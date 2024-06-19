Highlights England are looking to advance in Euro 2024 as they take on Denmark after beating Serbia 1-0.

The team to play next had been leaked in the press already with Gareth Southgate showing faith in his players.

Alan Shearer wanted Anthony Gordon to start but he looks set to be disappointed.

Having won their first game against Serbia by a single goal, all eyes now turn to Denmark as England aim to advance out of their Euro 2024 group and go deep into the tournament.

Before the game even begins, Gareth Southgate will have a big decision to make. Indeed, he must name the XI he feels is best placed to get him across the line.

The Three Lions weren't exactly brilliant against Serbia but they did get all three points. Now, less than 24 hours before the game, it appears as though the national team manager has made peace with that performance. At least that's the impression given upon viewing the team which has been leaked in the press.

England XI vs Denmark

Southgate remains unchanged

According to journalist Sami Mokbel, Southgate will stick with an unchanged team against the Danes. While it's no surprise that the spine of the team will stay the same, there has been some doubt over a few different positions.

Namely, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled to impress. As such, the likes of Anthony Gordon and Conor Gallagher have both been touted as possible candidates to come into the team.

The Liverpool right-back – playing in central midfield – was substituted in place of Gallagher in the second half and the Chelsea man worked hard to help England hand on to all three points. Gordon did not get onto the pitch vs Serbia but his speed is viewed as making him a better fit to play alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in the front line.

The good news is that Kieran Trippier seems fit to play. Mokbel noted that he appeared to be in some discomfort during the closing stages of the first game but is now in line to win his 50th cap. With Luke Shaw still out injured, the Newcastle defender's fitness is vital for the Three Lions – perhaps he's been boosted by pickle juice.

Shaw hasn’t played since February due to a hamstring injury and didn’t train with his team-mates on Wednesday. It was hoped that the Manchester United left-back would be fit enough to play some part in the game vs Denmark but it remains unclear if he'll even be back in time for any of the group stages.

England 1-0 Serbia Stat England Serbia Possession 53.2% 46.8% Shots 5 6 Shots on Target 3 1 Total touches in the box 12 11 Corner 1 2 Fouls 8 19

Marc Guehi impressed in the backline alongside John Stones and so has done more than enough to retain his spot in the side, while the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Saka all stood out against Serbia. Kane will hope to have more of an influence on proceedings this time out, as he managed just two touches of the ball during the first half of England's opening fixture.

Alan Shearer Wants Gordon to Start

Foden pushed into midfield with Rice and Bellingham

If the team does stay the same, the news might not go down too well with Alan Shearer. The former England striker had a few ideas on how to get the best out of Foden.

Indeed, he wanted just one change made to the team with Gordon coming into the XI for Alexander-Arnold. This would mean Bellingham would drop down beside Rice, with Foden moving into an attacking midfielder role and the Newcastle winger heading to the left flank.

He explained: “Trippier is a really, really good full-back. But having a right-footed player at left-back, when he’s receiving the ball, he’s receiving the ball facing the goalkeeper rather than facing out to the left-hand side. So I don’t think that actually helped Foden in that position either.”

It remains to be seen how patient Southgate will be with Foden and Alexander-Arnold. Another underwhelming display could prompt the English manager into changes soon enough and they both seem to be at risk.

Stats via BBC Sport.