Highlights England perform better on the BBC, winning 71.4% of matches shown, while ITV broadcasts only see a 26.6% win rate for the Three Lions.

Fans believe in the 'ITV curse' as low moments like England's Euro 2016 exit and defeats are often shown on ITV.

Both the BBC and ITV will show England's Euro 2024 final, with priority given to ITV for some knockout stage matches based on their broadcasting rights.

International football brings people together like no other subcategory within the sport. Club bias is put aside and the respective nations unite for a short - and potentially - period where winning every game and lifting the trophy, whether that be the World Cup or the European Championships, at either tournament’s conclusion being the end goal.

Why it brings people together is largely down to its free-to-air nature, as both the BBC and ITV have back-to-back games on for a set period. However, for fans associated with the Three Lions, a conspiracy has emerged over the years, with many under the assumption that the ‘ITV curse’ is a real thing. But what is it and is there any substance to the claim?

England’s ITV Curse Explained

BBC and ITV split the broadcasting rights

The rights for England matches are typically split between the two broadcasting powerhouses, with them often alternating between fixtures and fans have tended to notice a familiar, and rather unfortunate, trend.

Fans often let out a sigh of relief when it’s announced that the BBC are showing the England game, while news that ITV are covering the game is typically met with disgruntlement.

In order to get to the bottom of the ever-growing claim, The Metro have crunched the numbers to see whether England’s performances and subsequent results are negatively impacted by the channel they are broadcast on.

England’s Record on ITV

Just a 26.6% win rate

Close

A grand total of 30 matches have been shown on ITV since the World Cup in 1998, won and hosted by France - but how many have England won? In that time frame, the Three Lions have reigned triumphant on just eight occasions - which equates to a 26.6% win rate - while they have drawn 10 times and suffered 12 losses.

As a result, many of the football-crazed nation’s lowest moments have been shown courtesy of ITV. England’s humiliating Euro 2016 exit, at the hands of Iceland, springs to mind, while the duo of heartbreaking defeats to both France and Croatia do too.

England's BBC Record Since 1998 World Cup Games 30 Wins 8 Draws 10 Losses 12 Win Percentage (%) 26.6

England’s 0–0 draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 was shown on ITV, though that was more heartbreaking from a bragging rights perspective, rather than having a detrimental effect on England’s campaign given they managed to reach the final.

Looking beyond recent memory, ITV were the broadcasters when Wayne Rooney was infamously sent off for his moment of madness in 2006, while David Beckham’s similar offence against Argentina eight years earlier was also shown on the so-called cursed TV channel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate's 61.1% win rate as England boss is on level with Alf Ramsey and only bettered by Fabio Capello.

England’s Record on BBC

Won 20 of their 28 outings

While the Three Lions have turned their noses up at strutting their stuff on ITV, the numbers suggest that the same cannot be said for when they are aired on the BBC, with their results much more fruitful.

Most recently, England’s 1-0 win over Serbia, which kick-started a potentially successful Euro 2024 campaign, was shown on the BBC - once again adding to their favourable record on the Beeb.

Thanks to Southgate and his men’s victory over Dragan Stojkovic’s side in Gelsenkirchen, their win rate now stands at an impressive 20 victories from 28 outings in the same time period, which equates to a win percentage of 71.4%.

England's BBC Record Since 1998 World Cup Games 28 Wins 20 Draws 1 Losses 7 Win Percentage (%) 71.4

In that time, England have suffered defeat on seven occasions and have drawn with their opponents just once, thus adding more substance to the aforementioned ‘ITV curse’. That’s not to say England’s luck has always been prosperous when the BBC have been chosen to broadcast their games.

Think back to the 2010 World Cup and that 4-1 defeat to Germany - courtesy of goals from Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski and Thomas Muller. A defeat that shattered the nation’s dreams was brought to us by the BBC, while they also showed the Euro 2020 final defeat, where England lost on penalties to Italy.

England’s Euro 2024 TV Schedule

Both will show the final

As alluded to, the much-beloved BBC was the chosen broadcaster for England’s Euro 2024 curtain raiser against Serbia - and a 1-0 victory was the result, once again proving the BBC’s superiority. For Thursday’s game against Denmark, they will be once again entrusted with showing the game on TV, while ITV will take over for the nation’s final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday, 25 June.

In terms of the knockout rounds, ITV automatically gets first priority on what games to show in the Round of 16 stage and the semi-finals, while the BBC will get first dibs on showing the quarter-finals, though that all depends on whether Southgate can steer them to the latter stages of the competition. As ever, should England get there or not, both ITV and BBC will show the final in a sun-struck Berlin on Sunday, 14 July.