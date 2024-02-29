Highlights Gareth Southgate must carefully select his England team over the coming months ahead of Euro 2024.

Just three attacking players look certain to book their spot on the plane to Germany.

Jack Grealish's lack of minutes and Raheem Sterling's experience could be pivotal in their squad chances.

As nerves and excitement grow among football circles with Euro 2024 slowly creeping around the corner, what better way to kickstart the festivities than by deciphering which attackers should be picked by England’s higher-ups?

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions roster will face the trio of Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C in the early pursuit of glory this summer – and by virtue of topping their qualifying group, will enter the tournament in Germany with ample pressure on their shoulders. So much so that the scintillating form of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham alike, combined with their well-rounded, talent-laced squad, make them one of the favourites to lift gold on 14 July.

But in the meantime, players will be looking forward to a duo of friendlies – against Brazil and Belgium – in order to leave a lasting impression on the nation’s staff. Form in the Premier League, and around Europe, will be nothing less than crucial in the coming months as a host of players look to book a spot on the plane.

Looking ahead to Southgate’s (potentially last) shot at glory in charge of the national team, GIVEMESPORT have placed a myriad of attack-minded English players into five categories: ‘No Chance’, ‘Misses Out’, ‘Outside Shout’, ‘Should Make The Squad’ and ‘Get Him On The Plane’.

England's attacking options for Euro 2024 ranked Category Players Get Him On The Plane Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden Should Make The Squad Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish Outside Shout Dominic Solanke, Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze Misses Out Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke No Chance Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Barnes

No Chance

Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Barnes

There’s little to no shame in being in this category. As a nation, England are beyond blessed to have such a host of quality at their disposal – so by no means can Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Harvey Barnes be considered players not of a high quality. Sancho’s falling out with Erik ten Hag encapsulates where the Borussia Dortmund loanee is at the moment in his career. A stuttered spell with Manchester United has been marred by his poor form – and his long-term absence from the England squad doesn’t paint a promising picture for the summer.

And while Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed a promising start to his Nottingham Forest career with seven-goal involvements under his belt, his lack of experience at senior international level is his Achilles heel. Evidently talented enough, Southgate’s reluctance to take a gamble – especially in a competitive nature – paints a bad picture for the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Barnes.

Speaking of Barnes, missing a chunk of the current season has hindered his chances of representing England tenfold. Upon his return, he has failed to set the top tier alight with just 150 minutes to his name from four outings. At 26, the Burnley-born ace could be a late bloomer in terms of earning regular minutes for the national team.

No Chance Player Club Senior England caps 23/24 domestic return (Goals/Assists) Jadon Sancho Man Utd (on loan at Dortmund) 23 0/2 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottingham Forest 3 4/2 Harvey Barnes Newcastle United 1 1/1

Misses Out

Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke

One striker, two wide men. All unfortunate to miss out. With, realistically, only seven attacking options available for every national team, the likes of Callum Wilson – who has scored eight goals across all competitions in 23/24 – may struggle to worm his way into Southgate’s thinking. When the former Bournemouth talisman is fit and firing, the goals come in abundance - but that is part of the issue. For Southgate, availability will be the best ability and Wilson lacks in that respect.

A currently-struggling Marcus Rashford may also share the same worries as his Newcastle United counterpart with a true run of goalscoring form escaping him of late. His England experience (59 senior appearances) may give him the edge over other potential candidates – but a return of eight G/A (five goals and three assists) is not rampant form and Southgate will be wary of his lack of output at Old Trafford.

Noni Madueke, too, could possibly count himself unlucky not to earn a spot in England’s 23-strong squad for the summer. In truth, struggling to break into the Chelsea squad, has not painted him in the best light. Just 799 minutes of football this term has not given the 22-year-old much time to strut his stuff in front of the cameras – and Southgate and his entourage, unfortunately for Madueke, have better options who are playing more regularly, too.

Misses Out Player Club Senior England caps 23/24 domestic return (G/A) Callum Wilson Newcastle United 9 7/1 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 59 5/3 Noni Madueke Chelsea 0 2/0

Outside Shout

Dominic Solanke, Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze

Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon can be classed as newcomers on the international scene and, for a tournament of such high importance, may be left at home. Bowen enjoyed a red-hot start to the current season with West Ham but has ample competition in his favoured spot on the right (we’ll get more onto that later, though). His main issue is the stiff competition in those wide spots – granted, he can also play through the middle, but we all know who’s going to fill the sole centre-forward berth, don’t we?

Racing up the outside is Palmer, commonly known as Chelsea’s shining star in an otherwise dismal season. One of the most improve Premier League players this campaign, he's fast becoming a marksman on the pitch for the Blues, the former Manchester City prospect has come on leaps and bounds with improvements in his touch, creativity and penchant for goalscoring clear to see. Southgate has a decision to make, as by virtue of his form alone, who says he doesn’t earn a spot on the plane?

The talented Eberechi Eze has a couple of international caps to his name but needs a stellar season to break into the Euros squad, and injury worries are certainly not helping his cause. The arrival of Oliver Glasner could spruce the Crystal Palace attack into life – and thus, give the two-cap Englishman the platform to excel in the latter stages of the Premier League season. After all, the 25-year-old could be the nation’s wildcard pick.

Yet to play for England at senior level, Gordon’s Euro 2024 dreams seem dead in the water unless he can shine in March’s two glamour friendlies. The winger is enjoying a superb season at St James’ Park – with nine goals and seven assists in the bag thus far – and given his experience at youth level for England, he makes a compelling case.

Outside Shout Player Club Senior England caps 23/24 domestic return (G/A) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 1 14/3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 2 10/6 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 5 14/2 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 0 8/6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 2 5/1

Should Make The Squad

Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish

The final months of the Premier League season could be make or break for these Euro 2024 hopefuls. Whether they enjoy success and goals or tail off into obscurity may be the difference between representing their country or watching from the comfort of their own home. Ivan Toney’s inclusion, despite his lengthy ban, simply cannot be discounted given Southgate and co are vying for the perfect understudy for Kane. Having made just one cap for the senior England set-up, the Brentford talisman certainly has what it takes to travel to Germany and make an impact – just look at his goal tally from last season.

A return of 21 goals and five assists proved himself a sharpshooter at club level – and there’s no doubt he could replicate that on the international scene. All of the above could be said about Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins – who is currently regarded as one of the best strikers in world football. A potent threat in the final third, the nine-cap, three-goal England international has 14 goals and 12 assists in 26 Premier League games this campaign, which equates to one goal involvement per outing.

While Watkins is in worthy form, the lack of minutes for Jack Grealish of late will be a cause for concern for the Manchester City winger. Since the turn of the year, Grealish has just 16 domestic minutes to his name – with 13 coming against Burnley and just three against Everton. They’re not exactly encouraging signs for the 28-year-old, who has had a few injury setbacks of late as well, but Southgate is aware of the flair and dribbling ability that he brings, all alongside a winning mentality.

Granted, Chelsea are not in the best place right now – but little of that can be attributed to Raheem Sterling, who surely cannot be removed from the conversation of making the cut if he continues to get up to speed in west London. Winning such a prestigious trophy on the international stage requires experience and the former Manchester City and Liverpool man has that in abundance – 82 caps, to be precise.

Should Make The Squad Player Club Senior England caps 23/24 domestic return (G/A) Ivan Toney Brentford 1 4/0 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 9 14/12 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 82 6/6 Jack Grealish Manchester City 35 3/1

Get Him On The Plane

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

Close

Now onto the nitty-gritty: those whose tickets already have their names on them. With the competition looming, Southgate and co will have some non-negotiables already set in stone as they look to achieve greatness in Germany.

The triumvirate of Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are the three players – at least from an attacking standpoint – that should, without a doubt, be going in the summer. Kane is Southgate’s standout centre-forward option and his move to Bayern Munich may make him more accustomed to playing in Germany. England’s captain, and all-time top goalscorer, is of the highest talismanic nature.

Despite being at the tender age of 22, Saka is a fully-fledged member of the England senior set-up and has all but nailed down the right-wing position as his – with 11 international goals to his name. If Southgate has any hopes of winning, the Arsenal academy graduate, inarguably one of the top tier's best wingers, will not only be on the plane but one of the first names on the team sheet. Destined to become an England hero in years to come, Saka's ability to play in a host of roles will come in handy for Southgate, whose willingness to chop and change systems can be unnerving.

Having his best season yet in a Manchester City strip is none other than Foden. His versatility will be an attractive option for Southgate, as he is able to play on either flank, behind the striker or even in the false nine if push came to shove. A serial winner at club level, Foden poses an air of confidence and knack for winning that would be missing throughout the squad in his absence.

Get Him On The Plane Player Club Senior England caps 23/24 domestic return (G/A) Harry Kane Bayern Munich 89 27/5 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 32 13/8 Phil Foden Manchester City 31 9/7