

The FA is extending its partnership with the charity, which has already raised over £400,000, until July 2024.

Both Australia and England will also wear special shirts to promote Alzheimer’s Society International.

Why do some players have no name on their shirt during England vs Australia?

A third of the shirts worn by players during England’s encounter against Australia will have no name on the back.

This aims to draw attention to the fact that one in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia.

Three different players will wear the nameless shirts after half-time, drawing attention to the confusion and memory loss often experienced by those living with the condition.

After the match, the shirts will be auctioned to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society International.

An art installation was also unveiled at the Community Stadium before the match began by Alzheimer’s Society supporter and sports broadcaster Carrie Brown, capturing fans’ most unforgettable memories of supporting the Lionesses.

England’s defensive injury woes

England will play Australia with two starting defenders missing – Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright.

Greenwood withdrew from the squad with a knock after the match against Brazil, while Bright has a knee injury and was recently spotted on crutches.

Wiegman could pick Lotte Wubben-Moy, Maya Le Tissier or Lucy Parker to play at centre-back instead, while Jess Carter will likely feature at left-back.

It will be one of Wiegman’s last chances to tinker with her team before England fly to Australia for the World Cup, where they will play Haiti, Denmark and China in the group stage.

The reigning European champions are among the favourites to win, alongside the United States and Germany.