Highlights England's U17 World Cup champions of 2017 have taken different paths in their careers. Some have featured for the senior national team, while others are struggling to find clubs that will give them opportunities.

Goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, who played a crucial role in the World Cup triumph, is currently without a club after a series of unsuccessful stints.

There have been both success stories and struggles among the squad members. Players like Phil Foden and Marc Guehi have become key performers for their respective clubs, while others have failed to make an impact and are still trying to establish themselves.

On October 28, 2017, England were crowned U17 World Cup champions for the first time. It was a monumental moment for those adorned in the white of the nation as England endured widespread success and plaudits – and rightfully so. Steve Cooper's side won all three of their group games in India, before seeing off Japan, United States and Brazil to reach the final against a well-oiled Spain outfit.

It looked as if England would fall at the final hurdle when they fell 2-0 down to Spain in the final. But The Young Lions roared back with delight and eventually prevailed 5-2. A well-drilled, young and hungry outfit made the nation roar once more with a World Cup to their name, but what are they up to now?

Some have gone on to feature under England chief Gareth Southgate, some are enjoying loan stints in the English pyramid, while some are struggling to find clubs that will take them – so, it’s fair to say the boys are on quite the spectrum. Somehow, six years have now passed since their iconic victory in India - but who featured in England's triumphant squad, and where are they now? Find out all you need to know below...

Goalkeeper: Curtis Anderson (Unattached)

Anderson has sadly not been able to kick on to further heights after playing a crucial role in England's U17 World Cup triumph in 2017 and now finds himself without a club. He joined Charlotte Independence after leaving Manchester City but was released just five months after. A plethora of clubs were then added to his CV after Wycombe Wanderers picked him up, though he was released by the club without playing a single game for them. The likes of Walton Casuals, Eastbourne, Lancaster City and Bootle FC then homed the now 23-year-old before being shown the door repeatedly. Now on the search for a new club, his career perhaps hasn’t gone the way he may have initially hoped.

Goalkeeper: Josef Bursik (Club Brugge)

Bursik sealed a transfer to Stoke City in the summer of the tournament and booked himself a spot on the plane, though did not manage to get any minutes under his belt once there. After being sent out on loan a handful of times, including to Accrington Stanley and Peterborough United, his best spell in net came at Lincoln City as he became the club’s number one choice when fit, available and raring to go. Now at Club Brugge in Belgium, the once-promising goalkeeper is yet to stamp his full authority after racking up an unfortunate zero appearances so far.

Goalkeeper: Billy Crellin (Everton)

Cooper’s trust in Anderson meant that Crellin was reduced to just one appearance as England as they ran away as tournament winners. After coming through the ranks at Fleetwood, Crellin then signed for a host of League One and National League clubs such as FC United of Manchester, Chorley, and Bolton Wanderers. Everton then signed the youngster for an undisclosed fee in January 2022, though he is yet to feature for the first team, having to rack up minutes for the U21s. Now 23, the Blackpool-born stopper has made just two appearances for the England U20s and is not likely to re-assert himself as a regular for his nation – at any level – any time soon.

Defender: Steven Sessegnon (Wigan Athletic)

Big things were expected of the youngster and not just because he is the twin brother of Ryan, who is currently at Tottenham Hotspur. Steven played a key part in England’s win, playing five games and notching two assists when it mattered the most: in the final. The younger brother made 15 appearances for Fulham in the 2019/20 season but struggled in the season following, which led to him joining League One outfit Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan in the summer of 2022. Now struggling at Wigan Athletic – with just six appearances to his name – it’s not unfair to say that he will be unable to mimic the career that his older brother has carved out for himself.

Defender: Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln)

Rising through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, his made his senior bow for the north London-based side in January 2019 against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup. A year later and he had been shipped off to Lincoln City on a loan basis, though he returned to Spurs thanks to the sport-marring COVID-19 pandemic. Eyoma did, however, join Lincoln permanently back in 2021 following his successful loan spell. The defender is a regular for a Lincoln side that are mid-table in League One and has performances for the England U17s earned him a call-up to the U19 side in late 2018 where he has gone on to feature six times.

Read more: What happened to England's 11 best teenagers from 2016

Defender: Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle)

Gibson, now 23, had a tricky time settling in for Everton's first team and endured a long list of loan spells since 2017 at Fleetwood, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, and Bristol Rovers. Having failed to impress to his full extent at any of the aforementioned clubs, he joined Championship side Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer over the summer and has claimed the one of the centre-back berths as his, playing 10 games since his move. Gibson was a regular under Cooper for the England U17s but has had a lesser level of success at the older age groups racking up three and four appearances for the U18s and U20s, respectively.

Defender: Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)

Guehi has emerged into one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League after graduating from Chelsea’s fabled academy set up, Cobham. The 22-year-old, who has been outstanding since signing for Crystal Palace in 2021, made his England debut in March 2022 and has gone to feature an additional six times. A regular at every youth level the national side has to offer, Guehi has been an excellent servant to England. Now creeping in to become an outside shout to be one of Gareth Southgate’s centre-back picks for Euro 2024, Guehi is a fan favourite at Selhurst Park and will continue to be with the armband wrapped around his bicep.

Defender: Jonathan Panzo (Cardiff City - on loan from Nottingham Forest)

A Chelsea youth export, Panzo plied his trade in France with Monaco and Dijon before returning to English football with Nottingham Forest in January. Initially settling for a reserve side spot in Monaco, he made his senior debut for the French outfit against Lorient. And while many thought he could become a great asset for the Tricky Trees, he was sent out to Coventry on loan and is now earning his corn, albeit temporarily, at Cardiff City. Cooper was a keen admirer of the London-born defender, handing his 20 caps in the England U17 set up, and he has now gone on to feature under Aidy Boothroyd at U21s level on five separate occasions.

Defender: Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City)

Latibeaudiere was given vice-captain duties as he became a vital cog in Cooper’s well-oiled machine out in India, playing every possible minute. Doncaster-born, the former Manchester City prospect joined FC Twente on loan in 2019/20, though his performances were not appealing to Pep Guardiola upon his return to England. As such, he linked back up with Cooper – then manager of Swansea City – in 2020 and became a hardened regular for the Welsh side. Three years down the line and the 23-year-old was shipped back to England for some minutes at Coventry. The defender switched allegiances earlier this year and made his debut for Jamaica in a friendly against Catalonia in May, which can be considered a shame considering the impact he had on England’s Cooper-led iconic juncture.

Midfielder: George McEachran (Swindon Town)

A former Chelsea youth teamer, McEachran became a perennial winner as, after England’s win in India, he went on to win four extra trophies that campaign. A pair of loan stints at Dutch duo SC Cambuur and MVV Maastricht failed to develop into anything special and McEachran was released by Chelsea in the summer of 2022 after failing to make an appearance. It took until February 2023 for Swindon Town to register their interest in the free-to-join central midfielder, and he has gone on to make 30 appearances, notching two assists in that time. Still without a goal to his name, McEachren does seem to be settling in well at the side in England’s fourth division.

Midfielder: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Foden needs no introduction seeing as he’s the most high-profile from Cooper’s imperious roster. The midfielder has developed into one of the world's best attacking midfielders at Manchester City and will no doubt play a key role in England's upcoming Euro 2024 campaign. Having played 29 games in the senior England set up, Foden - who has become incredibly underappreciated by England fans - has become one of they key components of Southgate’s reign in the international dugout. Still a Manchester City boy through and through, the Stockport-born lad has the world at his feet and is, arguably, one of England’s most creative outlets on his day. Kudos to you, Phil.

Read more: 10 world class English stars never appreciated by national side

Midfielder: Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Blackpool)

Things didn’t really work out for Oakley-Boothe at Spurs, despite rising up the ranks from the U18 side to the U23s before making the permanent switch over to Stoke City. Oakley-Boothe failed to make a single appearance for Stoke’s first team in the 2021/22 season and had to make do with a season-long loan spell at Lincoln, where he became a regular starter. Now at League One outfit Blackpool, the 23-year-old midfielder is back struggling for minutes, having accrued just four games since his switch in August. For England, Oakley-Boothe never progressed further than the U18 level where Cooper – again – gave him his first opportunity.

Midfielder: Angel Gomes

Gomes was highly rated at Manchester United but, despite featuring 10 times in the first team, decided to search for pastures new in 2020. He left for Lille and, after a successful loan spell at Boavista, is now excelling for the French club. He helped them win the Trophee des Champions title in 2021 and has made 12 appearances thus far in 2023/24. The glittering youngster is a key cog in Lee Carsley’s England U21s and has amassed 18 appearances, being heavily involved in their recent Euros win. Maybe the Red Devils have made a massive error in their judgement here.

Midfielder: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Sancho has not hit the heights expected of him since making the £73m move to United in 2021 and, more recently, has been exiled from using all first team facilities on the back of his public fallout with Erik ten Hag. Concerns grew over his attitude in training to which Sancho responded, labelling himself as a ‘scapegoat’. The public feud is yet to be resolved and is seemingly heading in the direction of a January exit, as tensions begin to grow between the pair. He's still just 23 years of age, though, and has plenty of time to reach his prime, especially when you remember how magnificent he was at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Read More: 7 Man Utd stars who had bust-ups at Old Trafford

Midfielder: Nya Kirby (Oxford City)

Kirby typically was involved off the bench as England soared to World Cup glory six years ago, starting just one game throughout the tournament. A youth product from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, Kirby upped and left from Blackpool in search of regular senior minutes. Upon his return to his parent club, Palace, the midfielder faced AFC Bournemouth in a League Cup clash for his debut but was released in the forthcoming summer window, much to his dismay. A loan move to Tranmere Rovers beckoned, though after struggling to impress, Kirby was left club less. He signed for National League side Oxford City this summer.

Midfielder: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)

One of the more experienced members of Cooper’s triumphant U17 side, Hudson-Odoi had already made his debut in the topflight against Spurs. The winger broke into Chelsea's first team at a tender age and quickly showed plenty of promise, which led to a lot of clamour around his signature. His progress did stagnate though, and he was sent on loan to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. Scoring and assisting just one apiece in Germany, and he was granted with a reunion with Cooper at Nottingham Forest upon his return to west London after a 16-year stint with his boyhood club.

Midfielder: Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

After amassing three appearances in total during England’s 2017 triumph, the north London magician had brief periods of luck under now Aston Villa chief Unai Emery but ultimately struggled to cement a spot in the first team. Saying that, Smith Rowe was fantastic for Arsenal in the 2021/22 season, scoring 11 times in 37 games and, in glimpses, has shown what a great attacking force he can be under Mikel Arteta. He has found game time at the Gunners harder to come by this campaign, though, resulting in his name being thrown into the rumour mill over the summer months.

Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal stats Appearances 97 Goals 18 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Midfielder: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

REUTERS

Gibbs-White made 88 appearances for Wolves but could never truly establish himself as a regular after making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign. A strong following season on loan at Sheffield United convinced Nottingham Forest to smash their transfer record to sign him, paying a reported £42m for his services. Since his big-money move, the now 23-year-old has struggled to create goals: scoring just five and assisting a further nine. Mooted for a move elsewhere, Gibbs-White is still yet to feature under the watchful eye of Southgate and will have much trouble dislodging the likes of Jude Bellingham and Foden.

Midfielder: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

After a series of loans, Gallagher made the decision at the start of the season to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, amid noise that a new venture was a possibility - though they would make a 'big mistake' by selling him now, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT. Somewhat on his own redemption arc, Gallagher has been a key part of Chelsea’s new era under Mauricio Pochettino, picking up 11 games and two assists in the process. Though, it is the intangible aspects of his game that the Argentine custodian adores, and it looks like his place in the side is secure, at least for the time being. Making his senior England debut in 2021, the Epsom-born ace has so far featured 10 times for the Three Lions.

Forward: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

Brewster upped and left Liverpool to join Sheffield United in a £23.5 million move in 2020, though did not exactly hit the ground running and is still struggling to this day. In his 66-game Blades career, he has hit the back of the net on just five occasions and set up a teammate for a goal once. An 18-cap England U21 international, a 19-year-old Brewster seemed destined to break in to senior proceedings at an accelerating rate, though his below-par domestic return has hindered his chances of a call-up with the big dogs. Still just 23, there’s plenty of time to rejuvenate his career.