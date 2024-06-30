Highlights England have made it through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory of Slovakia.

Slovakia's 1-0 lead looked set to send England packing until a stoppage-time Jude Bellingham overhead kick.

Harry Kane scored the winner in extra-time to spare his and Gareth Southgate's blushes.

England scraped through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a 2-1 victory after extra-time against Slovakia. After three lackluster performances during the group stages, the Three Lions had flashbacks to their 2016 elimination to Iceland, but were saved in the dying moments in order to live to fight another day.

England went a goal behind when Ivan Schranz slotted past Jordan Pickford and the Three Lions rarely looked like getting back in the game. Gareth Southgate was hesitant with his changes in the technical area and, in the end, it was an extremely late Jude Bellingham bicycle kick that took the game into extra time.

Inside a minute of the restart, England were ahead as captain Harry Kane headed home what turned out to be the winner. Here are the player ratings from England's win:

Key Match Statistics England Stats Slovakia 2 Shots on target 2 13 Shots off target 6 70 Possession 30 9 Corners 0 8 Fouls 17 3 Yellow cards 3

England Player Ratings

Walker struggles as Bellingham comes up trumps

GK: Jordan Pickford - 5/10

England's shot stopper could only watch on as his outfield teammates continuously let him down and put him under more pressure. There was little he could do about the goal other than question how it had even gotten to that point.

RB: Kyle Walker - 3/10

The England vice-captain was caught napping a couple of times in the opening stages and had some sloppy moments in possession. This continued throughout and, incredibly, it seemed he lacked the pace to keep up with the game.

CB: John Stones - 3/10

England's most experienced centre-half looked like their least. At times, it was as if Stones was trying to cover for Marc Guehi when the Crystal Palace man didn't need it. It left even more space on the right side of defence.

CB: Marc Guehi - 4/10

An early yellow card means Guehi is suspended for the quarter-final. It didn't get much better, as he appeared to pick up a knock as Slovakia took the lead.

LB: Kieran Trippier - 4/10

Trippier was a doubt due to a calf injury but recovered enough to start the game. However, his championship woes continued as he struggled to make an impact on the left.

CM: Declan Rice - 6/10

Rice made a couple of crunching tackles early on, but in possession he was a passenger. Criticisms about his inability to pick the ball up from the defence persisted and epitomised his struggles, but you can't knock his strong defensive efforts.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

The Manchester United youngster was the only change from the 0-0 draw against Serbia. Whilst others seemed to have the weight of the nation hanging over them, Mainoo showed the same fearlessness that resonated with Manchester United fans all season.

RW: Bukayo Saka - 3/10

Despite calls for Cole Palmer to start, Southgate stuck with Bukayo Saka. His manager's confidence wasn't repaid, as the Gunner looked sluggish and was caught dwelling on the ball far too often. A move to left-back allowed Palmer to impact the game, but did nothing to help Saka.

CAM: Jude Bellingham - 7/10

When England went behind, it seemed to give Jude Bellingham more impetus to drive forward with the ball. And when his country needed him most, a bicycle kick from the heavens appeared.

LW: Phil Foden - 5/10

Having left camp in midweek, Foden was back in time to start for the fourth consecutive game. The forward looked a little sharper than he did in the groups, but the imbalance with Trippier on the left still affected proceedings.

ST: Harry Kane - 6/10

The England captain was anonymous yet again for most of the game. Being the fantastic marksman he is though, the Bayern Munich man popped up in the right place at the beginning of extra-time.

Sub: Cole Palmer - 6/10

Palmer would've wanted more time to change the game, but showed his intent from the moment he came on. It will only lead to more questions from Southgate about why he wasn't chosen from the start.

Sub: Eberechi Eze - 6/10

Eze is a player with immense quality and this was a more positive outing than his run-out against Denmark in the groups.

Sub: Ivan Toney - 7/10

It's not a coincidence that Toney came on and England scored twice inside five minutes of his arrival. He became an added issue to deal with and grabbed a delicate assist for Kane's header.

Sub: Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Assured coming on to help England see the game out.

Sub: Conor Gallagher - 5/10

Fresh legs with lots of energy was always going to be what Gallagher provided, but still looked nervy given the circumstances.

Slovakia Player Ratings

Better team was unlucky to lose

GK: Martin Dubravka - 6/10

The former Newcastle number one flapped at one or two crosses and was not always the most certain. Regardless, he had next to nothing to do except admire Bellingham's overhead kick at the end.

RB: Peter Pekarik - 6/10

Aided by England's lopsided left-hand side, Pekarik rarely seemed flustered in the first half. He was exposed as Trippier set up Foden for England's offside strike.

CB: Denis Vavro - 7/10

Vavro was brilliant in defending set pieces, which is where England looked most threatening. Kane's mostly invisible performance gave the centre-half one less worry, but he will be one of many wondering how the game slipped away.

CB: Milan Skriniar - 7/10

The Slovakia captain is a class above the rest of his teammates when it comes to quality, but he showed true leadership as he pushed his compatriots forward until Bellingham's sucker punch.

LB: David Hancko - 7/10

Part of Bukayo Saka's poor display was Hancko's consistent closing down and harrying for the England man. He left the 22-year-old rattled and was a real asset to his side.

CM: Juraj Kucka - 6/10

As was the case for most of the midfield, Kucka was excellent with his pressing and composed on the ball. Was walking on a tight-rope thanks to an early booking and was perhaps fortunate not to receive a second yellow.

CM: Stanislav Lobotka - 7/10

Lobotka was a standout in the group phase, picking up two player of the match awards. His performance may not have warranted that honour today, but it was still a strong showing from the Napoli man.

CM: Ondrej Duda - 7/10

As with his midfield partners, Duda made life difficult in the middle of the park throughout.

RW: Ivan Schranz - 8/10

Schranz has been the main talisman for the Slovakians this summer, and took his chance like a man filled to the brim with confidence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Schranz's goal meant that the forward reached three goals at Euro 2024 before England did.

ST: David Strelec - 7/10

Strelec was given far too much space, but he made the most of it with a slick pass to set up Slovakia's opener. Was replaced after an hour with his head held high.

LW: Lukas Haraslin - 6/10

Like his name suggests, the winger harassed a particularly poor Kyle Walker and put England on the back foot early. Worked his socks off until his substitution on the hour.

Sub: Tomas Suslov - 6/10

Was brought on to add fresh legs and helped make sure the game continued in a similar pattern.

Sub: Robert Bozenik - 6/10

Bozenik came on to replace Strelec and continued to offer a focal point as Slovakia attempted to play their way out of England pressure.

Sub: Matus Bero - 5/10

An addition in the final ten minutes, Bero provided more legs in the middle of the park as pressure intensified. The subs backfired as England took the game to extra-time

Sub: Laszlo Benes - 5/10

A similar assessment to Bero. More energy in the engine room as the game faded. Didn't impact in extra-time.

Sub: Norbert Gyomber - 5/10

Gyomber wouldn't have expected to play as much football as he did, but can't be faulted for his side's collapse.

Sub: Lubomir Tupta - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

Player of the Match

Ivan Schranz

Schranz has been Slovakia's star of the tournament. In front of goal, the 30-year-old has been nothing short of clinical and when given the opportunity to be one on one with Jordan Pickford, he kept his cool and scored the biggest goal of his life.

England's left-hand side was a clear weak point. Kieran Trippier has struggled all season in his usual right-back role. In a summer where he has been out of position and battling with injuries, that area of the pitch was a clear one to target. That is exactly what Schranz did and he was able to get his rewards in the grandest of manners. His display alone is all that England fans had hoped for from their front three. Three goals in four games this summer from the Slavia Prague man. He will be devastated to be going home but proud of his efforts.