Jordan Pickford is likely to be the main goalkeeper, and this change won't have an impact on the three options for that position.

But the possible squad expansion could open the door for fringe players who play in defence, midfield and attack.

It appears as though there is a chance that teams competing at Euro 2024 will be able to take three extra players. Managers are usually permitted to select 23 players for major international competitions but this could increase to 2026.

As quoted in the Daily Mail, England boss Gareth Southgate revealed "there is one more UEFA meeting" coming up in the next few weeks where coaches will try and make a case for having larger squads in Germany. Should the rule be changed, it would mean that three more players could be involved for the Three Lions this summer.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has predicted what the England 26-man squad could look like at Euro 2024 – and it's certainly good news for those fringe players.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

In terms of goalkeeping options, the increased squad won't make a difference. International coaches will always take three and more often than not, only ever play just the one.

For England, that man will almost certainly be Jordan Pickford. The Everton-shot-stopper has been Southgate's No.1 for every single tournament since he arrived in 2026. Nick Pope would be the backup but with the Newcastle United goalie injured since December – and not expected to return until late April at the earliest – he may lose his spot in the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pickford's mistake against Belgium was his first to cost a goal in 60 international appearances for England.

This is good news for Aaron Ramsdale, who looks set to go to Germany despite losing his spot to David Raya between the sticks at Arsenal. And with Pope out, as well as Sam Johnstone – who will likely miss the tournament with an elbow injury – Burnley's James Trafford may well squeeze in. He's not had a great season but was a star for the England youth team, winning the U21 Euros last summer without conceding a single goal.

Defenders

John Stones, Harry Maguire, Lewis Dunk, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell

The likes of John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Kyle Walker will be in this team without a doubt, provided they can stay fit. The same can probably be said of Ben Chilwell and Lewis Dunk but other players may have to rely on an increased squad if they want to get on the plan.

Thanks to the big fall-out between Ben White and coach Steve Holland, the Arsenal defender will leave a space free. This could well be taken by Joe Gomez who has proved to be a versatile option at Liverpool this term, playing both centrally and at fullback.

Marc Guehi missed the most recent squad thanks to injury but with nine senior caps since his debut in 2022, he might be in with a shout if he can get himself fit. If not, Ezri Konsa could benefit, especially after making his debut against Brazil in March. The experienced Kieran Trippier is another who could be in with a shout, but may not make it due to his poor form with Newcastle.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice would make the England squad even if Uefa went in the other direction and demanded teams be made up of just 20 players. Alongside them, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold should also be involved.

An increased team could benefit somebody like Kobbie Mainoo a lot. It feels as though he will probably just about make the 23-man cut, especially after a fine first start for his nation against Belgium – but if that number rises to 26 he should certainly be involved this summer.

Depending on what happens between now and the end of the season, the likes of Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse could be in with a shout but Conor Gallagher appears to be winning that particular race right now. And while Southgate prefers to be a little more defensive-minded in his approach to games, there could be room for both James Maddison and Cole Palmer in his team if the squad size expands.

Forwards

Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon

Of the attackers, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are probably the only two who are nailed on (assuming Foden is listed as a midfielder). Those two will start all the big games when fit, but it's less clear at this stage who else could be trusted in Germany this summer.

Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish have experience playing at England in past international tournaments but neither player has had a particularly good season. Fortunately, they should make the plane if a few extra places are going free.

Both Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon looked sharp in their appearances during the March international break – with the latter calling his debut against Brazil "the best day of my life". And that could be enough for both men to make the plane.

Ivan Toney also impressed on his outing, winning and then scoring a penalty in the 2-2 draw with Belgium. Sadly, the same cannot be said of Ollie Watkins who failed to get involved in the 1-0 loss vs Brazil.

Taking those recent matches into account, it feels as though perhaps the Aston Villa ace did not quite take his chance in the same way that the other attackers did. With Kane the main man, Southgate may only want to take one alternate striker to Germany. What's more, Bowen and Gordon are both able to play on the flank and down the middle (as well as Rashford), so the England boss may feel as though he has enough depth without having to call up Watkins too.