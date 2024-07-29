Highlights Chelsea have had the highest transfer income of any English club since the 2015/16 season.

While most of the excitement of the transfer market comes from who clubs are bringing in, getting players out of the door is equally as important. Especially for teams struggling with financial fair play margins and regulations in the Premier League and Championship, getting rid of high wages and players with value that don't have a future has become more vital than ever.

For some, removing the deadwood is easier than it is for others. As such, teams end up either keeping hold of names they don't want to, or accepting lower bids than a player's value just to get them off the books. These 20 teams, though, are the ones who have managed to rake in the most amount of money in English football over the last decade through their transfer turnover, per Transfermarkt.

English Clubs' Transfer Income Since 2015/16 Position Club Transfer Income (£) 1 Chelsea £1.15bn 2 Manchester City £849.7m 3 Liverpool £586.4m 4 Everton £546.8m 5 Leicester City £505.6m 6 Southampton £494.6m 7 Tottenham Hotspur £455.9m 8 Aston Villa £448.4m 9 Manchester United £409.7m 10 West Ham United £408m 11 Wolves £394.5m 12 Brighton £382.7m 13 Arsenal £342.4m 14 Watford £318m 15 Newcastle United £297.8m 16 Leeds United £259.1m 17 Nottingham Forest £219.5m 18 Norwich City £209.4m 19 Brentford £196m 20 Burnley £190.9m

20-16

Burnley, Brentford, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Watford

Coming in at the bottom five are three clubs that are not currently in the Premier League. At 20 is the recently relegated Burnley, who reportedly received between £10m-£12m from Bayern Munich to secure the services of manager Vincent Kompany. Thomas Frank's Brentford follow, although the Bees could see a major increase in their transfer revenue should star man Ivan Toney secure a move away from the Hounslow outfit.

Norwich City have not been in England's top division since the 2021/22 season, but have benefited from the sales of stars like Emi Buendia, Ben Godfrey and James Maddison. Financially struggling Nottingham Forest may have to sell more of their big names if they want to avoid another season with points deductions. Meanwhile, Leeds United will be hoping to use the money made from the sales of Archie Gray and Luis Sinisterra to reinvigorate the promotion hopefuls.

15-11

Newcastle United, Watford, Arsenal, Brighton, Wolves

Newcastle United have not been afraid to splash the cash since their takeover was completed in 2021. However, since then, Eddie Howe has struggled to recoup the several hundred millions the club has spent on new players with valuable outgoings. Watford is the highest club not currently in the Premier League, although much of the money they make is bound to be spent on compensation for their managers, given how frequently their head coaches are sacked. Two of them are among those who have had the shortest reigns in charge in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Watford have had 17 different managerial tenures since the 2015/16 season.

Title challengers Arsenal are at unlucky number 13, an appropriate position given how close they have come to ending their league title drought over the last couple of seasons. Brighton's ability to buy low and sell high, as was the case with stars such as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, has helped propel them higher up the rankings in recent years. Wolves have also reaped the awards for several of the Portuguese stars they have been able to inherit and acquire big fees for later down the line, such as Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves.

10-6

West Ham United, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton

A quarter of West Ham United's £408m income over the last decade has come from the sale of their former captain Declan Rice, who became an Arsenal player for a fee of £105m, in a deal that made the midfielder one of the most expensive English players in history. Manchester United have struggled to remove players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who clearly don't have long-term futures at the club. As a result, they find themselves much lower down than they should be.

Aston Villa have sold well and bought well, with the sale of Jack Grealish helping build a squad that Unai Emery would eventually guide to the Champions League. The same can yet be said for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, although there has always been questions about the money being put back into incoming players, despite the amount being taken on stars like Harry Kane. Southampton are perhaps the most impressive team on this list. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento have all been lucrative players that the Saints have been able to make massive profits on in the last decade.

5-1

Leicester City, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea

An added benefit of Leicester City's shock Premier League title win a decade ago is that it led to several major deals occurring as Europe's biggest clubs looked to bring in some of the stars who pulled off one of football's biggest miracles. On the other end of the spectrum, it is a miracle that Everton remain a Premier League club with their recent struggles, which has forced them to sell individuals like Romelu Lukaku, Richarlison and more recently, Amadou Onana.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both proven how important keeping squads streamlined is to being successful in the Premier League. For all the talk about the wonderful talent that both sides have recruited, they have also been ruthless when getting rid of certain stars in order to make the most of their value before it depreciates too much. Gabriel Jesus and Fabinho are just one example from each side.

First, though, is Todd Boehly's Chelsea. The headlines have all been about the incredible amount of money the Stamford Bridge outfit have spent on assembling a bloated squad under the American's ownership. However, in order to fund this, there have been several sales too.

Admittedly, the rumours of players like Djorde Petrovic leaving so soon after joining the club are indicative of poor judgment in the market and trying to rectify mistakes, as opposed to getting rid of players who have overstayed their welcome. But with big money brought in through the sales of Eden Hazard and Kai Havertz, the Blues rise to the top of the list here.