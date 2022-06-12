On June 11, 2017, England's U20s won the World Cup.
After going unbeaten in their group, The Young Lions beat Costa Rica, Mexico and Italy to make their way to the final two.
England faced Venezeula in the final, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal of the game as they were crowned champions.
Six years have now passed since their triumph, but how are the squad getting on? Find out below...
GK: Freddie Woodman
Where were they in 2017? Newcastle United
Where are they in 2023? Preston North End
Woodman departed Newcastle for Preston in 2022. He played every single minute for The Lilywhites in the 2022/23 Championship season.
GK: Dean Henderson
Where were they in 2017? Man Utd
Where are they in 2023? Man Utd (On loan at Nottingham Forest)
Henderson, capped once by England in 2020, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Nottingham Forest. The move could be made permanent this summer.
GK: Luke Southwood
Where were they in 2017? Reading
Where are they in 2023? Reading (On loan at Cheltenham Town)
Southwood spent the 2022/23 season in League One with Cheltenham. His one appearance for Northern Ireland came in 2021.
DEF: Jonjoe Kenny
Where were they in 2017? Everton
Where were they in 2023? Hertha BSC
Kenny joined Hertha Berlin last summer after his 16-year spell at Everton came to an end. He was a regular as the German side suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.
DEF: Fikayo Tomori
Where were they in 2017? Chelsea
Where were they in 2023? AC Milan
Tomori didn't quite make the grade at Chelsea but he is now smashing it in Italy with AC Milan. He has made three appearances for England.
DEF: Callum Connolly
Where were they in 2017? Everton
Where are they in 2023? Blackpool
Connolly only made one appearance for Everton. He was sent out on loan eight times before joining Blackpool in 2021. He couldn't prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Championship in the 2022/23 season.
DEF: Jake Clarke-Salter
Where were they in 2017? Chelsea
Where are they in 2023? Queens Park Rangers
Clarke-Salter made just three appearances for Chelsea. He joined Queens Park Rangers last summer.
DEF: Ezri Konsa
Where were they in 2017? Charlton Athletic
Where are they in 2023? Aston Villa
Konsa was playing League One football in 2017. After a short stint with Brentford, the Englishman made the move to Aston Villa in 2019. He has scored six times in 138 games for the Villans.
DEF: Dael Fry
Where were they in 2017? Middlesbrough
Where are they in 2023? Middlesbrough
Fry has played 206 times for his boyhood club, scoring twice.
DEF: Kyle Walker-Peters
Where were they in 2017? Tottenham Hotspur
Where are they in 2023? Southampton
After failing to establish himself as a first-team regular at Spurs, Walker-Peters made the £12m move to Southampton in 2020. A move could be on the cards this summer after the Saints finished rock bottom in the Premier League.
MID: Lewis Cook
Where were they in 2017? AFC Bournemouth
Where are they in 2023? AFC Bournemouth
Cook was part of the Bournemouth side that retained their Premier League status in 2022/23.
MID: Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Where were they in 2017? Arsenal
Where were they in 2023? Arsenal (On loan at Southampton)
Maitland-Niles spent the season on loan at Southampton. His future at Arsenal is unclear.
MID: Kieran Dowell
Where were they in 2017? Everton
Where are they in 2023? Rangers
Dowell played five times for Everton before departing for Norwich in 2020. He will join Rangers on a free transfer this summer.
MID: Josh Onomah
Where were they in 2017? Tottenham
Where are they in 2023? Preston North End
Onomah made 13 appearances for Preston in the 2022/23 season. He failed to hit the back of the net and contributed just one assist.
MID: Harry Chapman
Where were they in 2017? Middlesbrough
Where are they in 2023? Bradford City
Chapman was playing League Two football with Bradford City in the 2022/23 season.
FWD: Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Where were they in 2017? Everton
Where are they in 2023? Everton
Calvert-Lewin is one of the biggest success stories from the side. The striker, now 26, has scored 47 Premier League goals for Everton. He's also scored four times in 11 appearances for his country.
FWD: Dominic Solanke
Where were they in 2017? Liverpool
Where are they in 2023? AFC Bournemouth
After scoring just once in 27 games for Liverpool, Solanke made the £19m move to Bournemouth in 2019. He scored six Premier League goals in the 2022/23 campaign.
FWD: Ademola Lookman
Where were they in 2017? Everton
Where are they in 2023? Atalanta
Lookman was superb in his first season in Italy, scoring 15 times in 33 matches for Atalanta. He is now a Nigeria international and has played seven times for the Super Eagles.
FWD: Adam Armstrong
Where were they in 2017? Newcastle United
Where are they in 2023? Southampton
After a brilliant 2020/21 campaign, where he scored 29 times for Blackburn, Armstrong made the £15m to Southampton. he has only scored five times for the Saints in the past two seasons.
FWD: Sheyi Ojo
Where were they in 2017? Liverpool
Where are they in 2023? Cardiff
Ojo was highly-rated at Liverpool but he failed to make the grade. He joined Cardiff in 2022. He is rumoured to be the mystery football rapper, 'DIDE'.
FWD: Ovie Ejaria
Where were they in 2017? Liverpool
Where are they in 2023? Reading
Ejaria signed for Reading in 2020. He has not made a single appearance for the club in 2023.