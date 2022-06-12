On June 11, 2017, England's U20s won the World Cup.

After going unbeaten in their group, The Young Lions beat Costa Rica, Mexico and Italy to make their way to the final two.

England faced Venezeula in the final, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal of the game as they were crowned champions.

Six years have now passed since their triumph, but how are the squad getting on? Find out below...

GK: Freddie Woodman

Where were they in 2017? Newcastle United

Where are they in 2023? Preston North End

Woodman departed Newcastle for Preston in 2022. He played every single minute for The Lilywhites in the 2022/23 Championship season.

GK: Dean Henderson

Where were they in 2017? Man Utd

Where are they in 2023? Man Utd (On loan at Nottingham Forest)

Henderson, capped once by England in 2020, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Nottingham Forest. The move could be made permanent this summer.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Dean Henderson of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on December 08, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

GK: Luke Southwood

Where were they in 2017? Reading

Where are they in 2023? Reading (On loan at Cheltenham Town)

Southwood spent the 2022/23 season in League One with Cheltenham. His one appearance for Northern Ireland came in 2021.

DEF: Jonjoe Kenny

Where were they in 2017? Everton

Where were they in 2023? Hertha BSC

Kenny joined Hertha Berlin last summer after his 16-year spell at Everton came to an end. He was a regular as the German side suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.

DEF: Fikayo Tomori

Where were they in 2017? Chelsea

Where were they in 2023? AC Milan

Tomori didn't quite make the grade at Chelsea but he is now smashing it in Italy with AC Milan. He has made three appearances for England.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Fikayo Tomori of England in action during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Italy at Molineux on June 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

DEF: Callum Connolly

Where were they in 2017? Everton

Where are they in 2023? Blackpool

Connolly only made one appearance for Everton. He was sent out on loan eight times before joining Blackpool in 2021. He couldn't prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Championship in the 2022/23 season.

DEF: Jake Clarke-Salter

Where were they in 2017? Chelsea

Where are they in 2023? Queens Park Rangers

Clarke-Salter made just three appearances for Chelsea. He joined Queens Park Rangers last summer.

DEF: Ezri Konsa

Where were they in 2017? Charlton Athletic

Where are they in 2023? Aston Villa

Konsa was playing League One football in 2017. After a short stint with Brentford, the Englishman made the move to Aston Villa in 2019. He has scored six times in 138 games for the Villans.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on April 9, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

DEF: Dael Fry

Where were they in 2017? Middlesbrough

Where are they in 2023? Middlesbrough

Fry has played 206 times for his boyhood club, scoring twice.

DEF: Kyle Walker-Peters

Where were they in 2017? Tottenham Hotspur

Where are they in 2023? Southampton

After failing to establish himself as a first-team regular at Spurs, Walker-Peters made the £12m move to Southampton in 2020. A move could be on the cards this summer after the Saints finished rock bottom in the Premier League.

MID: Lewis Cook

Where were they in 2017? AFC Bournemouth

Where are they in 2023? AFC Bournemouth

Cook was part of the Bournemouth side that retained their Premier League status in 2022/23.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Lewis Cook of AFC Bournemouth runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Derby County at Vitality Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

MID: Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Where were they in 2017? Arsenal

Where were they in 2023? Arsenal (On loan at Southampton)

Maitland-Niles spent the season on loan at Southampton. His future at Arsenal is unclear.

MID: Kieran Dowell

Where were they in 2017? Everton

Where are they in 2023? Rangers

Dowell played five times for Everton before departing for Norwich in 2020. He will join Rangers on a free transfer this summer.

MID: Josh Onomah

Where were they in 2017? Tottenham

Where are they in 2023? Preston North End

Onomah made 13 appearances for Preston in the 2022/23 season. He failed to hit the back of the net and contributed just one assist.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Joshua Onomah of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Reading at Craven Cottage on September 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

MID: Harry Chapman

Where were they in 2017? Middlesbrough

Where are they in 2023? Bradford City

Chapman was playing League Two football with Bradford City in the 2022/23 season.

FWD: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Where were they in 2017? Everton

Where are they in 2023? Everton

Calvert-Lewin is one of the biggest success stories from the side. The striker, now 26, has scored 47 Premier League goals for Everton. He's also scored four times in 11 appearances for his country.

FWD: Dominic Solanke

Where were they in 2017? Liverpool

Where are they in 2023? AFC Bournemouth

After scoring just once in 27 games for Liverpool, Solanke made the £19m move to Bournemouth in 2019. He scored six Premier League goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth thanks the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Derby County at Vitality Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

FWD: Ademola Lookman

Where were they in 2017? Everton

Where are they in 2023? Atalanta

Lookman was superb in his first season in Italy, scoring 15 times in 33 matches for Atalanta. He is now a Nigeria international and has played seven times for the Super Eagles.

FWD: Adam Armstrong

Where were they in 2017? Newcastle United

Where are they in 2023? Southampton

After a brilliant 2020/21 campaign, where he scored 29 times for Blackburn, Armstrong made the £15m to Southampton. he has only scored five times for the Saints in the past two seasons.

FWD: Sheyi Ojo

Where were they in 2017? Liverpool

Where are they in 2023? Cardiff

Ojo was highly-rated at Liverpool but he failed to make the grade. He joined Cardiff in 2022. He is rumoured to be the mystery football rapper, 'DIDE'.

Read more: Who is DIDE? Fans 'work out' football rapper's identity after spotting tattoo

FWD: Ovie Ejaria

Where were they in 2017? Liverpool

Where are they in 2023? Reading

Ejaria signed for Reading in 2020. He has not made a single appearance for the club in 2023.