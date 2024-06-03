Highlights England beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 on Monday night in preparation for the European Championships.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a fine game.

Some of England's players underperformed, though.

Gareth Southgate and England prepared for the European Championships with a 3-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday night. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, and fielding a side that's likely going to be very different than the one which starts in the Three Lions' first Euro 2024 match, they beat their opponents with goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Three Lions.

It was a largely lacklustre performance going forward for England throughout the majority of the game, and Bosnia did a fine job keeping Southgate's side quiet at times, but they were eventually broken down. First, Palmer scored from the penalty spot after Ezri Konsa was dragged down, before Alexander-Arnold fired a volley home in the 86th minute and then skipper Kane rounded the evening off with a scrappy finish in the closing stages.

Related England's Complete Record in Major Tournament Penalty Shootouts England have only ever won two penalty shootouts at major international tournaments. Here's a rundown of the nation's dreadful record.

Key Match Statistics England Stats Bosnia 71% Possession 29% 26 Total shots 3 9 Shots on target 1 11 Corner kicks 2 2 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Still to come...

England Player Ratings

GK – Jordan Pickford - 6/10

Had very, very little to do throughout, but was there to deny Bosnia with their one shot on target.

RB – Ezri Konsa - 6/10

The Villa man was forced to play on the right in Kyle Walker's absence and rarely put a foot wrong. Won England's penalty too.

CB – Lewis Dunk - 6/10

The powerful centre-back had a relatively easy evening, with not much to do at all from a defensive standpoint.

CB – Marc Guehi - 5/10

Very fortunate not to give away a goal in the first half with a sloppy mistake, but was fine other than that.

LB – Kieran Trippier - 6/10

Trippier has proven in the past that he's capable of filling in at left-back and he did so again here but didn't have too much of an impact on proceedings.

CM – Trent Alexander-Arnold - 9/10

One of the rare players who looked capable of making something happen for England with his inviting crosses. Got the goal he deserved in the closing moments of the contest.

CM – Conor Gallagher - 5/10

It was a disappointing evening for Gallagher who wasn't necessarily bad, but offered very little going forward for England and proved quite ineffectual.

RW – Jarrod Bowen - 5/10

The West Ham main failed to make the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup. Never really looked like making anything happen for the Three Lions.

CAM – Cole Palmer - 6/10

It was a quiet evening for the Chelsea man and nowhere near the standards that he's been performing at for the Blues throughout the campaign, but he did manage to score from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

LW – Eberechi Eze - 8/10

Enjoyed his full debut with a very lively performance. Caused numerous issues for the Bosnia defence and looked very assured with the ball at his feet. Staked his claim for a spot in the final squad for the Euros.

ST – Ollie Watkins - 4/10

Struggled to make any form of impact on the game. Hardly got involved at all and has done very little to persuade Southgate that he deserves a place in the starting lineup going forward.

Sub – Adam Wharton - 6/10

Came off the bench to make his Three Lions debut and showed hints of what he's all about with some wonderfully threaded passes. Very bright future.

Sub – Harry Kane - 7/10

Had more of an impact on the game in his limited second-half minutes than Watkins did all game. Scored the Three Lions' third and final goal of the night to extend his record as the nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

Sub – Jack Grealish - 6/10

Didn't really have much time to do anything of note in the second half, but won't have helped his chances of making the final squad.

Sub – Jarrad Branthwaite - 6/10

Didn't really have to do all that much off the bench.

Sub - James Maddison - 6/10

Looked to make things happen off the bench, but didn't have too much success.

Sub - Joe Gomez - N/A

Didn't have much chance to do anything of note.

Bosnia Player Ratings

GK – Nikola Vasilj - 6/10

Had a much quieter evening than he likely expected coming up against England. Unfortunate to concede three.

RB - Ermin Bicakcic - 5/10

Didn't really influence the game all that much going forward for his country and had issues with Eze.

CB - Anel Ahmedhodzic - 7/10

Did a fine job keeping England quiet for the most part, preventing them from mounting too many promising attacks.

CB – Nikola Katic - 7/10

England didn't have the easiest time in the final third and this man played a significant role in that.

CB – Stjepan Radeljic - 7/10

Frustrated England's front line and rarely put a foot wrong throughout the game.

LB - Jusuf Gazibegovic - 5/10

Couldn't make anything happen for his team on the left flank.

RM - Armin Gigovic - 4/10

Didn't offer his side much going forward at all.

CM – Dario Saric - 6/10

Stood up well when competing against England's midfield.

CM - Benjamin Tahirovic - 6/10

Handled himself well battling in the middle of the park.

LM – Haris Hajradinovic - 5/10

Couldn't provide any sort of impact for Bosnia driving down the flank.

ST – Ermedin Demirovic - 4/10

Never really looked like testing Pickford and England's defence in any shape or form.

Sub – Denis Huseinbasic - 6/10

Came on with less than 30 minutes to go and had to deal with a lot of England pressure, but stood up to the task admirably.

Sub – Nihad Mujakic - 5/10

Struggled to deal with England in the final stages of the game.

Sub – Haris Tabakovic - 5/10

Replaced Demirovic up front, but had very little chance to do anything of note.

Sub - Dennis Hadzikadunic - 5/10

Slotted in at the back and struggled to deal with the England pressure as they scored two late goals.

Sub - Dzenis Burnic - N/A

Came on with little time remaining and didn't have chance to make any form of impact.

Sub - Tarik Muharemovic - N/A

Came on with little time remaining and didn't have chance to make any form of impact.

Man of the Match

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a performance that was generally poor from the majority of England's forwards, Alexander-Arnold was one of the rare few players who looked capable of making something happen for the country. His inviting balls caused a couple of issues for the Bosnia defence and he was always looking for ways to break the side down.

In the end, he got the goal he thoroughly deserved, firing a nicely timed follow into the back of the net from an acute angle with less than five minutes remaining. The Liverpool man continues to prove he is more than up to the task of influencing the game for England in the middle of the park.