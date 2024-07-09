Highlights England and Netherlands face off in the semi-finals of EURO 2024 in Dortmund.

Recent history between the two teams is limited, but England have not beaten the Netherlands at a major tournament since 1996.

Betting picks include a draw as the most likely outcome, as well as various player and match statistics.

Despite many skeptics surrounding England's performances so far at EURO 2024, the Three Lions have still managed to make their way into the tournament's final four. In their way stands their biggest test of the contest so far, the Netherlands, who pulled off an impressive comeback victory over Turkey in the quarter-finals to make their way into the penultimate stage of the continental competition.

Though England and penalty shootouts have so often throughout history been an infamously failed lottery for the Three Lions, Gareth Southgate and his men managed to make their way through a shootout with Switzerland to reach the last four, as Jordan Pickford denying Manuel Akanji with the first penalty of the bunch, before Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold stayed perfect to get England through, with Saka getting redemption for his miss in the final in 2021 and Toney producing one of the coolest penalties of all time.

The Netherlands were certainly tested by a plucky Turkey side who were on a high after their hard-fought win over Austria, as they went 1-0 up in the first half through Samet Akaydin. The Dutch had their defenders to thank in order to get them through, however, as Stefan de Vrij and a Mert Muldur own-goal found the net to complete a turnaround, helped in part to a stoppage-time red card for Turkey's Bertug Yildirim. As the pressure gets tighter than ever with the final in clear view for the remaining four teams, here is our preview and betting picks for England vs the Netherlands.

Related Lewis Hamilton & George Russell React to England Beating Switzerland Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton & George Russell were watching England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 at Silverstone after qualifying.

England vs Netherlands Match Information Where Westfalenstadion When 10/7/24 Location Dortmund, Germany Time 20:00 GMT TV ITV (UK)

England vs Netherlands Stats and Info

Three Lions hope to prevent Dutch delight

Though there have been questions made as to the quality of England's performances at EURO 2024, it cannot be denied that they are semi-finalists all the same, warranting the same merit as the other three teams around them.

There were improvements in their penalty win over Switzerland from the comeback victory over Slovakia, attacking with a bit more freedom, but still seemingly containing some of the lethargism that has been criticised so heavily over the tournament's duration, seemingly lacking a bit of energy and a certain spark.

Related England Beat Switzerland: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The Three Lions booked their place in the final four of EURO 2024 via a penalty shootout win against Switzerland.

However, a semi-final is a semi-final, and we must turn an eye towards the things that England have done well so far in the competition. Starting off, if there is one thing to take away from England's performances, it is that they are hard to beat. By luck or by pure willpower, even when the Three Lions looked completely down and out at EURO 2024, most notably in the round of 16 against Slovakia, they still have something in the tank. Against the Slovaks, it was a mesmerising 95th minute bicycle-kick equaliser from Bellingham followed up by a Harry Kane winner in extra-time. Against Switzerland, it was a ripping Saka equaliser, five minutes after Breel Embolo had put England behind, before the Three Lions went on to stay perfect in the shootout to progress forwards.

Being hard to beat at a knockout tournament is arguably the most important attribute a team can carry. And though the ways England have managed to get to this stage have come into question as to their quality, their fighting spirit and never-say-die pride certainly cannot be. With the Netherlands, a much more free-flowing approach has taken them this far, with several memorable moments coming from the Dutch camp.

Only a questionable VAR decision denied them a huge win over France, but pure quality and endevour took them beyond Romania and Turkey.

Related Netherlands 2-1 Turkey: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The Netherlands will face England in their bid to reach the EURO 2024 final.

A masterclass from Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was the catalyst behind a 3-0 success over Romania, but similarly to England, it was pure willingness that took them beyond the challenge of Turkey to overcome a 1-0 deficit. De Vrij found the net after a fine corner from Memphis Depay before Muldur inadvertently completed the turnaround for the Netherland with an own-goal.

Going into this game, it's anyone's guess as to who will make their way to Berlin for the final. Where England seek to control possession, the Netherlands look to close teams down at a rate of knots and counter-attack with similar speed and force, and that clash of style will make for an intriguing contest in the semi-final matchup.

There isn't much history in recent years to speak of going into the match, as the two teams have not faced off against each other since 2019, which ended in a 3-1 extra-time win for the Netherlands in a Nations League semi-final clash. England won a friendly game before that in 2018, a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from one Jesse Lingard, but before that had not beaten the Dutch in nine different meetings, their last win dating back at EURO 1996.

Though history plays little part in the chances of a modern-day team, the majority of games between the two have ended in draws, nine total, and their Euro's record against one another stands at 1-1 as well. The superstitious among us may see this as a factor towards this games result, whereas we feel the style of both teams may take it all the way to penalties again as well.

England vs Netherlands Betting Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match Result

This one will be tough to call. History shows the likelihood of a draw, as does the styles of the two teams. With neither team going into the game as the clear-cut favourite, with perhaps a slight edge to the Netherlands, that's where we are going to go with our pick.

Prediction: Draw (15/8)

Over/Under

Looking into the deeper stats of the two team's matches at EURO 2024 may provide some decent prices throughout.

Prediction: Under 10 match corners (4/6, won in all but one Netherlands game)

Prediction: Memphis Depay over 2.5 shots (11/10, won in all but one Netherlands game)

Prediction: Over 26.5 match tackles (8/15, won in three Netherlands games and three England games)

Prediction: Denzel Dumfries over 1.5 fouls committed (10/11, won in all but one Netherlands game)

Player bets

Across both teams, there have been some high statistical scorers that leave good prices up for grabs.

Prediction: Bukayo Saka 1+ shot on target (11/10, won in all but one England game)

Prediction: Marc Guehi to be booked (11/2, two yellows so far, bookings wiped after SF)

Prediction: Virgil van Dijk 1+ shot (5/6, won in all but one Netherlands game)

All stats from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 10:30 GMT, 8/7/24