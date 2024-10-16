Former manager Harry Redknapp has slammed the Football Association’s (FA) decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the next England manager, becoming Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor, claiming that the person to take charge of The Three Lions should be English.

Southgate stepped down as manager following England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and the FA have been on the hunt since. They sounded out the likes of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe of Newcastle United – but eventually landed on Tuchel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel will become the first German-born manager to take charge of England – and only the third non-English boss.

In what they consider to be a major coup, thanks to interest from Manchester United and AC Milan, the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich chief will earn £5 million per year in the England hotseat, which is double what his predecessor Southgate was pocketing per annum.

Harry Redknapp Fumes at England’s Decision to Appoint Tuchel

‘Obviously the field was very small to choose from’

Albeit known for his managerial exploits at club level, Tuchel - widely considered to be one of the best managers in world football - has proven himself to be a world-class boss, winning the Champions League with Chelsea in the 2020/21 season, beating Manchester City in the final.

He has also won league titles in France and Germany with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern, respectively. His impressive CV, however, is not enough to impress Redknapp, who was once a contender for the England job. Speaking to Sky Sports in the wake of the news, the veteran boss said:

“I wanted an Englishman to manage England. I’m very patriotic, I think we should have an English manager but obviously the field was very small to choose from.”

Last Five England Managers - Statistics Name Appointed Departure Matches Points per game Lee Carsley August 9, 2024 Present 4 2.25 Gareth Southgate September 28, 2016 July 16, 2024 102 2.08 Sam Allardyce July 22, 2016 September 17, 2016 1 3.00 Roy Hodgson May 1, 2012 June 17, 2016 56 2.02 Stuart Pearce February 9, 2012 May 1, 2012 1 0.00

Speaking about Tuchel specifically, London-born Redknapp – who is now an Advisor at Bournemouth - was quick to point out that he had been dismissed from his position at a couple of clubs, while he also questioned his level of success: "He’s lost his job quite quickly at a couple of clubs. It’s not like he’s been a massive success. He’s come and gone at a couple of clubs.”

Previously, Redknapp had name-dropped Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as two men that FA’s chiefs – chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott, in particular – should have considered amid their search for the perfect successor to Southgate.

‘It’s a shame Redknapp can be this bitter’

With any new appointment, one that has millions of eyes on it, there is going to be mixed reaction – and a section of the English fanbase are not best pleased with Tuchel’s impending appointment, given that he is not native to England.

That said, plenty of supporters are in full support of the ex-Borussia Dortmund custodian, who is looking to end England’s near 60-year trophy drought. In response to Redknapp’s comments, one fan said: “This is why England have not won anything since 1966.”

Perhaps referencing the fact that the former Portsmouth man never had the opportunity to take charge of The Three Lions, another supporter wrote:

“It’s a shame Redknapp can be this bitter.”

Another said, “That mentality is dragging the team to nearly 60 years without a trophy.”, while a fourth slammed Redknapp by saying, “What a load of waffle by someone who you’d think knows the game.”

