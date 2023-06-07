With qualification for the tournament next summer almost secured, Gareth Southgate will soon be picking his England squad for Euro 2024.

The national team boss has given us a glimpse into some of the decisions he may make next summer with his squad selection picks for upcoming games against Malta and North Macedonia.

Nevertheless, with another campaign of football still to be played before the tournament, pretty much anyone could burst onto the scene and claim a place in the coveted England squad.

That being said, we have picked our own list of five wildcards who Southgate may look to take a gamble on for the big one in Germany next year.

5 Lewis Dunk

Lewis Dunk has been rewarded for his fine season with Brighton and called up to Southgate's latest England squad for the qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old would still be somewhat of a wildcard entry into the England squad for the Euro 2024 tournament next summer.

The towering defender will have it all to do next season with the Seagulls to prove he is worthy of a call-up to the tournament in Germany.

4 Rico Lewis

Rico Lewis has emerged as one of England's most promising young talents this season under the tutorage of master tactician Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Playing mainly at right-back as Kyle Walker's deputy, Lewis could be a shoo-in to come into Southgate's ranks for Euro 2024 with another Premier League season under his belt.

It's a shame Southgate hasn't given Lewis the chance to shine in the upcoming qualifiers in June, although, his ever-growing presence at the Citizens will no doubt be catching his eye.

3 Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest will be playing Premier League football yet again next season and manager Steve Cooper has Morgan Gibbs-White to thank for this.

Since making his move from Wolves to Forest last summer, the Englishman has been in phenomenal form and has a great chance of claiming a place in Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

The 23-year-old has proven this season that he is more than ready to make the step-up into senior international football and we would love to see Southgate give him a chance.

2 Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze earned himself a call-up to Southgate's squad for the upcoming qualifiers because of his scintillating form in the Premier League for Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old playmaker has the chance to showcase his skills to Southgate and hopefully earn himself a spot in his England Euro 2024 squad.

Eze looks to have taken the spot of the out-of-form Mason Mount in Southgate's latest squad and another poor season for the Chelsea maestro could see Eze take his place for Euro 2024.

1 Levi Colwill

The Athletic reported that Southgate had been impressed by Colwill's performances for Brighton this season and was debating calling up the U21 international to the senior squad for games against Italy and Ukraine earlier in the year.

England certainly could do with a left-sided centre-back in their squad to challenge the place of Harry Maguire, whose best days seem to be behind him.

It's not been made clear where Colwill will be playing his football next season. However, it would be hard to see Chelsea letting this prime talent slip through their fingers.

That being said, another solid campaign in the Premier League will undoubtedly put Colwill in contention for a spot in Southgate's Euro 2024 squad and this is a selection we would love to see happen.