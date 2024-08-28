Key Takeaways New 2024-25 Champions League format includes 36 teams in first round, playing 8 unique opponents.

Four extra spots allocated for clubs, based on domestic league finish and association club coefficient.

Potential for early all-English clash in Champions League due to new format, which last happened in 2005 when Liverpool faced Chelsea.

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football competition, and the 33rd season since it was re-branded in 1992. In 2024-25, things are a little different, as a new format takes shape. Instead of 78 teams from 53 associations taking part, the tournament boundaries have moved up to allow 81.

Furthermore, the group stage tally of 32 sides has, in turn, risen to 36 - with the group stages giving way to a league format. In this phase, each team plays eight games against different opponents with all 36 teams ranked in one big group. While fans, pundits and journalists alike are getting used to the new set-up, it has become apparent that a little-known rule could place two English sides together in the reformed group format.

Why Things Changed

Plans set in motion in Spring 2021

Reportedly driven by the need to fluctuate and adapt with the modern state of wall-to-wall football, UEFA opted to design a new structure for their elite competition. Citing 'extensive consultations with key stakeholders in the European football community', the Swiss organising body deem this new style as beneficial for everyone and has been approved since May 2022, further to their initial plan that landed in April 2021.

With 36 clubs now taking part in the first round proper, four more sides have been provided the opportunity to compete against the best clubs on the continent. As said, in the new league phase, teams will play eight matches. They will no longer play three opponents twice – home and away – but will instead face fixtures against eight different teams. Half of those matches will take place at home and half of them away. To determine those eight different opponents, the teams will initially be ranked in four seeding pots. Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

UEFA's thinking behind this, is that it gives the opportunity for clubs to test themselves against a wider range of opponents, while also raising the prospect for fans of seeing the top teams go head-to-head more often and earlier in the competition.

Four Extra Spots up for grabs

UEFA have entertainment and development in their sights

In terms of qualifying for the competition, it is still reliant on the previous domestic campaign's league finish combined with each association's position in the association club coefficient ranking and for the four additional slots, these are allocated as follows:

Slot One This goes to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the access list, which is determined by the UEFA association club coefficient ranking. Slot Two It is awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the Champions' path of the competition's qualifying process, which will consist of four qualifying rounds. Slot(s) Three and Four These go to the associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season (i.e. the association club coefficient of the previous season, which is based on the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association divided by the number of participating clubs from that association). Those two associations will each earn one automatic place in the league phase ('European Performance Spot') for the club ranked next-best in their domestic league behind those clubs that have already qualified directly for the league phase.

Why we Could see an Early all-English clash

The last one came in 2005-06

Generally, clubs from the same association will not be drawn against each other. However, to avoid a deadlock, a league with four or more clubs in the competition, such as the Premier League, could play one match against another team from the same country.

With this new Champions League format being in place, there is the potential for not only an all-English clash, but theoretically, same-nation match-ups for leagues like LaLiga (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Girona), Serie A (Juventus, Atalanta, Bologna, Inter Milan, AC Milan) and the Bundesliga (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart could happen.

The last time this phenomenon happened in an English context, Liverpool and Chelsea were drawn together in the Champions League's 2005-06 campaign. Particularly in Liverpool's case, it was unusual in that although they were reigning champions, having beaten Milan in the final in Istanbul, they finished outside the top four in the Premier League, which is, of course, the typical path to qualification for the Champions League. Without a clear rule on how to proceed, the Reds were given special permission to proceed through the early, pre-group stage qualification rounds.

They weren't given the regular country-protection either and, as such, it was possible that they would be drawn against another English club. This then occurred with the meeting of Chelsea, where both thrilling fixtures at Stamford Bridge and Anfield, ended goalless despite the two sides vying for eventual first and second place in Group G.