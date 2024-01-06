Highlights The 'Golden Generation' of England's footballers had great success at the club level but never achieved much in international tournaments, leaving a lingering desire for success even in retirement.

Many of these players have turned to management, but so far there have been few successes – Gary Neville's disastrous spell at Valencia springs to mind.

Wayne Rooney's managerial career has been inconsistent so far, with a poor run at Birmingham City seeing him sacked recently.

England's 'Golden Generation' was a team made up of footballers with brilliant individual qualities who achieved great success at club level. And yet, as a nation, things never quite clicked at any international tournaments.

Indeed, that era of the Three Lions will be forever remembered with a tinge of regret over what could have been. After all, they were eliminated at the quarter-final stage in three major tournaments and failed to qualify for Euro 2008. At least, as mentioned before, those players won an awful lot domestically but for many that desire for success has lingered on even in retirement.

This is why some have taken up jobs in management. Unfortunately, however, there have been very few successes from the bunch. They are still young in terms of their coaching careers, so they shouldn't be written off just yet, but the signs haven't really been promising for the most part.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the notable footballers who played for England in the 2000s as part of the Golden Generation and later became managers. Listing them in order of position, we've outlined their managerial history as well as going into details about their successes and failures. We have not included the likes of John Terry and Ashley Cole who have worked as coaches in retirement but are yet to take on a senior management position.

Gary Neville

Teams managed: Valencia

Gary Neville won pretty much all you can at club level during his career, which was spent entirely with Manchester United. As alluded to above, his years with the Three Lions were far less memorable. Even so, he played 85 times for his country between 1995 and 2007.

He actually worked as an assistant coach for England during Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup, but the less said about those tournaments the better. As we all know, he then went on to become manager of Valencia in a disastrous spell which saw him famously lose 7-0 to Barcelona. He was sacked after 28 games, with just 10 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats and doesn't look likely to quit punditry for management any time soon.

Gary Neville as a Manager Club Games Points Per Game Valencia 28 1.32 Via Transfermarkt

Phil Neville

Teams managed: England Women, Inter Miami, Portland Timbers

After his brother Gary, why not move on to Phil Neville next? The fullback also came through the ranks at Old Trafford but later moved on to Everton, playing 308 times for the Toffees. Between 1996 and 2007, he played 59 times for England and would later go on to manage the women's international team.

His time with the Lionesses and then later with Inter Miami is best represented by the immediate success had by both teams shortly after he left. England won the Women's Euro 2022 about 18 months after Neville departed, while his former MLS club lifted the Leagues Cup just months after his exit – in fairness, Lionel Messi's arrival played a big role in that. The 46-year-old is now with Portland but is yet to take charge of a game so far.

Phil Neville as a Manager Club Games Points Per Game England Women 35 1.77 Inter Miami 90 1.32 Portland Timbers 0 0 Via Transfermarkt

Sol Campbell

Teams managed: Macclesfield Town, Southend United

Sol Campbell earned the tag of being one of football's biggest traitors after he left Tottenham Hotspur for Arsenal in 2001, but he also earned himself a couple of Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies, so he probably doesn't mind. For England, he played 73 times and perhaps could have been remembered as a Three Lions legend had either of his goals in the 1998 defeat to Argentina or the Euro 2004 loss to Portugal not been disallowed.

Campbell has found it tough to get good jobs in management, which poses some valid questions – especially as so many of his former teammates have been handed big roles on the basis of their playing careers. He did a decent job with Macclesfield Town, keeping them from relegation but had to leave due to the club's financial issues. Money again prevented him from thriving at Southend United and he left with the club relegated to League Two. Frustrated by a lack of opportunities, he decided to call it quits on his managerial career in 2023.

Sol Campbell as a Manager Club Games Points Per Game Macclesfield Town 30 1.23 Southend United 23 0.74 Via Transfermarkt

Steven Gerrard

Teams managed: Rangers, Aston Villa, Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard captained Liverpool to some pretty iconic moments, notably delivering unforgettable displays in the Champions League and FA Cup finals in the mid-2000s. And while he earned 114 caps for the Three Lions, he never reached the same heights on the international scene.

As a manager, it looked as though he could be set for a pretty exciting career, first developing his trade working with Liverpool's youth teams before winning the Scottish Premiership during an impressive spell with Rangers. Gerrard left Ibrox for Aston Villa in 2021 and it's gone downhill from there. He was sacked after just 40 matches at Villa, winning only 13 games. He took over Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023 but hasn't really impressed with them so far either, as they sit mid-table – nine games without a win at the time of writing – despite having familiar names like Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembélé, and Demarai Gray to pick from.

Steven Gerrard as a Manager Club Games Points Per Game Rangers 192 2.15 Aston Villa 40 1.18 Al-Ettifaq 25 1.60 Via Transfermarkt

Frank Lampard

Teams managed: Derby County, Chelsea, Everton, Chelsea (caretaker)

One key issue with the Golden Generation was that Frank Lampard just didn't seem compatible with Gerrard. With Chelsea, the midfielder did so much but failed to thrive consistently alongside the Liverpool legend during his 106 caps for the Three Lions.

The two were quite similar as players: match-winning midfielders who were the faces of their clubs in the 2000s but rarely delivered the same goods for England. And they seem to be quite similar to managers. Indeed, like Gerrard, Lampard has had a few good jobs but has failed to do much with his privileged positions – although the former at least achieved something with Rangers. Beyond a half-decent turn at Derby County, the 45-year-old has been consistently abject across two spells at Chelsea and a stint at Everton.

Frank Lampard as a Manager Club Games Points Per Game Derby County 57 1.63 Chelsea 84 1.75 Everton 44 1.00 Chelsea (caretaker) 11 0.45 Via Transfermarkt

Michael Carrick

Teams managed: Manchester United (caretaker), Middlesbrough

At last, we may have found somebody who looks like they know what they are doing as a manager. After impressing at West Ham and Spurs as a player, Michael Carrick became the trusted technical leader in the middle of the park for Sir Alex Ferguson during his final years in charge of Man Utd. And perhaps England would have achieved more had Carrick been handed more minutes and responsibility beyond his 34 caps.

Carrick's first managerial job saw him take charge of the Red Devils for just three games after Ole Gunnar Solskjær left in 2021. His record of 2.33 points per game is the best of any manager in the post-Ferguson era – although this is obviously influenced by the limited number of matches he oversaw. At Middlesbrough, though, we can judge the 42-year-old a little more fairly. He took charge when the club were 21st in the Championship and after winning 16 of his first 23 games led them to a fourth-place finish, eventually losing the play-off semi-finals to Coventry City. This term he has guided Boro to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2004, where they will meet Chelsea.

Michael Carrick as a Manager Club Games Points Per Game Manchester United (caretaker) 3 2.33 Middlesbrough 63 1.72 Via Transfermarkt

Wayne Rooney

Teams managed: Derby County, D.C. United, Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney is Man United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances and is one of their greatest-ever players. He also became England's record goalscorer during his 120-game international career, although that feat has since been beaten by Harry Kane. Despite all the talent, Rooney never turned his goals into anything tangible for the Three Lions when it came to major tournaments, perhaps peaking at Euro 2004 as a teenager.

After initially taking over Derby as part of a four-man interim coaching staff, Rooney took the job on permanently in 2021 and looked bright initially before form eventually faltered. The club went into administration and suffered a points deduction which saw them relegated to League One. The former striker left at that stage and took charge of MLS club D.C. United where his football didn't exactly get pulses racing. In 2023/24, Birmingham City then made the questionable choice to bring him in to replace John Eustace​​​​​​ with the side sixth in the table at the time. In the 15 games under Rooney before he was sacked, the Blues slid to 20th, losing nine matches. Ouch.