Highlights England's best finishers have helped club and country to major honours down the years.

Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane are modern greats.

World Cup winners Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst also make the list.

The art of finishing is one of the greatest skills in football and is a trait that has blessed many of England's finest strikers over the years. The Three Lions have had many glorious forwards since their first official international match in 1872.

From modern Premier League scoring icons like Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, to legendary World Cup winners such as Sir Geoff Hurst and everything between, England stars have known where the net is for decades. With that in mind, here are 11 of the best finishers English football has ever produced.

11 Geoff Hurst

Career span: 1958-1979

Kicking off this list, is a striker that had a giant role in England's first and only World Cup crown. Geoff Hurst was the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, and those three are the pick of his 24-strong bunch in 49 appearances for his country. Synonymous with West Ham United, Hurst plied his trade in East London for 14 years - scoring a remarkable 242 goals in 500 first team appearances. With the Hammers, he won the FA Cup of 1964, and the European Cup Winners' Cup a year later.

Three years at Stoke from 1972 saw a winding-down tally of 39 strikes in 130, in which he won the short-lived Watney Cup in '73. After this stint, and ending his time in the Football League with West Bromwich Albion, the forward renowned for his fearlessness, strength of running, and downright mercurial ability to find the back of the net, retired following brief stints in Ireland, the USA, and English non-league.

Geoff Hurst's Career Statistics Domestic Games 674 Goals 299 International Caps 49 Goals 24

10 Vivian Woodward

Career span: 1895-1920

Unless you are a purveyor of early 1900s football, or an avid record-reader, it's very likely that Vivian Woodward is the best English striker you have never heard of. Most notably, of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in his career, this great from the turn of the 20th century, captained Great Britain to gold medals at the London Olympics of 1908 as well as the Stockholm games of 1912.

Scoring 75 goals in 53 combined England games (amateur and professional), Woodward managed 1.42 goals a game. 29 goals for the England pro team in 23 games reaped a record of eight British Home Nations Championships out of a possible 10 he appeared in. An architect by profession, the great patron eventually found involvement in the First World War effort. This subsequently cost him to miss Chelsea's first ever participation in an FA Cup final in 1915. It's a wonder what the result would have been had he been able to feature. War also forced the dangerous Woodward into retirement from the game. However, he managed to serve on Chelsea's board between 1922 and 1930, the end of his tenure seeing him become a director at the club.

Vivian Woodward's Career Statistics Domestic Games 316 Goals 161 International Caps 23 Goals 29

9 Tom Finney

Career Span: 1940-1963

The fiercely loyal Tom Finney could play either as a winger or centre forward. Born in his family home aptly just a few hundred feet from Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium, the diminutive yet versatile Finney was simply destined to become a leading light for the Lilywhites, and he did so in a sparkling 20-year career.

Within a truly classic era, Finney's scoring and assisting, as well as his love for fair play and sportsmanship, made him the ultimate professional. He made 433 Football League and 39 FA Cup appearances for PNE, in which he bagged an excellent 210 goals. What was more impressive? Well, that was the fact that he managed to split his professional career with WWII service in Egypt and Italy, returning to push Preston to the Football League First Division runners-up spot in both 1952-53 and '57-58, after winning the Second Division in 1950-51. He was also part of the team that lost the FA Cup Final in 1954 to West Bromwich Albion. For England, the proud Lancashire man scored 30 goals in 76 games, and helped his side to 10 British Home Championships.

Tom Finney's Career Statistics Domestic Games 474 Goals 210 International Caps 76 Goals 30

8 Nat Lofthouse

Career span: 1946-1960

Where Tom Finney was the proverbial 'Mr Preston', Nat Lofthouse was easily Bolton Wanderers' version. Born and raised in the town at the foothills of the West Pennine Moors, Lofthouse joined in 1939, before initially making his league debut in 1946. From that point, the 5ft9 Lofthouse developed into a prolific, feared striker, pushed on by an iron will instilled in him from when he was a Bevin boy. In the wartime effort, that entailed a 3:30 morning wake-up for a 4:30am tram to the coal mines. After eight hours, he'd get the team bus to games.

Powered by this hard work and determination, Lofthouse flourished into one of the stars of peacetime football, netting a dazzling 285 goals between 1946 and '61. He is still Bolton's all-time scorer, and it was something he carried over for his nation. With 30 goals in 33 England games, the 'Lion of Vienna' has one of the highest goal-per-game ratios of any England player. Ultimately, an out-and-out striker who combined strength with two-footed ability and a powerful header - these traits were vital in his only honour with his beloved Bolton, the FA Cup of 1958. Within that, he scored both goals of the game to topple Manchester United. The same year, Lofthouse was rightly awarded Footballer of the Year by the FWA.

Nat Lofthouse's Career Statistics Domestic Games 452 Goals 255 International Caps 33 Goals 30

7 Alan Shearer

Career span: 1988-2006

Alan Shearer could score one of the best goals you'd ever seen and just wheel away with one arm aloft. Such was the raw beauty and simplicity of his scoring, he made it look easy in the modern Premier League era. Still the league's record top scorer with 260 goals, Shearer played his entire career in the top-flight. Starting at Southampton, he then moved to Blackburn Rovers in 1992. There he won the league title three years later.

In 1996, he joined his hometown club, Newcastle United, and in his first term won his third consecutive Golden Boot. '96 in particular, was a superb year for Shearer. He was voted fourth in the Ballon d'Or and had his best period for England. He scored five of his 30 Three Lions goals at Euro '96, picking up the Golden Boot honour and being a member of the Team of the Tournament as England bowed out at the semis. Following this, Shearer captained his nation at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 - retiring his white jersey after that latter tournament. His domestic career came to an end six years later, seeing a tally of 379 goals in 734 games.

Alan Shearer's Career Statistics Domestic Games 734 Goals 379 International Caps 63 Goals 30

6 Michael Owen

Career span: 1996-2013

Michael Owen was England's boy wonder. Despite a career cursed by injuries, he remains one of the country's finest scorers. Starting out at Liverpool in 1996, Owen displayed unbelievable speed, agility and composure for his age and was able to fly in behind so many bumbling defences. His promise saw him become Liverpool's youngest scorer at 17 years and 143 days in May 1997, and his first full season saw him pick up the Premier League Golden Boot, of which he repeated the following campaign.

In fact, he was the Reds' top scorer between 1997 and 2004. In 2001, Owen's exploits helped his club win a cup treble, with the UEFA, FA, and League competitions all in tow. Subsequently, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or that year. Following 158 goals in 297 total appearances on Merseyside, Owen moved to Real Madrid but couldn't establish himself as a starter despite his scoring from the bench. He returned to England with Newcastle, yet was restricted by injury as they were relegated. Moves to Manchester United and Stoke City followed, before retirement in 2013.

Owen became an England icon at 1998's World Cup, with particular notoriety for his solo wonder goal against Argentina. He went on to score at Euros 2000 and '04, as well as the 2002 World Cup, ending his career eventually with 40 goals in 89 games as England's 11th-most-capped player.

Michael Owen's Career Statistics Domestic Games 482 Goals 222 International Caps 89 Goals 40

5 Jimmy Greaves

Career span: 1957-1980

England's fifth-highest international scorer with 44 goals, which include a record six hat-tricks, Jimmy Greaves was a prolific icon predominantly for Chelsea and Tottenham. Although the latter's second-highest all-time scorer, Greaves began his career with Chelsea in 1957 - scoring 124 First Division goals in just four seasons before switching to AC Milan in 1961 in what was an unsuccessful stint.

He returned to London the same year with Spurs, and won the FA Cups of 1961-62 and '66-67, their subsequent Charity Shields, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1962-63. All the while, he tucked home 268 goals in 381 total games.

For England, the relaxed Greaves utilised pace, poise and opportunism, as well as great positional sense to score 44 in 57 matches between 1959 and '67. He played in the World Cups of '62 and '66, despite missing most of the latter through a group-stage injury. He was replaced by Geoff Hurst, and well, we all know how that one ended...

Jimmy Greaves' Career Statistics Domestic Games 707 Goals 469 International Caps 57 Goals 44

4 Gary Lineker

Career span: 1978-1994

England's fourth-highest scorer with 48 goals in just 80 appearances, Gary Lineker's excellent goals-to-game ratio was equally eye-catching at club level. Starting off at boyhood team Leicester City, Lineker steadily asserted himself as one of English football's next great poachers in the late 70s and mid 80s. Showing excellent positioning, awareness and finishing from inside the box, he scored 103 goals in a total of 216 games for the Foxes and finished top of the scoring charts in 1984-85 to tempt league champions Everton to acquire his services.

In the blue half of Merseyside, Lineker's star continued to rise in front of goal as he notched an impressive 40 in 57 in a single all-competition term, leading Barcelona to come knocking. Three seasons in Catalonia saw Lineker score 52 in 138, winning a Copa del Rey and European Cup Winners' Cup in the process. He then joined Spurs where he was a tad more prolific with 80 in 138, and grabbed an FA Cup and Charity Shield before retirement in Japan with Nagoya Grampus Eight.

An England international from 1984 to 1992, the handy striker was Golden Boot winner at the 1986 World Cup with six goals. After finishing '86 second in the Ballon d'Or rankings, Lineker added four more strikes at Italia '90. He still holds England's record for goals at a World Cup.

Gary Lineker's Career Statistics Domestic Games 573 Goals 283 International Caps 80 Goals 48

3 Bobby Charlton

Career span: 1956-1980

A World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner in 1966, Bobby Charlton kicks off the top three. Charlton's career is all the more impressive given his survival in 1958's tragic Munich Air Disaster, and perhaps added fuel to an existing skilful fire that burned deep within the Northumberland-born Manchester United maestro. He played the majority of his storied career for United, and was renowned for his fleet-footed dribbling, uncanny attacking instincts, passing, and devastating long-range striking ability.

Immensely successful at both club and international level, Charlton was one of just nine players to have won the World Cup, Ballon d'Or, and European Cup. With 249 goals for United between 1957 and '73, Bobby was the club's long-time top scorer for more than 40 years, until this was topped by Wayne Rooney. His total of 758 games for the Red Devils took until 2008 to be beaten, when Ryan Giggs appeared in that year's Champions League final. The Three Lions' third-highest scorer. His 49 in 106 sit behind only Rooney and Harry Kane - a pair who bested that tally in 2015 and 2022, respectively.

Bobby Charlton's Career Statistics Domestic Games 812 Goals 263 International Caps 106 Goals 49

2 Wayne Rooney

Career span: 2002-2021

Wayne Rooney is the first of two truly modern greats that complete this list. Yet another Manchester United legend, he of course beat Bobby Charlton's scoring record in 2017, as well as his England one in 2015. Eventually ending his career with 313 goals in 763 appearances, Rooney won 16 club trophies, including a Champions League, Europa League, and five Premier Leagues.

He wandered onto the scoring scene in the early 2000s, a cocky, self-assured teen with Everton, before joining Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United to cement himself as one the best forwards of his generation. His boisterous, powerful brand of forward play reaped 53 goals in 120 England performances, while a part of Ferguson's Red Devils' winning machine, his 183 PL goals sits him behind only Harry Kane (188) and Sergio Aguero (184) for amount of goals for one club. 'Wazza's' 120 caps see him second in appearances behind Peter Shilton (125). Additionally, the Croxteth native's Three Lions' exploits saw him win the national side's Player of the Year award four times.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Domestic Games 763 Goals 313 International Caps 120 Goals 53

1 Harry Kane

Career Span: 2009-Present

The embodiment of elite level scoring in the latest generation of Premier League strikers, Harry Kane has been unfortunate his superb tally of 280 in 435 all-competition games never saw a single trophy. His 213 in 317 top flight outings alone, should've at least taken Spurs to Premier League glory, yet perhaps Kane's loyalty to the Whites stunted his potential opportunities at silverware.

Now at Bayern Munich, Kane has hit the ground running with his new team, notching 36 in 32 Bundesliga games last season. He continues to look to add to his club and country notoriety with some sort of crown. Adept at penalties, strikes both inside and outside the box, and much more, Kane seemingly has a robotic inevitability when in form and possesses all the top striking traits a forward requires. He can score, assist, and link up play, as well as lead. For England, for which he is captain and top scorer with 66 in 98 games, he has led the team to two Euro finals without success. Inspired by German surroundings, the question remains whether Spurs' former star can head-up an exciting generation and take them all the way.

Harry Kane's Career Statistics Domestic Games 546 Goals 341 International Caps 98 Goals 66