The men's England international football team is in the best place it has been for many, many years right now. After reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate's side went one better at Euro 2020 and secured a place in the final at Wembley Stadium. They came agonisingly close to winning a first major trophy since 1966, with Italy eventually prevailing in a penalty shootout thanks to Bukayo Saka's miss. They then performed well at the World Cup in Qatar, narrowly being defeated by eventual runners-up France at the quarter-final stage.

But, despite the heartbreak in recent years, there's still huge cause for optimism with regards to England, especially when you remember how many youngsters are already key members of the squad. Saka, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Reece James and many more are already showcasing their enormous talent on the international stage. However, it's important to remember that not every youngster tipped to be an England star will end up fulfilling that prophecy.

Back in January 2016, the Telegraph named what they believed was the best XI made up of teenage English players and at the time, you'd have sworn most of them would be mainstays in the Three Lions' senior setup by 2023. But that certainly hasn't been the case, with not a single member of the lineup being selected by Southgate for the country's FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar. So, let's take a look what's happened to the Telegraph's teenage XI...

Goalkeeper - Freddie Woodman (Preston North End)

Remember when Woodman was all the rage back in the day? Granted, he has represented England at every level from U16 to U21 but is yet to earn a senior call-up and the prospect of making his senior international bow is not looking overly likely any time soon given the host of talent the nation boasts between the sticks. He'd been a Newcastle player since 2014 until signing for Preston North End in the summer of 2022, although the majority of his domestic appearances had come in various loan spells at the likes of Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock and Swansea. The 26-year-old has played 12 games this season, though has kept just two clean sheets in the process.

Defender - Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Had Gomez not been struck down by a serious knee injury in 2020, he'd almost certainly be a key player for both England and Liverpool right now. Sadly however, the former Charlton defender is struggling for game time at club level, which has unsurprisingly resulted in him falling down the pecking order under Southgate. On the periphery under Jurgen Klopp’s watch, the 26-year-old has much to do to be considered for both Liverpool and for international duties. Stuck behind England’s well-measured partnership of Harry Maguire and John Stones, the versatile defender – able to play on the right-hand side and more centrally – has played just 56 minutes of domestic football since the 2023/24 campaign got underway.

Defender - Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg)

Once a FIFA Career Mode gem, it’s not unfair to say that Oxford’s career hasn’t gone as fruitful as many had tipped it to become. Bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old at West Ham, the London-born centre-back quickly faded into the depths of obscurity. Though life in England didn’t work out, the versatile defender has rebuilt – albeit slowly and surely - his career out in Germany for FC Augsburg after his permanent move in 2019. That has been marred by a flurry of injury woes, however, as he managed to rack up just four appearances in 2022/23. The season before, Oxford did, however, prove his worth by playing 30 league games and providing three goal contributions in that timeframe.

Defender - Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)

The ex-Everton full-back is now with League One outfit Plymouth Argyle after a short spell at Luton Town. Since his move down the English pyramid, he has played 40 times for his current employers and has duly recorded two goals and three assists so, perhaps, The Telegraph can file this in their ‘shouts to forget about’ cabinet. Especially seeing as Galloway has now switched international allegiance to Zimbabwe, the country of his birth. Since, he's played two games for the African nation - although the defender missed the 2021 AFCON through injury. Despite featuring for England between the U17 and U21 age groups, he never got the chance to shine at senior level.

Defender - Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

This one gets a Hollywood handshake from us. The only member of the XI who actually made England's Euro 2020 squad. Chilwell was exceptional for Chelsea this season before picking up a serious knee injury, and it's clear that the left-back has a huge future with both the Blues and on the international stage as long as his recurring woes in the injury department do not persist. At 26 years of age, Chilwell has 19 senior England caps under his belt but seeing as his lack of recent game time has (quite literally) been hamstrung, his inclusion in the England set-up in the near future is currently hanging in the balance.

Midfielder - Lewis Cook (Bournemouth)

Injuries have really taken their toll on Cook in recent years and Bournemouth - where he's plied his trade at since 2016 - have never really seen the best of him as a result. The all-action midfielder has one England cap to his name from March 2018, but it's highly unlikely he'll add to that in the remainder of his professional career. Cook has played seven times for the Cherries this campaign, though has tallied up more red cards (1) than goal involvements (0). Despite seeming like he has been around for an age, Cook is still just 26 years of age and with plenty of years left in the tank, a belated surge in performance could raise the eyebrows of Southgate and co. Though, as mentioned, we don’t see it happening either.

Midfielder - Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)

Loftus-Cheek was part of England's 2018 World Cup squad; however, he hasn't played for the Three Lions since November of that year. And even then, that was a friendly against the United States. The silky, long-limbed midfielder was decent in patches during his west London stay and has been one of the men of the moment since switching to AC Milan, so it’s impossible to rule out a sensational international comeback by him just yet. In his seven-game Serie A 2023/24 campaign, the 27-year-old Englishman has chalked up two assists and the solitary goal from the heart of the pitch – Southgate, are you watching?!

Midfielder - Dele Alli (Everton)

Dele's decline in recent years has been sad to see. For a while, he was a free-scoring midfielder at Tottenham and an England regular, who was hailed for scoring in the 2018 World Cup quarter-final versus Sweden. The world was at Dele's feet as many pundits and managers alike tipped him to be England’s next big star. An eventual below-par move to Everton beckoned before he moved overseas, albeit on a temporary loan move, to Besiktas, a club in which he managed just 15 appearances for. Now back on Merseyside, the 37-cap England international is nursing an injury before returning to Premier League action, though whether the midfielder - destined to mimic the international heroics of Paul Gascgoine - will play for his nation ever again is unknown.

Forward - Patrick Roberts (Sunderland)

Roberts was tipped for great things when he joined Manchester City in 2015, but has never lived up to the expectations laid out before him by The Telegraph given he has not plundered a senior cap for England. Interestingly, he played just three times for City’s first team and, instead, earned much-needed senior minutes from the likes of Celtic, Girona, Norwich, Troyes, Middlesbrough, and Derby during loan stints. Finally getting a permanent move away in 2022, the right-winger joined Sunderland and he has scored seven times and recorded eight assists for the club. His enormous potential is currently unfulfilled, but has many years left to burn and could become Jamie Vardy’s regen and become England’s latest late bloomer.

Forward - Sheyi Ojo (KV Kortrijk - on loan from Cardiff City)

Destined to become a Liverpool star, Ojo removed himself from the grasps of Klopp and moved to Cardiff City. Though, like many others in this XI, he has spent most of the past few years out on loan. The talented winger has been shipped off to Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk by the Welsh club, having previously spent time at Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Reims, and Rangers, while on the books in Merseyside. Many thought a permanent move away from Anfield would boost his chances of fulfilling his previous status as one of England’s brightest up-and-coming stars, though the one assist in his seven-game stint in Belgium doesn’t paint him in the prettiest of lights.

Forward - Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq)

After a tough few years at Leicester and Bayer Leverkusen, Gray returned to his best in Premier League at Everton. The left winger was arguably one of the Toffees' prized assets during the 2021/22 campaign, registering nine goal involvements in 34 league matches. He since has taken the opportunity to hoard money in Middle East as he has teamed up with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. The 26-cap England U21 international switched allegiances to Jamaica and made his debut earlier this year, scoring two goals in five matches already. Perhaps there was a future spot for his services in the England set up but whether that would’ve ever come to life will remain unknown.