England go into their Nations League fixture against Greece with interim manager Lee Carsley looking to further impress and make it three wins in three. Greece sit top of Group 2 in League B due to superior goal difference, so should provide England with a sterner test after 2-0 wins over Ireland and Finland.

The two nations have only ever faced each nine times in the past, with seven of the fixtures being won by England. However, the most memorable game between the two was the2-2 draw at Old Trafford in 2001, in which David Beckham - one of the best set piece takers of all time - scored a last minute free-kick to guarantee qualification for the 2002 World Cup.

England go into this game as heavy favourites to win, but Greece will be no pushovers.

Related Every Player to Receive First England Call-Up Under Lee Carsley From Angel Gomes to Morgan Gibbs-White, Lee Carsley hasn't been afraid of giving chances as England interim boss.

Result Odds: England are Favourites

England Win - 1/4 | Draw - 9/2 | Greece Win - 10/1

After the thrills and spills of Euro 24, England have now settled into the less glamorous proposition of the B League of the Nations League. Rather than an unwanted distraction from club football, the Greece game brings opportunity for several England players, including Jack Grealish, who this week spoke of his pain in not being in the England squad for summer's European Championships, and Dominic Solanke, who is back on international duty after a seven-year gap. Greece have never beaten England, who go into this game as clear favourites.

England vs Finland - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American England Win 1/4 1.25 -400 Draw 9/2 5.50 +450 Greece Win 10/1 11.00 +1000

Related Why England are in Nations League B England started their Nations League B campaign against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, 7th September.

Score Predictions: Bookies Favour a one-nil England win

England Win 1-0 - 5/1 | England Win 2-0 - 9/2 | Greece win 1-0 - 22/1

As far as the bookmakers are concerned, it is not a case of if England will win, but what the winning score will be, with a 2-0 victory at 9/2 being the lowest odds. An England win is featured in each of the four lowest odds outcomes for the game, with a 1-1 draw at 9/1 and a goalless stalemate at 12/1. It is worth highlighting that like England, Greece have yet to concede in the Nations League so far, so if they do see out the first half an hour, there is a strong argument to suggest 12/1 at 0-0 offers good value.

England vs Greece - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American England win 2-0 9/2 5.50 +450 England win 1-0 5/1 6.00 +500 England win 3-0 6/1 7.00 +600 England win 2-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Draw 1-1 9-1 10.00 +900

The lowest odds for a Greece victory are a whopping 22/1 for a 1-0 win. Those who like an outside bet can get 200/1 on a 3-0 Greece win, but bear in mind Greece have scored three goals in total against England across their nine meetings, two of which came in one game - that famous draw at Old Trafford in 2001.

England vs Greece Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/66 1.02 -6600 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 2/9 1.22 +450 Under 1.5 3/1 1.33 +300 Over 2.5 8/11 1.73 -137.5 Under 2.5 1/1 2.00 +100 Over 3.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Under 3.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 4.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Under 4.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Over 5.5 11/1 12.00 +1100 Under 5.5 1/50 1.02 -5000

Goalscorers Odds: Kane, Watkins and Solanke the favourites to score

Anytime Goalscorers: Kane (England) - 5/6 | Watkins (England) - 1/1

With England being such heavy favourites it is no surprise to see Harry Kane, who has been passed fit to play, priced to score at anytime at 5/6, with Ollie Watkins being 1/1. In fact, you can get lower odds on Angel Gomes getting on the score sheet at 9/2, than you can the most likely Greece scorer, who the bookmakers have as Celta Vigo's Anastasios Douvikas, a striker who has a single goal in 17 caps, and Vangelis Pavlidis, the Benfica forward who has six goals in 40 caps, with both priced at 11/2 to score at anytime.

England Goalscorer Odds vs Greece Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Harry Kane 5/6 1.83 -120 11/4 3.75 +275 Ollie Watkins 1/1 2.00 +100 10/3 4.33 +333.3 Dominic Solanke 11/10 2.10 +110 7/2 4.5 +350 Bukayo Saka 2/1 3.00 +200 9/2 5.5 +450 Cole Palmer 6/4 2.50 +150 9/2 5.5 +450

Aside from Douvikas and Pavlidis, the Greek national side's captain, attacking midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas, is priced at 8/1. The Greek has 15 goals in 69 international caps. In their last game, a 3-0 victory over Finland, it was Fotis Ioannidis who scored two, but the striker misses the England game through injury.

Greece Goalscorer Odds vs England Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Anastasios Douvikas 11/2 6.5 +550 16/1 17.00 +1600 Vangelis Pavlidis 11/2 6.5 +550 16/1 17.00 +1600 Anastasios Bakasetas 8/1 9.00 +800 20/1 21.00 +2000 Christos Tzolis 17/2 9.5 +850 22/1 23.00 +2200 Dimitrious Pelkas 9/1 10.00 +900 22/1 21.00 +2000

Prediction and Best Bets

Watkins and Solanke to be among the goals in a 2-0 England win

Although Greece have performed well so far in the Nations League, the odds are stacked against them. With so many attacking options, and players motivated to do well once more in an England jersey, it is very difficult to see past an England win, with a 2-0 victory being most likely result, priced at 9/2. Having found his groove at Spurs, it's almost certain the Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke will play a significant role in this game. As such, it stands to reason he will be among the goals. The Spurs striker is 11/10 to score at any time and 7/2 to open the scoring.

Best bets

England to win 2-0 - 9/2

Dominic Solanke to score first - 7/2

Three plus shots on target each team in each half - 28/1

Ten plus England corners 6/1

All odds via Skybet