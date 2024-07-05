Highlights England face Switzerland in a Euro 2024 quarter-final match in Dusseldorf.

Three Lions without Marc Guehi through suspension, while Kieran Trippier is an injury doubt.

Switzerland have a fully fit squad, with Granit Xhaka expected to play despite adductor pain.

England and Switzerland clash on Saturday in what's set to be an eye-catching Euro 2024 quarter-final in Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena. Despite a team full of superstars - Gareth Southgate's selection and tactics have left a lot to be desired, as the Three Lions have hardly had a routine trip to this stage so far.

On the other hand, Murat Yakin's Switzerland team have shown great cohesion and unity. Having already given Germany a scare in the group stage in a 1-1 draw, the knockout stages saw them go one further and put defending champions Italy to the sword in an emphatic 2-0 win.

The sides last faced each other in a major competition at Euro 2004 when a young Wayne Rooney became the youngest scorer in the competition's history at the time in a 3-0 drubbing in Portugal. The tables have turned, as for many, the Swiss present the clearer threat between the two sides. In accordance with Opta's supercomputer, England are backed to make the semi-finals for a second straight edition of the Euros, with Southgate’s side winning inside 90 minutes in 44.6% of 10,000 pre-match simulations.

England

Injuries and suspensions

Unfortunately for England, they will be without the services of one of their more solid performers in this tournament. Marc Guehi is unavailable through suspension after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Slovakia. It is believed that Ezri Konsa is the leading candidate to replace him.

Kieran Trippier is an injury doubt after leaving the pitch in the round of 16 game against Slovakia. There are concerns about his minor calf problem and the heavy knock to his knee that he picked up in that game. If he's deemed unfit to start, then his replacement may be a tricky one to call. Luke Shaw is finally nearing full fitness after his continuous calf injury. The 28-year-old is yet to feature for England at the month-long tournament in Germany. Joe Gomez seems like the logical choice to step in. There is also slight chance that Konsa starts at left-back with Lewis Dunk filling in for Guehi next to Stones.

Kobbie Mainoo should keep his place alongside Declan Rice after impressing in limited appearances so far. However, it remains to be seen if Southgate will make any further changes against Switzerland after leaving it so late to finally swap things around in the last 16, once more attracting the ire of fans and pundits alike.

On the chances of Shaw starting against Switzerland, Gareth Southgate said post-Slovakia:

“Yeah, I think that’s got a chance. I mean, we could have put him on, but he has done so little full team training that would been a huge risk. “A bit more training and a little bit more evidence for us of the level he is at would be helpful.”

On Guehi's absence, the England boss was still full of praise:

"He’s been exceptional. We obviously lose him now for the next game, but he’s a young defender that we’ve had enormous belief in and he’s justified that with his performances in this tournament. "He was another one who was out on his feet before the start of extra time and we managed to keep him going and he sacrificed for the team."

Predicted starting XI

Such has been the manager's stubbornness not to make changes, the main question raised regarding selection will be the formation and who will play there, rather than throwing in individuals for the sake of it. Southgate will make team-centric changes as he sees fit. While Jordan Pickford, England's widely perceived most passionate player, continues in goal, the back line could go to a three, with Ezri Konza coming in for Marc Guehi alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Bukayo Saka looks to be reverting to wing-back in the place of doubtful Kieran Trippier, while Trent Alexander-Arnold may feature on the opposite flank after his midfield experiment failed. This back five system, albeit with Eze alongside Saka in the wingback spots, was used to great effect against Slovakia in the second half of extra time last Sunday as England recovered from a near-upset.

In regard to trying to play more offensive football, it is widely rumoured that the Three Lions may opt for a back three. However, who this comprises, is still relatively up in the air. Additionally, there is further chatter relating to the offensive side of midfield being shared between Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. With Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo holding, the pair look to share the number 10 role behind the sole striker, Harry Kane.

Switzerland

Injuries and suspension

Switzerland have a fully fit squad ahead of this match on Saturday. They received a huge boost on Wednesday when it was confirmed that influential midfielder and leader in the team, Granit Xhaka, would be fit for the game despite suffering adductor pain during their 2-0 win against Italy last Saturday. Coming off a near unbeaten season with Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka controlled the game against the lacklustre Azzurri and was deservedly named player of the match.

Xhaka’s exploits will be integral once again for Switzerland, who have lost just one of their last 14 matches at the Euros (W5 D8). Concerningly for boss Murat Yakin, however, two of the draws in that run ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

Switzerland are set to appear in the quarter-finals of a major tournament for just a fifth time, and only their second at the Euros after 2020. They have been eliminated at this stage in all four of their previous attempts; the most of any European nation has featured in quarter-finals of major tournaments without ever participating in a semi-final. Ahead of this huge fixture, Switzerland boss Murat Yakin addressed the challenge aptly in the media, while also empathising with Southgate:

"We're in a good mood now. Let's see, it's a good challenge and my team is ready to have this big fight against England. "I know this myself from last year a little bit, just focus on the football game, not what we read in the newspapers, that's the only thing we can do as a coach."

Predicted starting XI

With an unchanged list of available players, it is widely believed that Switzerland may make little change to the successful side that has impressed in the tournament so far. The ever reliable Yann Sommer looks to start in goal, while the Swiss also utilise a back three shape with Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez in place.

On the flanks, there will likely be wing-backs Michael Aebischer and Dan Ndoye, while the midfield led by Granit Xhaka will have Remo Freuler next to him and two advanced playmakers in Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder. Up top, Breel Embolo will likely continue to cause trouble with physical hold-up play and energetic technique in behind.

Statistics via Opta Analyst website, team news sourced via the Daily Mail, and the Evening Standard - all correct as of 05/07/24