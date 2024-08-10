Highlights Lee Carsley is the new temporary England manager as the search for Gareth Southgate's replacement continues.

Nine players who Carsley managed in the under-21s have made senior appearances for the Three Lions.

Harvey Elliot and Morgan Gibbs-White could be handed their first call-ups by their former manager.

Lee Carsley has been announced as the new manager for the England national team on a temporary basis as the FA continue their search for the long-term successor to Gareth Southgate. The 50-year-old has been handed the interim job, which will see him take a short-term promotion from his position as under-21s manager.

In total, nine players that Carsley managed for the U21s have gone on to be handed at least one senior cap. While the former Evertonian's tenure may not last long, some of these starlets could see increased roles under him, while other uncapped names will be hoping to be trusted with the step up.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

There is no better way to announce yourself on the international stage than by scoring a goal in your first major final. Although it wasn't enough to bring Cole Palmer and England the trophy, it was a definite sign that the Chelsea star is more than ready to take on more responsibility in the Three Lions set-up.

Palmer was never given a chance to shine as a starter over the summer by Southgate, but still made an impact off the bench. Now under the tutelage of the man who he won the U21 European Championship with (where he also scored in the final), the 22-year-old will be seeking more starts in the famous white jersey.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

Speaking of that U21 success. The summer tournament in 2023 was a breakout one for Anthony Gordon, who had put his early troubles at Newcastle United behind him to be one of the best players in the competition. The left-winger scored twice in six games, providing a further assist.

A year later, Gordon was reduced to just one outing, a three-minute cameo, in Germany, and his body language appeared to show that he was visibly frustrated at the circumstances. As he looks to take another step forward this season, he will be hoping that Carsley shows that faith in him that Southgate didn't.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

While Gordon was at least included in the 26-man squad that travelled to Germany, the same cannot be said for his former Everton teammate Jarrad Branthwaite. The young defender stormed into the first team at Goodison Park last term and looked to have done enough to warrant a seat on the plane.

After being called up to the provisional squad, Branthwaite was one of seven players who were cut and sent home, with the likes of Ezri Konsa and Lewis Dunk getting the nod instead. With a bright future though, the 22-year-old will be hoping his former youth boss gives him the reins to establish himself as a future star in England's backline.

Levi Colwill

Chelsea

One man that Branthwaite might be forced to compete with is Levi Colwill. Despite the merry-go-round of transfers at Stamford Bridge, Colwill seems to be one of the more secure players in the squad, so long as he can stay fit. The former Brighton loanee was also part of the successful European Championship youth team in 2023, and was named in the Team of the Tournament alongside Gordon.

With Harry Maguire's future for club and country up in the air, Colwill will be desperate to make the left-side centre-back role his own. Under a coach that he has already done so well in, that might become a possibility.

Rico Lewis

Manchester City

Flexible on either left or right-hand side of defence, teenager Rico Lewis has already taken advantage of the problems that the likes of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell have with injuries to make his full England debut. Already established as one of the best youngsters in the Premier League, the 19-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years to be trusted by the hard-to-please Pep Guardiola.

With the aforementioned Shaw and Chilwell not always readily available, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker's age, and Ben White's uncertain situation, each full-back slot will be up for grabs in the near future. Carsley may decide to speed up the process by showing trust in Lewis.

Archie Gray

Tottenham Hotspur

Despite having only played twice under Carsley for the under-21s, there is reason to believe that Archie Gray could find himself making a quick turnaround into the senior squad. The wonderkid was highly touted by former manager Southgate, who advocated for his inclusion in recent youth team call-ups.

There will be more spotlight on the 18-year-old than ever after completing a move to Tottenham over the summer following a failed move to Brentford. While he may be eased into the team by Ange Postecoglou, the longer Carsley is around, the more likely it is Gray will be handed a promotion.

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton was a surprise addition to the Euro 2024 squad, but the 20-year-old had quickly shown that he was ready to handle such pressure with a seamless transition to the Premier League after his mid-season move to Crystal Palace. Included by Southgate as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, Wharton didn't get a single minute at the tournament, but is bound to have taken plenty away from the experience.

Wharton's previous working relationship with Carsley will help his international development tremendously. While Kobbie Mainoo looks to have solidified his position alongside Rice for the Three Lions, the Eagles midfielder seems the best choice to potentially unseat the young Red Devil.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest

To suggest that Morgan Gibbs-White is a young talent in the same way as the other names on this list may be a stretch considering that the Nottingham Forest star is closer to his mid-twenties than his early-twenties. However, not including him on this list would mean overlooking how much Carsley has already relied on the youngster in the past.

The 24-year-old managed 10 goal contributions in the 15 under-21 call-ups he received under Carsley. His efforts at the City ground have left him on the cusp of a senior cap that has not yet come to fruition. Perhaps the support of his former manager can help with that.

Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

Harvey Elliott's steady progression at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp has been close to perfect. Having moved to Anfield as one of the youngest-ever Premier League players, the 21-year-old has seen his role gradually increase year by year, and will now need to look at rubber-stamping his place in the starting XI under Arne Slot.

Elliott is incredibly experienced for his age, and has represented England's under-21's on 20 occasions, scoring eight times. He has also been vocal about Carsley's appointment, and there's every chance the manager repays the favour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Taylor Harwood-Bellis has played more times for England's under-21s under Carsley than Harvey Elliot.

Tino Livramento

Newcastle United

What was mentioned earlier about the full-back areas being there for Rico Lewis' taking, is also applicable to Newcastle youngster, Tino Livramento. Having made a name for himself at Southampton, Livramento recovered from a serious injury to make a big-money move to Newcastle in 2023.

With Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order, the young defender had to wait patiently for his opportunity to shine. Whenever they came about though, he consistently delivered impressive displays and is already being viewed as the ideal candidate to replace Trippier when it comes time for him to move on.

