Three Lions have four points from the first two games, Slovenia have two.

Gareth Southgate could rotate his England side slightly in midfield and at full-back.

England will be hoping to right the wrongs of their lethargic performance against Denmark in their final group game, as the table-toppers square off against Slovenia in the last installment of the Euro 2024 group stage where everything remains up for grabs.

A loss for England and a victory for either between Denmark and Serbia will see England slip to 3rd place with a tally of four points, but that may well be enough to secure their progression among the best four 3rd-placed teams in the group stages. With the nation feeling restless over the disappointing performance against Denmark, however, we can expect England to come out of the blocks firing in this one, with changes already expected as Conor Gallagher is rumored to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

An energetic, counter-attacking team, Slovenia have recorded less than 40% possession in both of their opening accounts, with that figure unlikely to change in their match against England. They may be able to spring a few surprises on the Three Lions, with England guilty of surrendering several chances from counter-attacks in their opening two games.

With the lay of the land understood, here is our preview of the action to come tomorrow night.

England vs Slovenia: Match Information When 25/6/24 Where RheinEnergieStadion Location Cologne, Germany Time 20:00 GMT TV ITVX (UK)

England vs Slovenia Stats and Info

The Three Lions have yet to find their form

England, more specifically Gareth Southgate, have been under fire for their approach to their two games so far in EURO 2024. The Three Lions have been very relaxed in possession and have not created too many chances, with a seemingly high focus on retaining the ball and playing cautiously.

While this worked against Serbia, in terms of the final score, there were still some cracks exploited which resulted in some big chances for Serbia, which were ultimately not taken. England were not as lucky in their second match against Denmark, a bullet from Morten Hjulmand held them to a 1-1 draw, in which the Danes were arguably the better side thanks to a lung-busting midfield showing by Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, something that England severely lacked, or simply didn't want to deploy.

There are similarities between Slovenia and Denmark, they have both deployed a similarly energetic graft to their game which England have struggled to handle. Slovenia were mightily unfortunate to not come away from their match with Serbia with three points, thanks to the late show by Luka Jovic, and were equally unfortunate against Denmark in another 1-1 draw, with Slovenia piling on the pressure, securing a 77th minute equaliser, and being denied a winner on several occasions.

The Dragons will be going into this one hoping to secure a first ever win at a European Championships at the sixth time of asking, and it will be vital for England to avoid any shred of complacency going into the contest, despite a loss still likely resulting in their progression.

With that in mind, we'll now take a look at the betting forecast ahead of kick-off.

England vs Slovenia betting picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match result

A draw will guarantee a top two finish for England and even a loss will more than likely still mean progression into the round of 16 for Southgate's men, with potential point tallies of four still likely to be enough to take a best 3rd-placed spot.

Keen to silence the critics and re-spark the fire among the fans, however, England are expected to take the Slovenian test seriously, with reports already emerging about changes being made to the side ahead of it by the England boss. Where Slovenia have been effective in counter-attacking play vs Serbia and Denmark, this is unlikely to be the case against England. Slovenia's attacking intent has come from quick-fire moves up the field after capitilising on errors, similar to Serbia and Denmark's tactics against England.

However, Slovenia do not press as high as their Group C rivals, which should allow England more freedom to move around them. Both teams will go into this knowing what's at stake. We don't expect this to be a slow, cagey affair, but we don't expect England to deviate away from what we have seen from them so far, usually saving their best football for the knockouts.

Prediction: England to win (1/3)

Over/Under

With England likely to soak up a lot of the possession, and equally unlikely to create many chances, if the last two games are much to go by, then the under market may be profitable going into this game in Cologne.

Prediction: England under 13 shots (11/10)

Prediction: Jan Oblak to make 3.5+ saves (11/10)

Prediction: England to make under 13.5 tackles (4/5)

Player bets

Having scores from outside the box already at Euro 2024, Slovenia may let fly with a few long-range efforts, and have been accurate with 36% of their long distance strikes in the tournament. With chances likely to be at a premium, we expect some of the following from the two sides.

Prediction: Bellingham and Kane to record 1+ shot on target each (13/8, won in both previous games)

Conor Gallagher to concede 2+ fouls (4/5, averages 2.2 fouls a game, booked against Denmark (6/1 for this game))

Under 15.5 match goal kicks (4/9, won in both England games)

Declan Rice over 76.5 passes (5/6, won against Serbia)

Total acca odds: 200/1

All data from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 18:00 GMT, 24/6/24