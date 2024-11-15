On Saturday, England and Ireland clash once again in the UEFA Nations League in what will be an important game for both sides.

After suffering a shocking 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley during the last batch of international fixtures, England have bounced back and secured six points in their last two games which has put them back in a very good position in their group's table. England currently sit joint top of the table with Greece on 12 points from 5 games with both sides having won four and lost one.

Ireland on the other hand, are not in a great position coming into this game. The Greens now have no chance of finishing in the top two of their group after only securing six points in five games. With nothing really to play for points-wise, Ireland will still be as motivated coming into this game as they were when the two sides met back in September.

England vs Ireland Odds

England are sizeable favourites for the Wembley clash

As expected, England are huge favourites coming into the big UEFA Nations League clash against Ireland at Wembley Stadium. An England victory is currently at the incredibly short odds of 1/5, with a draw being valued at 5/1 and an Ireland victory at odds of 11/1.

When England were the away team for this fixture back in September, they walked out victorious following a relatively comfortable and controlling performance, so the value for money points towards an England victory, however, a resilient performance from the Irish can not be counted out completely.

England vs Ireland - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American England Win 1/5 1.20 -500 Draw 5/1 6.00 +500 Ireland Win 11/1 12.00 +1100

England vs Ireland Scoreline

A 2-0 England victory is the most likely scoreline according to the bookmakers

According to the bookmakers, the most likely scoreline between England and Ireland on Sunday is a 2-0 victory for the home side.

Four out of the top five most likely scorelines all go in the direction of an English victory. The fifth most likely scoreline is currently for the points to be shared in a score draw. Odds for a 1-1 draw are at 10/1 and this may seem good value to some as it is very possible that the Irish could stay compact and put in a good defensive performance which frustrates England.

England vs Ireland - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American England Win 2-0 4/1 5.00 +400 England Win 1-0 5/1 6.00 +500 England Win 3-0 11/2 6.50 +550 England Win 2-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Draw 1-1 10/1 11.00 +1000

With England having as many excellent attacking options as they do such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins, goals can be expected at Wembley. Once they get into the swing of things and spaces start to open up, those elite attacking players may start to punish the Irish defence which could give those players a lot of confidence. The bookmakers seem to think it is very likely for over 2.5 goals to be scored in this match.

England vs Ireland Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/33 1.03 -5000 Under 0.5 10/1 11.00 +1200 Over 1.5 2/9 1.22 -650 Under 1.5 3/1 4.00 +375 Over 2.5 4/6 1.67 -200 Under 2.5 11/10 2.10 +150 Over 3.5 13/8 2.62 +120 Under 3.5 4/9 1.44 -163 Over 4.5 7/2 4.50 +250 Under 4.5 1/6 1.17 -350 Over 5.5 7/1 8.00 +550 Under 5.5 1/16 1.06 -1000

England vs Ireland Goalscorers

Kane, Watkins and Solanke all at short odds to score anytime

Lee Carsley started Harry Kane on the bench in England's previous Nations League match against Greece, so the Bayern Munich man could be in line to start at Wembley. Kane has two goals in the competition so far and could further add to his tally against the Irish. The odds of Kane scoring anytime don't look to be great value, but his odds of scoring first are at 13/5 which seems to be much better value for money.

England Goalscorer Odds vs Ireland Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Harry Kane 13/5 3.60 +260 8/11 1.73 -130 Ollie Watkins 7/2 4.50 +350 EVS 2.00 +100 Dominic Solanke 7/2 4.50 +350 EVS 2.00 +100 Noni Madueke 9/2 5.50 +450 13/8 2.62 +163 Jarrod Bowen 9/2 5.50 +450 13/8 2.62 +163

Ireland have just scored three times in five Nations League matches so far, so extremely high odds are understandable regarding their potential goalscorers. Sammie Szmodics and Evan Ferguson are Ireland's two most likely goalscorers at 6/1 to score anytime and 12/1 to score first.

With a potentially feisty game on show, the match could become end-to-end at points which could give players such as Szmodics and Ferguson a half chance, which both men are capable of taking so those odds could prove to be decent value.

Ireland Goalscorer Odds vs England Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Sammie Szmodics 12/1 13.00 +1200 6/1 7.00 +600 Evan Ferguson 12/1 13.00 +1200 6/1 7.00 +600 Troy Parrott 14/1 15.00 +1400 13/2 7.50 +650 Thomas Cannon 14/1 15.00 +1400 7/1 8.00 +700 Mikey Johnston 16/1 17.00 +1600 15/2 8.50 +750

England vs Ireland Prediction and Best Bets

England to be comfortable victors as they were in September

England will be looking to top the group on Sunday and they will be looking to do it in style. The Irish will, of course, put up a fight but the quality and strength in depth that interim boss Lee Carsley has at his disposal could once again prove to be just too much for Heimir Hallgrimsson's men to handle.

Best bets:

England to score in both halves (10/11)

England to win 3-0 (11/2)

Harry Kane to score two or more (15/4)

England to win both halves (6/4)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.