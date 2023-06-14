In exactly one year (14 June), Euro 2024 will start.

According to the bookmakers, England will go into the tournament staged in Germany as joint-favourites alongside France.

Will football be coming home?

While the tournament might be 365 days away, we're already a little bit excited.

The Three Lions have kicked off their qualifying campaign with wins against Italy and Ukraine, ahead of fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia. Failing to qualify for the tournament is almost inconceivable for England.

Therefore, we've skipped ahead to a year's time to predict what the England XI is likely to look like when Southgate's side kick off the tournament.

And there are certainly a few positions up for grabs...

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Jordan Pickford has always been preferred by Gareth Southgate as England's No.1 but we think there could be a changing of the guard ahead of Euro 2024. While Pickford has never let England down, we just think another campaign will be enough for Ramsdale to overtake Pickford in terms of performances for their respective clubs.

RB: Reece JamesCB: John StonesCB: Marc GuehiLB: Luke Shaw

Harry Maguire's Manchester United future is up in the air so it's difficult to see how he continues to start for England if he's not playing regularly. Therefore, we've replaced him with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. The 22-year-old has already played three times for England and, with another season of Premier League football under his belt, could be ready for Euro 2024.

At full-back, we've stuck with Reece James and Luke Shaw. Shaw's inclusion looks more nailed on, while James will be hoping for an injury-free season if he's to beat the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold to a starting berth. But we're backing him to bounce back in 2023/24.

CM: Declan RiceCM: Jude BellinghamCM: Phil Foden

What a midfielder trio that is. Declan Rice could well be playing for Arsenal when Euro 2024 comes around, while Jude Bellingham is set to join Real Madrid. Phil Foden has just completed the treble at Manchester City and will be pushing for more starts under Pep Guardiola.

We considered sticking Alexander-Arnold in midfield given his new role under Jurgen Klopp, while Jack Grealish could also operate in a more advanced position against weaker opponents.

LW: Marcus RashfordRW: Bukayo SakaST: Harry Kane

An impressive front three to complement the three midfielders behind them.

Rashford's position is probably most in danger with the aforementioned Grealish more than capable of operating from the left. But Bukayo Saka is a dead-cert to start on the right while Kane will lead from the front once again.

England's predicted starting XI at Euro 2024

An XI good enough to win Euro 2024? Yes, we think so.