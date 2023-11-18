Highlights The debate over England's midfield options for Euro 2024 is highly divisive among football fans, as there are many talented players vying for a few spots.

Some midfielders, like Jude Bellingham, are guaranteed a place in the squad due to their elite talent and consistent performance.

England's midfield options are sorted into five separate categories based on their past importance to the Three Lions, what they offer now, and how they are currently performing.

England's final European Championship qualifier against North Macedonia is coming up on Monday night, but with the Three Lions already booking their place at the 2024 rendition of the tournament, all eyes are focused on who might be making the journey to Germany in a few months' time. Competition for places is hotting up, with several players vying for just a few spots in Gareth Southgate's squad.

And there is arguably no area of the pitch more bloated than in midfield. England are truly blessed with some elite talent in the engine room, from young stars like Jude Bellingham to enforcers like Declan Rice who can shut an attack down with ease. But while their presence at Euro 2024 is more or less guaranteed bar any injuries or massive drops in form, other midfielders are less nailed on for a place in the squad.

That, then, begs the question: who should Southgate pick as his midfield options for the competition? No debate around squad selection is arguably as divisive as this one, and football fans could argue for hours on end about who deserves to be on the plane and who deserves to watch the tournament on their televisions.

So, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would assess England's current options in the middle of the park and sort them into five separate categories using Tiermaker. The options are: 'No Chance', 'Misses Out', 'Outside Shout', 'Should Make The Squad', and 'Get Him On The Plane'.

We're considering all areas of midfield here, including more advanced playmakers, and with depth essential in all areas, we've restricted our midfield selections to just six players, thinking about their past importance, what they offer now, and how they are currently performing for their club. We've also elected not to focus on players who can play both out wide and through the middle - don't worry, we expect both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden to be on the plane next summer.

This will hardly settle the debate, and there will certainly be those of you who disagree with our selections. Be sure to let us know what changes you would make in our social media comments. But, without further ado, let's get into our list shall we...

England's midfield options for Euro 2024 ranked Category Players Get Him On The Plane Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice Should Make The Squad James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Henderson Outside Shout Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Cole Palmer Misses Out Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Morgan Gibbs-White No Chance Carney Chukwuemeka, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones

No Chance

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Liverpool fans, hear us out first before you start losing your minds... While both Jones and Elliott are excellent players in their own right, we just don't see them dislodging the other established names in the squad. Both have been in decent form for the Reds this season, though. Elliott has three goal contributions so far in the league while Jones has four, which suggests that he is on track to have the breakout season we predicted he would have. Jurgen Klopp's two young stars are yet to win senior caps, however, and we just do not see them offering anything more than the established names in the squad. Hence why they are, harshly, put in the 'No Chance' tier.

The same point can be made for Chelsea's Chukwuemeka. A talented player who managed to find the back of the net against West Ham, the 20-year-old has only made seven appearances at Under-20 level, and after making a decent start to the 2023/24 season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, he unfortunately picked up an injury in that same match against the Hammers. With an England call-up unlikely at the moment, his chances of making the squad for next summer's tournament are especially slim, even if he does start pulling up trees when he returns.

Misses Out

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Let's start with the man who is yet to make a senior England appearance first. Many eyebrows were raised when Forest paid Wolves £42.5m for Gibbs-White, but there aren't many who think that was a bad deal now. He racked up 13 goal contributions last season, helping his new team survive the drop. Ranked as the 5th best player that Southgate continues to snub, we reckon he stands a better chance of making the Euros squad than the players discussed in the category above. But we still don't think there's much of a chance he goes.

Loftus-Cheek, however, might have a stronger claim given his impressive form since joining AC Milan from boyhood club Chelsea in the summer. A goal and two assists already only tells half the story, with footage emerging of his new teammates, Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, reacting poorly to him being substituted against Roma - a testament to how much he's impressed in a short space of time. With 10 England caps to his name, the last of which came in November 2018, there is a chance he could force his way back into the squad if his form continues to get even better. However, given who's in front of him in the pecking order presently, we still have the 27-year-old missing out.

Outside Shout

Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Mason Mount (Man Utd), Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Now we're into the players who will definitely be in Southgate's thoughts. These guys have all played for the squad within the last year, and they might end up going, but there are certain factors which hold them back in our eyes as of right now.

Starting with our most controversial pick in this category, Phillips has been an England regular since his debut in September 2020, making 30 appearances since then. But with him playing just 89 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, there is every chance he could lose his spot if he stays at Man City. Gareth Southgate warned him as much in October, and the man targeted by Newcastle reportedly has a 'strong chance' of securing a move according to Ben Jacobs. If he gets a transfer away from the Etihad and plays regularly, he definitely goes. If things remain the same, however, we think he could miss out.

Mount, while picking up more minutes than the aforementioned Phillips, is still yet to find his feet at Man United. Granted, an early injury didn't help, but he has failed to hit the heights which he demonstrated when playing regularly for Southgate. A recent performance against Luton provides cause for optimism, but he needs to make a an impact consistently for the Red Devils if he is to claim back his spot in the squad.

The final man in this tier, Palmer, just misses out because of his relative inexperience. The 20-year-old has shone since moving to Chelsea, showing composure by scoring a last-minute penalty against former side Man City while also earning comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne. Having only just made his England debut against Malta, it seems unlikely that he will usurp the established names in the squad, although Palmer definitely will be someone who will be a dangerous presence for England at future tournaments.

Should Make The Squad

James Maddison (Tottenham), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Ward-Prowse (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq)

These are the lads who we think should be selected for the competition, but who aren't as guaranteed as the players above them. We're pretty sure both Maddison and Gallagher, however, will both be on that plane to Germany.

The former has been in scintillating form since completing his move to Spurs, with Pedro Neto and Kieran Trippier the only two players to register more assists in the league than the 26-year-old [FBref]. Gallagher, while perhaps not excelling output wise as much as Maddison, brings off-the-ball qualities which very few midfielders in the running for selection possess. Per Squawka, the Chelsea man has won possession in the attacking third more times than any other player in Europe's top seven leagues so far during the 2023/24 season. With is technical ability making him a menace on the ball too, he deserves his spot at the Euros provided he keeps his club form up.

The other two options we've selected are much more contentious. Ward-Prowse has somehow not figured into Southgate's plans recently, despite registering 7 goal contributions in 11 league appearances for West Ham. His omission continues to baffle supporters, but should Phillips not leave City in January, we think the 29-year-old gets a spot on the plane. We'd have him just because of his set-piece threat alone! And Henderson, while certainly past his prime and and not first-choice in our eyes, gets in based on what he offers off the pitch. His leadership could be invaluable for what is a relatively young group of players, and his history at big games could be the difference between a spot in the final and an early exit. For those reasons and Southgate's undying loyalty to him, he makes the cut for us.

Get Him On The Plane

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Compared to the other options, these two are in a class of their own. Nailed on for selection and most likely a starting role in every game at the tournament, the only reason they don't go to Euro 2024 is if they pick up an injury.

Do we really need to repeat how good Bellingham is? The 2023 Golden Boy winner has flown out of the traps since completing an £88.5m move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, with 12 goal contributions in La Liga in just 11 appearances. At 20-years-old, he is already touted as one of the best midfielders on the planet, with 27 caps to his name and a whole load more to come. England are truly blessed to have him, and he could be decisive in the Three Lions' bid for silverware.

Bellingham's marauding runs forward, however, are made possible because of the protection Rice offers behind him. The Arsenal man has been in fine form during the 2023/24 season. Averaging 2.11 tackles, 1.49 blocks, and 1.4 interceptions per league game right now, he has wasted little time in becoming indispensable to Mikel Arteta at the Emirates [FBref]. Potentially the difference between a runners-up and winners medal in the league this season for the Gunners, Rice could have just as big a say in who wins Euro 2024 next summer too.