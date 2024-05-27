Highlights Only one player from England's 2014 Under-17 Euro champions made it to Euro 2024 squad, highlighting challenges in transitioning to senior level.

Many talented youngsters from the 2014 squad have struggled with injuries, club changes, and lack of opportunities in top-tier football since their triumph.

Players like Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke have managed to establish themselves as top-level footballers, while others have faced setbacks and challenges in their careers.

It certainly feels like 2014 was only yesterday. Back then, England’s Under-17 squad went to battle in Malta in search of being crowned European champions for their age group. In the 13th rendition of the competition’s kind, the squad was full to the brim with talent. In the final, the Young Lions overturned the Netherlands on penalties to secure their second European Under-17 title - four years after their first - but where are they all now?

Fast-forward ten years and only one, despite the excitement around the bunch of youngsters, has managed to make it into England’s Euro 2024 provisional squad. The majority of them have dwindled into obscurity after being courted as the ‘next big thing’. Here is a breakdown of what they are up to nowadays.

Goalkeepers

Freddie Woodman, Sam Howes

Back in the day, both Freddie Woodman and Sam Howes were among the names looking to stamp their authority on a duo of Premier League sides. The former was on Newcastle United's books at the time of the tournament, while the latter was plying his trade at West Ham United.

London-born Woodman, now 27, has endured a litany of loan stints across the years after struggling to settle in the Magpies’ first-team. Bournemouth, Swansea, Aberdeen are just a handful of the teams that homed him before he got his permanent move to Preston North End. He’s been there since.

Now at Leyton Orient, Howes, too, was passed between clubs after leaving east London in July 2017 for Watford. He played for a host of clubs, including Chelmsford, Woking and Dorking Wanderers before arriving at the League One side in the summer of 2023.

Goalkeepers Player Club During Tournament Current Club Freddie Woodman Newcastle United Preston North End Sam Howes West Ham United Leyton Orient

Defenders

Jonjoe Kenny, Tafari Moore, Joe Gomez, Dael Fry, Mandela Egbo, Taylor Moore

Starting off the defenders is former Everton man Jonjoe Kenny, who played 69 times for the Toffees. Now a regular for Hertha Berlin, the 1997-born right-back spent countless seasons on loan after emerging from his boyhood club’s academy before ending up in the German capital.

From winning a major trophy with England to playing National League football, the last ten years have been tough for Tafari Moore. A former Arsenal youth prospect, he endured a year without a club between July 2020 and September 2021 before moving to Hendon and then to St Albans and then to his current employers.

The highest-profile name in the squad is Liverpool ace Joe Gomez, having played 224 times for the Reds’ first team. A success story of the highest order, the Charlton Athletic graduate is the only player from John Peacock’s roster that has been named in Southgate’s recent squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 140 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, Joe Gomez has failed to score.

Dael Fry and Taylor Moore, both of whom had important parts to play in England’s 2014 triumph, are now plying their trade for Colchester United and Valenciennes FC, respectively, after struggling to make it at their boyhood clubs - just like many players from England's Under-17 European Championships-winning side.

Defenders Player Club During Tournament Current Club Jonjoe Kenny Everton Hertha Berlin Tafari Moore Arsenal Oxford City Joe Gomez Charlton Athletic Liverpool Dael Fry Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Mandela Egbo Crystal Palace Colchester United Taylor Moore RC Lens Valenciennes FC

Midfielders

Ryan Ledson, Demetri Mitchell, Josh Onomoah, Lewis Cook, Callum Cooke, Joshua Sims

Liverpool-born Ryan Ledson failed to break into the Everton first team, despite emerging through the club’s academy ranks from 2013 onwards. A move to Oxford United materialised in 2016 and two years later, the central midfielder joined Preston North End. He’s since made 183 appearances for the second tier outfit.

Despite having made the solitary appearance for their first team, Demetri Mitchell was once an exciting prospect at Manchester United - a team he represented at the time of the tournament. Now at Exeter City, the wide man endured a litany of periods away from Old Trafford before moving to Blackpool in September 2020.

Josh Onomah has been without a club since July 2023 after leaving Preston, while Lewis Cook has been a reliable servant for Bournemouth, having chalked up 218 appearances. Touted as one of the best English teenagers in 2016, Cook kicked off his career at Leeds United before moving down south eight years ago.

Callum Cooke and Joshua Sims make up Peacock’s stack of midfield talent on offer in 2014. The former is now a regular fixture for National League outfit Hartlepool after struggling to settle at Middlesbrough, and the latter jumped north of the border to play for Ross County back in February 2022 after being released from boyhood club Southampton.

Midfielders Player Club During Tournament Current Club Ryan Ledson Everton Preston North End Demetri Mitchell Manchester United Exeter City Josh Onomoah Tottenham Hotspur Without Club Lewis Cook Leeds United Bournemouth Callum Cooke Middlesbrough Hartlepool Joshua Sims Southampton Ross County

Forwards

Adam Armstrong, Dominic Solanke, Izzy Brown, Patrick Roberts