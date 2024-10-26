Key Takeaways Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he would rather win the Ballon d'Or than the World Cup.

The Englishman wants to be the first full-back to win the award.

Only three defenders have ever won the award in history.

In football, the highest individual accolade there is to win is unquestionably the Ballon d'Or. While some might argue the FIFA Best award is on par with the famous golden ball, the lineage and history that come with the prize created by Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran make it the most sought after in the sport.

Only the very best can lay claim to it, and several truly world-class talents have not and will continue to miss out on it. Instead, they will chase team honours: league titles, domestic cups, European silverware, and perhaps even an international crown. And for many, they would choose that type of success over the one that is dedicated to just themselves. There are several reasons for this. Many may have dreamed about winning trophies for their teams rather than individual ones. There is also the political answer - if you say you'd rather win an individual trophy than a collective one, it doesn’t make you come across as the best teammate.

That hasn’t stopped Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, though. The full-back has won everything there is to win at club level and has come agonisingly close to winning the Euros with England. However, the Reds vice-captain would much rather become the seventh British player to win the Ballon d'Or than win the greatest prize in international football.

Alexander Arnold Reveals Ballon d'Or Dream

The full-back wants to be the first defender to win the award since 2006

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold explained that he would rather win the Ballon d’Or than help the Three Lions win the World Cup if given the choice between the two. The defender was in and out of Gareth Southgate's England plans for most of the former manager's tenure but has become a more established part of Lee Carsley's interim set-up. He's also expected to excel under incoming boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, it’s not his misfortune with England that has swayed his desire to be recognised as the best player. Instead, it’s his wish to make history by becoming the first in his position to collect the award. Revealing his aim to be viewed as a player who changed the game, the 26-year-old stated:

"A legend of football, someone who changed the game. That's a main saying that I have, 'Don't play the game, change the game'. I want that legacy of being the greatest right-back to ever play football. I want to reach for the stars and that's where I believe my ceiling can go. "I'd say win a Ballon d'Or [over winning a World Cup]. Because I believe I can. I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. It's only after the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got'. It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got, it matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the creation of the Ballon d'Or in 1956, only three defenders have ever won the award.

Even midway through his career, the Liverpudlian has already revolutionised the full-back position. His ability on the ball has inspired a wave of players to adopt more inverted roles to influence play, rather than remaining on the flanks to provide width. The defender has also been praised by the likes of David Beckham as the best crosser of the ball in the modern game.

Alexander-Arnold Chooses Biggest Personal Highlight

The defender was given four options to choose from

As well as being asked what he wants to achieve moving forward, the 26-year-old was also asked about the best individual moment of his career thus far. The defender was given four options to choose from, including his assist for Divock Origi to complete the famous Champions League comeback against Barcelona and his winning penalty in the shootout against Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Despite those incredible options, Alexander-Arnold instead opted to select the second goal that clinched the European Cup for Liverpool in 2019, referencing how it vanquished the disappointment they had suffered in the final the year prior against Real Madrid: