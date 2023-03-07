The Women's Finalissima 2023 is taking place in 2023 between England and Brazil! Here we have everything you need to know about it.

England take on Brazil in the Women's Finallisima 2023, in what should certainly be an enthralling encounter.

The two elite sides are arguably the best two Women's team in the world right now. England's Lionesses of course hold the title of EURO 2022 winners after their remarkable summer of last, whereas Brazil are holders of the 2022 Copa América Femenina - defeating Columbia in the final in what was a very tense match.

So now the two face each other in the Women's Finallisima 2023, to crown who is ultimately the better of the two intercontinental champions and the first-ever Women's Finallisima winner! We're excited, are you?

Here is absolutely everything you need to know about the fixture.

What is the Women's Finalissima?

The 2023 Women's Finalissima is the first edition of the competition, which is an intercontinental women's football match between the winners of the most recent European and South American championships.

The victor will receive the title of the first-ever Women's Finallisima winner and will also receive the first-ever trophy involved with the competition.

Here are the rules for the match:

90 minutes.

Straight to a penalty shoot-out if scores are level at full-time.

Maximum of twelve named substitutes.

Maximum of five substitutions.

The match follows the success of the men’s Finalissima between EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd, and the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2022, which saw UEFA Youth League winners Benfica’s overcoming Atlético Peñarol at the Estadio Centenario in August (Via Wembley Stadium).

England and Brazil will face each other in the Women's Finalissima at 19:45 BST on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Venue

Fans of the Lionesses will be ecstatic to know that the match will take place at Wembley Stadium! Giving England women a massive advantage with the crowd behind them.

Sarina Weigman, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and co, won their famous EURO 2022 title in front of the adoring Wembley crowd, can they go one further and beat the South American giants of Brazil this April?

Tickets

Unfortunately, all tickets have sold out on general sale for this event. This is due to a combination of fantastically priced tickets alongside the sheer popularity surrounding the Lionesses now.

Ticket prices started from just £7.50 for children aged 16 or under and £15 for adults, meaning a family of four are able to watch some of the world’s best players for just £45. Bargain.

If you are still desperate to attend, some hospitality packages are still available! They are a little pricier, but they will make your experience all the more worthwhile. They can be accessed here.

Wherever you end up watching, this one should be a cracker. Don't miss the Women's Finalissima 2023!