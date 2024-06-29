Highlights Kobbie Mainoo is set to start for England against Slovakia as the Manchester United youngster eyes his full competitive debut.

Gareth Southgate also has a decision to make at left-back as Kieran Trippier is a fitness doubt.

England have scored only two goals in three matches at Euro 2024, but Cole Palmer still looks set to miss out on the starting XI.

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is expected to start his first competitive game as a senior England player. Gareth Southgate has stuck with a settled starting line-up in his side's opening three Euro 2024 matches, except for selecting Declan Rice's midfield partner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played alongside the Arsenal juggernaut in the first two matches, which allowed Jude Bellingham the license to get forward. The position change for the full-back didn't have the required impact and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher stepped into the fold for the last group game against Slovenia.

Gallagher's inclusion didn't change the Three Lions' fortunes as Southgate's men limped to a goalless draw. Despite winning Group C and progressing to the knockout rounds of the tournament, there have been calls for wholesale changes to the England starting XI for the forthcoming Round of 16 Euro 2024 fixture against Slovakia.

Related England's Euro 2024 Squad Ranked It has been a disappointing tournament so far for the Three Lions

England's Starting 11 Against Slovakia

Kieran Trippier is a fitness doubt

Despite many calls for the likes of Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer to be given an opportunity to step into the misfiring front line, it's expected that Gareth Southgate will stick with Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka as his starting forwards. The latter has been suggested as a potential option at left-back by Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

This is due to the fitness worries surrounding Kieran Trippier after the full-back picked up an injury in the previous game. Luke Shaw is back in full training, but Southgate isn't expected to throw the Manchester United ace straight into the side. Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa are both on standby to fill Trippier's shoes, according to the Daily Mail.

Whichever of the two men is brought in to deputise would join Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi in an otherwise settled defensive unit. Mainoo's inclusion would be the only other change, as Rice would find himself playing next to a third partner in only four matches. The 19-year-old had an impressive cameo in the game against Slovenia and looks to have earned a chance to start.

Cole Palmer Still Misses Out

The ex-Man City man impressed in Slovenia cameo

Another man who impressed in England's most-recent fixture after a wonderful 2023-24 Premier League campaign is Cole Palmer. Chelsea's star of the season was brought on for his first minutes in Germany during the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, and he showed an urgency that his colleagues have failed to for the most part.

Palmer is a goal threat and also has a creative edge, making him almost perfect for knockout football. His wand of a left foot and willingness to take risks on the ball could add an extra element to a blunt-looking England attack. Southgate's side have found the net just two times in their three matches to date.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Serbia (1) have scored fewer goals at Euro 2024 than England (2).

Newcastle's explosive winger Anthony Gordon also looks like he'll have to settle for a place on the bench despite many calls for him to step into the left-wing role. The ex-Everton man is the only natural player in this position in Southgate's squad, but Phil Foden appears to be undroppable in his manager's eyes, even after the Man City ace has disappointed so far.

Related Statistics Show Who England Should Drop Out of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are not guaranteed to start in England's first knockout game of Euro 2024 against Slovakia.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 29/06/2024).