England and Ukraine meet in a European Championship qualifying match that is sure to be an emotional night for many.

With the current conflict in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion and war, every game for the national team takes on a deeper meaning as they look to represent their war torn country but with so many Ukrainians living in the UK, this will be a special occasion.

Gareth Southgate’s men made a dream start to the campaign with a famous 2-1 win in Naples against Italy, a game which saw Harry Kane become the country’s record goalscorer. This will be Ukraine’s first game, but with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mykhailo Mudryk in their ranks, an upset win cannot be ruled out.

Here is everything you need to know as England and Ukraine face off.

When do England play Ukraine?

The match takes place on Sunday March 27th with a kick-off time of 5pm (UK time).

Where will England vs Ukraine be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, where England have not lost a qualifier in many moons.

Can you watch England vs Ukraine on TV?

Yes, the match will be available to watch live on Channel 4 with coverage starting from 4:15pm (UK time).

For both Sky and Virgin viewers, that is channel 104.

Can England vs Ukraine be streamed?

With the match being shown on Channel 4, it will also be available through All 4. This can be accessed on mobile/laptop/desktop.

England vs Ukraine history

The countries have met on just eight occasions, with Ukraine previously being part of the USSR prior to its debut as a national football team in 1992.

Of these eight games, England have won five games to Ukraine’s one with two games ending in draws.

Their latest meeting was their most famous, as England ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners in the quarter final of EURO 2020 in Rome. Goals came from Harry Kane (2), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson as the Three Lions marched on.

Eight years prior, they had played in EURO 2012 at the group stage, England 1-0 victors courtesy of a goal from the man who Kane overtook as the all-time top scorer on Thursday, Wayne Rooney.

Other meetings have come in qualifying campaigns and friendlies, which are detailed further below.

All meetings



LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Frank Lampard of England scores their first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group H qualifying match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on September 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)



England vs Ukraine Team News

After being sent off for two bookings in the space of a minute, Luke Shaw will be suspended for Sunday’s game, which will afford Ben Chilwell a rare start and a chance to stake his claim for a more permanent spot in the lineup.

The only other potential absentee is Jude Bellingham, with the star boy limping off late in the 2-1 win against Italy. Both Conor Gallagher (who came on for him) and Jordan Henderson are on standby if the in-demand teenager is ruled out.

Other questions for Gareth Southgate relate to who starts at right back and wide left, with Reece James and Phil Foden pushing to start over Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Will Sunday also finally be the day that Ivan Toney makes his England debut? The Brentford man has more than earned a role off the bench with his performances this season.

Ukraine will be missing centre back Ilya Zabarnyi and midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov for the game, while captain Andriy Yarmolenko is unlikely to start having not played since February with a hamstring issue.

The ex-West Ham man, now on the books of Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, is just three goals off Andriy Shevchenko’s record 48 goals, and would love to get the chance to inch nearer on his return to London. It will likely be from the bench, however.

Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk should start despite not exactly lighting things up for the Blues since his blockbuster January move.

Their key man is Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the Arsenal man likely captaining the side in Yarmalenko’s side and playing in midfield as he usually does for the national team. Can he continue his excellent form this season and lead his team to a famous victory?

Predicted Lineups

England Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Foden, Kane

Ukraine Predicted Starting XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Matvienko, Popov, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Prediction

Gareth Southgate celebrates as England Manager

England 2-0 Ukraine: The Three Lions should have too much for Ukraine and make it a perfect two for two start to the road to Germany 2024.